What Goals Are Behind Indian FM’s Tehran Visit?

  Thursday 10 September 2020

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts

Iran Holds Massive Naval Drills in Southern Waters; US Withdraws Aircrafts

Iranian army has begun its major annual drills in the country’s southern waters from east of the Hormuz Strait to the northern Indian Ocean, with American and all other extra-regional military aircraft clearing the skies over the drill area following a warning from Iran’s Air Defense Force.

Yemeni Drones, Missiles Hit Key Target in Saudi Capital Yemeni forces have targeted a strategic position in Saudi capital, Riyadh, with missiles and drones as they step up their campaign of retaliation against the aggressor kingdom

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal The Palestinian Authority will reportedly put a draft resolution to discussion at an upcoming Arab League session, which will stress the 2002 Arab Initiative on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but will tone down criticism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over normalizing with Tel Aviv under pressure from Manama and Abu Dhabi.

Afghan Vice President Survives Bomb Attack Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh escaped on Wednesday a bomb attack that targeted his convoy in the capital, Kabul, but two dozen other people have been killed and wounded.

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’ The family of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist whom a Saudi squad hit assassinated at the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey, accepted as “just rulings,” the new verdict in the dissent columnist’s trial, while his former Fiancé denounced the ruling as “a complete mockery of justice.”

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation The first batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been greenlighted for public use and has already entered civilian circulation, the Russian Ministry of Health has announced.

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Pentagon and military-industrial complex launch wars to hand billions of dollars to arms makers and keep them "happy".

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US China is conducting a fresh round of naval exercises along the country’s northeast and eastern coasts in what is widely seen as a show of force amid ongoing US military provocations in the region.

Biden Leading Trump by 10 Points in New National Poll Hopeful US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ten percentage points lead over President Donald Trump nationally with less than two months before the November 3 election, A new opinion poll shows.

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE Israel reportedly seeks to convince the US to provide the regime with advanced weapons to maintain Tel Aviv’s alleged “military edge” in the West Asia after it failed to block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara’s dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical”.

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime’s mistreatment of Shiite inmates during the lunar calendar month of Muharram, the 10th day of which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest report envisages ‘positive and constructive’ prospects for bilateral cooperation with Iran, the country’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations said.

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man Protesters poured to the streets of New York for a second consecutive day in over the death of African American man, Daniel Prude, in police custody, as authorities confirmed the police killing of a man who was suspected of the fatal shooting of a supporter of President Donald Trump during anti-racism rallies in Portland.

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China The US is ineligible to trigger the snapback provision in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran stressed describing the fact as a “common belief.”

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey The US seeks to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, drawing criticism from Turkey as tensions has been escalated between Ankara and Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean.

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is visiting Persian Gulf Arab states in a bid to persuade them to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and formalize relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
What Goals Are Behind Indian FM’s Tehran Visit?

Thursday 10 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What Goals Are Behind Indian FM’s Tehran Visit?
Alwaght- Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyan Jaishankar visited Iran on Tuesday and met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif. 

“A productive meeting with FM @JZarif during a stopover in Tehran. Discussed strengthening our bilateral cooperation and reviewed regional developments. Thank him for his gracious hospitality,” Jaishankar said in a Twitter post. 

His visit to Tehran followed a surprise trip by Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh to Tehran on Sunday as he concluded his three-day visit to Russia.  

What are the goals behind the Indian visits to Tehran? Why did the top Indian ministers rush to pay their diplomatic visits to Iran? To answer these questions, we must take into consideration the Indian investment in Iran’s Chabahar port and the Indian-Chinese competition in the region. New Delhi is seeking to regain its position against China in Iran and the whole region after it was kicked out of the Chabahar port railway project in June as Tehran and Beijing unveiled their strategic partnership roadmap.  

Significance of Chabahar port for the Indians 

The first goal bringing the Indian FM to Tehran is the project to expand Chabahar port southeast of the country, an attempt made to save Indian place in the port. The port is strategically important for the Indians who consider it as their gateway to West Asia. India, having ongoing disputes with its neighbors China and Pakistan, has decided to pick a new way of accessing the West and Central Asian countries. This strategy also helps it boost its interests in landlocked Afghanistan. Chabahar port, lying on the coasts of the Sea of Oman, facilitates Indian access to Afghanistan via sea. 

India for the first time in 2002 proposed a partnership to Iran to expand Chabahar port but at the time no progress was made. Finally, during a visit to Tehran of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016 and President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan, Iran and India officialized the project. The first stage of the project was inaugurated in December 2017 with the presence of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and representatives from India and other regional states. India promised about $2 billion in investment for the project. India, Iran, Afghanistan Transit Corridor”, a railway that was trusted with the Indian Railway Construction Limited (IRCON) was the leading venture of the project, but contrary to Tehran’s anticipation, the Indian government failed to conclude it under the excuse of the US sanctions. India was dropped out of the project by Iran as a result. But the visit by the Indian FM carries a message of New Delhi’s willingness to continue cooperation in the strategic port. 

Fear of Chinese presence in Chabahar 

Yet another reason the Indian FM visited Iran is the Indian concerns about China’s involvement in the Chabahar port project. As India was removed from the port expansion project, Iran and India gave publicity their intention to engage in a 25-year strategic partnership which will also pave the way for Chinese presence in Chabahar. That is why Indians seem to be in a real tizzy about Chinese replacement of India in the port. As a response to the development, India in its 2020-2021 budget doubled the allocation for the Chabahar project. 

Despite the Indian unease, Iran has rejected reports that it will rent out to China the part of Chabahar port where India was supposed to establish its business. Still, Tehran last year proposed to Beijing partnership between China-operated Pakistani port of Gwadar and Chabahar. It also offered interests to China in Jask port, which locates 350 kilometers from Chabahar port, and Chabahar Free Trade Zone. 

Reacting to the growing Iranian-Chinese business of ports, former Indian ambassador to Tehran recommended to New Delhi watching closely the possibility of Chinese presence in the Iranian port that would damage the Iranian-Indian strategic partnership in Chabahar. He warned that Jask is in the west of Chabahar and close to the Strait of Hormuz. If it proceeds with its ambitions, China will expand its outreach along the Pakistani and Iranian coasts, the ambassador warned. 

Security and political cooperation in Afghanistan 

Indian FM also visited Iran in a bid to bolster the bilateral cooperation on Afghanistan. Tehran and New Delhi have pursued common security and economic goals in Afghanistan over the past years and they presently want to renew their bonds in the Central Asian country. 

Over the past three decades, India and Iran have had common regional interests in Afghanistan. This took a new face with the collapse of the Soviet Union. From 1996 to 2001, Tehran and New Delhi supported the Northern Alliance, which took shape after the Taliban seized Kabul in 1996, against the Taliban. The two also backed toppling of the Taliban rule and are opponents to the re-rise of the militant group or a like-minded organization in Kabul. Although India does not see damage as big as Iran does due to its relatively long distance from Afghanistan, checking drugs production and smuggling in the war-ravaged country benefits the two countries. Containing the drugs production can cut off the source of income of counter-order groups like the Taliban and radical fellow groups and this is in the best interest of Iran and India. 

In the same context, Iran and India in the past decade provided Afghanistan government with considerable economic aids, flagging themselves as among the limited number of countries keeping their aid commitment to Kabul. They for example considerably helped Afghanistan with the reconstruction of infrastructure including roads. Analysts agree that shored up Iranian-Indian strategic cooperation can play into the hands of Afghanistan in terms of security and economic interests. 

Afghanistan’s developments are now in a sensitive stage as peace talks are starting between the government and the Taliban and foreign forces plan pullout, triggering fears of a power vacuum that would be abused by terrorist factions especially the ISIS. New Delhi and Tehran can mobilize their joint efforts to advocate political process, stability, and the fight against terrorism. 

Business partnership 

Despite zeroing its oil imports from Iran under the pressure of the US sanctions, India is one of the countries that wants to continue its trade ties with Iran. This willingness definitely was raised by FM Jaishankar during his visit to Tehran. Both are pushing towards inking a preferential trade agreement. Such an agreement with Iran would be profitable for India because it will receive 20 to 45 customs tariffs cut under it. 

With Iran not being a member of the World Trade Organization, it does not commit to imposing limited and certain tariffs. Their trade volume in 2018, figures show, was about $18 billion. India exports tea, rice, soybean oil, carbon electrodes for use in electric appliances, paper, and medicine and imports oil, chemicals, and fertilizers. The trade rate over the past three years increased to 4.13 from 3.4, demonstrating Iranian trade significance for India. India can use its diplomatic power to shrug off the US limits for continued trade with Iran. 

 

India Iran China Chabahar Port Competition

