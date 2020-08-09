US Retreats from Iraq as Resistance Makes Advances

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 9 September 2020

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’

The family of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist whom a Saudi squad hit assassinated at the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey, accepted as “just rulings,” the new verdict in the dissent columnist’s trial, while his former Fiancé denounced the ruling as “a complete mockery of justice.”

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation The first batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been greenlighted for public use and has already entered civilian circulation, the Russian Ministry of Health has announced.

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Pentagon and military-industrial complex launch wars to hand billions of dollars to arms makers and keep them "happy".

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US China is conducting a fresh round of naval exercises along the country’s northeast and eastern coasts in what is widely seen as a show of force amid ongoing US military provocations in the region.

Biden Leading Trump by 10 Points in New National Poll Hopeful US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ten percentage points lead over President Donald Trump nationally with less than two months before the November 3 election, A new opinion poll shows.

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE Israel reportedly seeks to convince the US to provide the regime with advanced weapons to maintain Tel Aviv’s alleged “military edge” in the West Asia after it failed to block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara’s dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical”.

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime’s mistreatment of Shiite inmates during the lunar calendar month of Muharram, the 10th day of which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest report envisages ‘positive and constructive’ prospects for bilateral cooperation with Iran, the country’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations said.

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man Protesters poured to the streets of New York for a second consecutive day in over the death of African American man, Daniel Prude, in police custody, as authorities confirmed the police killing of a man who was suspected of the fatal shooting of a supporter of President Donald Trump during anti-racism rallies in Portland.

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China The US is ineligible to trigger the snapback provision in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran stressed describing the fact as a “common belief.”

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey The US seeks to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, drawing criticism from Turkey as tensions has been escalated between Ankara and Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean.

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is visiting Persian Gulf Arab states in a bid to persuade them to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and formalize relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon The US Department of Defense disclosed its count of China’s nuclear warheads and predicted that the country’s stockpile of nuclear warheads may double this decade.

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit Lebanon police clashed with protesters who were attempting to storm the country’s parliament in Beirut amid a second visit by French President Emanuel Macron since a massive explosion at the capital’s port last month.

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relation with Israeli regime as betrayal to the Islamic world and the Palestinians.

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal German and Chinese foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal in light of the United States’ threat to reimpose sanctions on Iran, emphasizing that the pact officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) must be preserved.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
US Retreats from Iraq as Resistance Makes Advances

Wednesday 9 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
US Retreats from Iraq as Resistance Makes Advances

Alwaght- The developments that followed popular uprisings in some Arab countries in 2011 created a new trend of equations and undermined central governments and consequently paved the way for emergence of terrorist groups amid security vacuum and home disputes. One of the countries hardest-hit by this turmoil is Iraq. 

In early 2014, the ISIS terrorist group, backed by some Arab and Western countries especially Saudi Arabia as well as the Israeli regime, captured about one-third of the Iraqi territories in sweeping operations. Following the developments in Iraq, the so-called US-led international coalition stationed about 5,000 troops in various military bases in Iraq. 

The defeat of ISIS and the end of the self-proclaimed caliphate of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi created a new atmosphere for policy and governance in this country. In the new atmosphere, the political parties and government strongly wanted the foreign forces, mainly the US troops, to pull out of the country. But Washington dismissed the Iraqi exit demands and kept its forces there. This position drew a response from resistant factions in Iraq that over the past few months launched several military operations against the “American occupying forces.” 

At the time being, despite White House's insistence to ignore the Iraqi public and parliamentary exit call, evidence shows that the Pentagon is in a tight spot after a sequence of attacks on its military in the Arab country. The US has now cut its military bases from 20 to only 4 bases, reports show. 

The resurrection of the Iraqi nightmare to Americans 

Over the past few years, especially during ISIS's presence in the country, the priority of armed struggle against American occupation was replaced by the need to fight the dangerous presence of the foreign-backed terrorist organization. The focus of the public and politicians was on the liberation of large tracts of land seized by ISIS fighters. But in the new conditions, particularly after the US drone attack on Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis as the two towering figures of anti-terror combat in Iraq, the Iraqi public intensified its demand for the end of the largely troublemaking US presence in the country. 

In fact, the rising tendency for US expulsion made attacks on the American military legitimate and for the good of the country’s independence and sovereignty and of priority to Iraqi groups. In other words, the segments of the Axis of Resistance now fight against the foreign occupation without any fear as they have full Iraqi public support. Although the US embassy, consulates, and military bases were safe havens for the Americans, now the American commanders admit that no spot in Iraq can provide them with immunity as all of the troop concentration places were attacked in the recent months by resistant fighters. 

In other words, if in the past some political factions were doubtful about attacking the Americans, now the American forces are facing tough resistance from the Iraqis. The impressive point is that the Americans have reached this conclusion and took some measures in the past few months to cut the number of their military bases for more efficient protection. After all, they are now sure that no spot in Iraq is safe for them and they cannot freely act as they wish in the country like the past. 

When patience is lost 

In 2009 when Washington and Baghdad signed a security pact that stood as a prelude to the US exit from Iraq in 2011, Iraqi people and political parties sounded upbeat that the occupiers will move out in three years. The waiting period proved pleasant for the Iraqis who felt it a positive development. But the current conditions have caused a milieu in which it is impossible for the Iraqis to wait one year or even one month for the Americans to pull out. 

During Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi's visit to Washington on August 20, Iraqi and American sides agreed on a three-year timetable for the US withdrawal from Iraq. But not only the deal was not welcomed like that of 2009 but also political parties, spearheaded by resistant forces, strongly blasted the agreement and called it “unacceptable.” 

The reality in Iraq is that no Iraqi faction wants to wait more for the implementation of the parliament bill of January 5 to expel the Americans. In the Iraqis' eyes, the bill neither takes preconditions nor a timetable. The sole thing that can calm the resistant groups is the exit of the Americans without more delay. What looks definite is that if the US defies the Iraqi demand, “gates of hell” will be opened to its troops as it sunk in the quagmire in the post-2003 occupation of Iraq, as the Iraqi sides warn.

