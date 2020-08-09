Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal

Palestinian Authority Pressed to Tone down Stance on UAE-Israel Deal

The Palestinian Authority will reportedly put a draft resolution to discussion at an upcoming Arab League session, which will stress the 2002 Arab Initiative on the resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but will tone down criticism of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over normalizing with Tel Aviv under pressure from Manama and Abu Dhabi.

Afghan Vice President Survives Bomb Attack Afghanistan’s First Vice-President Amrullah Saleh escaped on Wednesday a bomb attack that targeted his convoy in the capital, Kabul, but two dozen other people have been killed and wounded.

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’ The family of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist whom a Saudi squad hit assassinated at the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey, accepted as “just rulings,” the new verdict in the dissent columnist’s trial, while his former Fiancé denounced the ruling as “a complete mockery of justice.”

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation The first batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been greenlighted for public use and has already entered civilian circulation, the Russian Ministry of Health has announced.

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Pentagon and military-industrial complex launch wars to hand billions of dollars to arms makers and keep them "happy".

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US China is conducting a fresh round of naval exercises along the country’s northeast and eastern coasts in what is widely seen as a show of force amid ongoing US military provocations in the region.

Biden Leading Trump by 10 Points in New National Poll Hopeful US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ten percentage points lead over President Donald Trump nationally with less than two months before the November 3 election, A new opinion poll shows.

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE Israel reportedly seeks to convince the US to provide the regime with advanced weapons to maintain Tel Aviv’s alleged “military edge” in the West Asia after it failed to block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara’s dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical”.

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime’s mistreatment of Shiite inmates during the lunar calendar month of Muharram, the 10th day of which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest report envisages ‘positive and constructive’ prospects for bilateral cooperation with Iran, the country’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations said.

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man Protesters poured to the streets of New York for a second consecutive day in over the death of African American man, Daniel Prude, in police custody, as authorities confirmed the police killing of a man who was suspected of the fatal shooting of a supporter of President Donald Trump during anti-racism rallies in Portland.

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China The US is ineligible to trigger the snapback provision in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran stressed describing the fact as a “common belief.”

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey The US seeks to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, drawing criticism from Turkey as tensions has been escalated between Ankara and Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean.

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is visiting Persian Gulf Arab states in a bid to persuade them to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and formalize relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon The US Department of Defense disclosed its count of China’s nuclear warheads and predicted that the country’s stockpile of nuclear warheads may double this decade.

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit Lebanon police clashed with protesters who were attempting to storm the country’s parliament in Beirut amid a second visit by French President Emanuel Macron since a massive explosion at the capital’s port last month.

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump

Tuesday 8 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump
Alwaght- US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Pentagon and military-industrial complex launch wars to hand billions of dollars to arms makers and keep them "happy".

“The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars so that all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay healthy,” the president said at a White House press conference on Monday.

Trump: "I'm not saying the military's in love with me. The soldiers are. The top people in the Pentagon probably aren't because they want to do nothing but fight wars, so all of those wonderful companies that make the bombs and make the planes and make everything else stay happy" pic.twitter.com/uu1UnBnHbT

— CBS News (@CBSNews) September 7, 2020

The comments came days after an article was published in The Atlantic in relation to a 2018 trip to France, where Trump reportedly disparaged US service members killed in World War I.

The US president had called American soldiers buried at a French cemetery “losers” and “suckers.” Trump has denied the allegations, which were based on the claims of anonymous officials and aides, reiterating on Monday, “Who would say a thing like that? Only an animal would say a thing like that.”

“The story is a hoax, written by a guy who’s got a tremendously bad history,” Trump said. “The magazine itself, which I don’t read, I hear is totally anti-Trump ... He made up the story, it’s a totally made-up story.”

Trump’s attack on the Pentagon set off a wave of reactions, with bellicose foreign policy commentators and media pundits voicing horror at the “unprecedented public attack” on the military.

“Perhaps [Pentagon Chief Mark Esper] should defend the honor of those with whom he serves at the Pentagon? He has little to lose, since he's probably going to be fired anyway. Why not go out on a high note?” tweeted neoconservative luminary Bill Kristol, a top booster of the disastrous US invasion of Iraq and a vocal #NeverTrumper.

A CNN correspondent slammed Trump’s comments, saying that after insulting military veterans, Trump now accused military leaders of being warmongers.

Wait, so after insisting he'd never insult military veterans, Trump goes on live television and accuses military leaders of being warmongers?

— Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) September 7, 2020

 

In an unprecedented public attack by a sitting US president on the leadership of the US military, President Trump has accused US military leaders of seeking to start wars to boost the profits of defense contractors

— Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) September 7, 2020

The president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. also said a series of former officials who left their posts in the Pentagon for cushy jobs in the weapons industry, where retired officers often work as lobbyists helping to grease the skids for lucrative government contracts, RT said.

Trump's attack on the Pentagon came as he himself has been “complicit” in expanding US military budgets and feeding billions to arms dealers, progressive lawmaker Ro Khanna (D-California) said.

The US president, who had railed against America’s “endless wars” in the Middle East and told voters he will bring US troops home, has failed to live up to his anti-war rhetoric and instead boasted of “rebuilding” the US armed forces with vast military expenditures.

The US president has also touted multi-billion dollar arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other allies, insisting that they support American jobs and bring money into the country.

The term “military-industrial complex” was coined by Dwight D. Eisenhower, a five-star general during World War II who became president.

“In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists, and will persist,” he said in his farewell address to the nation in 1961.

The US invaded Afghanistan to overthrow a ruling Taliban regime in 2001. American forces have since remained bogged down in the country through the presidencies of George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump.

About 2,400 US soldiers have been killed in the war. Over 100,000 Afghans have also been killed or injured since 2009, when the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan began documenting casualties.

19 years after the invasion, the US has held talks with the Taliban as the country is still mired in militancy, war and poverty.

In March 2003, the US, backed by the United Kingdom, also invaded Iraq in 2003 claiming that the former regime of Saddam Hussein possessed weapons of mass destruction.

No such weapons, however, were ever found.

The US Iraq invasion is often referred to today, even by Trump, as an example of an unjustified and politically motivated decision.

More than one million Iraqis were killed as a result of the lengthy occupation of the country, according to the California-based investigative organization Project Censored.

 

