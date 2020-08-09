Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Morocco hosted Libya talks and Geneva is expected to host new round, deal remains away as consensus among home and foreign actors is non-existent.

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Khashoggi Family Calls Final Ruling in His Ruling as ‘Fair’ as Fiance Blasts It as ‘Mockery of Justice’

The family of Jamal Khashoggi, the journalist whom a Saudi squad hit assassinated at the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey, accepted as “just rulings,” the new verdict in the dissent columnist’s trial, while his former Fiancé denounced the ruling as “a complete mockery of justice.”

Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Launched into Public Circulation The first batch of Russia’s Covid-19 vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V, has been greenlighted for public use and has already entered civilian circulation, the Russian Ministry of Health has announced.

Pentagon Chiefs Fight Wars to Keep Arms Dealers Healthy: Trump US President Donald Trump said Monday that the Pentagon and military-industrial complex launch wars to hand billions of dollars to arms makers and keep them "happy".

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US China is conducting a fresh round of naval exercises along the country’s northeast and eastern coasts in what is widely seen as a show of force amid ongoing US military provocations in the region.

Biden Leading Trump by 10 Points in New National Poll Hopeful US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ten percentage points lead over President Donald Trump nationally with less than two months before the November 3 election, A new opinion poll shows.

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE Israel reportedly seeks to convince the US to provide the regime with advanced weapons to maintain Tel Aviv’s alleged “military edge” in the West Asia after it failed to block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara’s dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical”.

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime’s mistreatment of Shiite inmates during the lunar calendar month of Muharram, the 10th day of which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest report envisages ‘positive and constructive’ prospects for bilateral cooperation with Iran, the country’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations said.

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man Protesters poured to the streets of New York for a second consecutive day in over the death of African American man, Daniel Prude, in police custody, as authorities confirmed the police killing of a man who was suspected of the fatal shooting of a supporter of President Donald Trump during anti-racism rallies in Portland.

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China The US is ineligible to trigger the snapback provision in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran stressed describing the fact as a “common belief.”

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey The US seeks to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, drawing criticism from Turkey as tensions has been escalated between Ankara and Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean.

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is visiting Persian Gulf Arab states in a bid to persuade them to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and formalize relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon The US Department of Defense disclosed its count of China’s nuclear warheads and predicted that the country’s stockpile of nuclear warheads may double this decade.

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit Lebanon police clashed with protesters who were attempting to storm the country’s parliament in Beirut amid a second visit by French President Emanuel Macron since a massive explosion at the capital’s port last month.

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relation with Israeli regime as betrayal to the Islamic world and the Palestinians.

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal German and Chinese foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal in light of the United States’ threat to reimpose sanctions on Iran, emphasizing that the pact officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) must be preserved.

Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences

Tuesday 8 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Libyan Crisis Talks Under Clouds Of Home, Foreign Differences
Alwaght- On Sunday, Moroccan capital Rabat hosted Libyan rival groups who headed to the African country to discuss ways to end the decade-long civil war in the country. 

The Turkish Anadolu news agency cited a diplomat from the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) as saying that meetings between the Tripoli government led by Prime Minister Fayez Siraj and the Tobruk-based parliament’s speaker Aguila Saleh were held in the town of Bouznika, south of Rabat, to discuss ways to put an end to the Libyan crisis. 

The spokesman to the Tobruk parliament on Thursday had said that the arrangement of the talks between the warring sides in Libya was meant to reach a political deal. 

Libyan sides over the past few days confirmed that in addition to the Morocco meeting, there are scheduled “secret” negotiations for 5-6 September in Geneva, Switzerland, that would bring together for dialogue representatives from Tripoli and Tobruk. These talks facilitated the first face-to-face meetings since the rivals agreed on a ceasefire last month. 

The negotiations are coming as over the past few weeks and after the retreat of General Khalifa Haftar-led forces from the captured regions as a result of a strong push from Tripoli forces, international pressures especially from European sides mounted on both sides for the cessation of hostilities. After a visit to Libya of the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose country hosted a Libya peace summit in January, European Union’s foreign policy chief Jesep Borell visited Tripoli last week and talked to Siraj and his cabinet officials, as well as Saleh who represents the eastern Libya House of Representatives. 

The meetings are held under the direct supervision of the UN and its special envoy to Libya crisis Stephanie T. Williams who took the position as an acting envoy in March following the resignation of Ghassan Salama. The UN has yet to choose a replacement for Salama as the rivals and the foreign actors have not reached a consensus on a new figure. 

From another side, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has so far preferred not to engage in a debate with any of the involved powers on the choice of the special envoy, especially that his term is ending next year and he needs to avoid differences and frictions with the influential powers for reelection. 

Last week, Williams traveled to Tunisia, Morocco, and Egypt to garner support for her initiative as Libya’s neighbors. The UN envoy also wanted to pass promising messages about the possibility of reaching a comprehensive solution to the deadlock in Libya, where six envoys before her failed in their mission. 

Williams, played a major role in Siraj-Haftar agreement on a truce, seems to be resolved to push forward with her peace initiative and press the Libyan sides to go to the negotiating table as she has picked an adequate knowledge of the views of various actors and the sticking points ahead of the talks. 

Still, experts are skeptical that the Rabat or Geneva summits will be successful in breaking the spell cast on the political process in the North African country, especially that no advances have been made either on the battlegrounds side or the indirect talks dubbed 5+5 that include 5 security representatives from Tripoli government and 5 ones from Haftar camp. 

Challenges ahead of negotiations 

The existence of large-scale differences and a lack of consensus among the major foreign players on the Libyan ground on the fashion of ending the 10-year fighting push analysts to the conclusion that like the negotiations in the past years the new round of talks are being held without maximum consensus on the themes of dialogue. This means that the negotiating sides cannot deeply discuss the crisis and this is because the crisis is larger than negotiations and each side wants to secure an upper hand on the negotiating table. 

In the present conditions, one of the key challenges of the talks rests in the inner differences of the two sides of the dialogue that frustrates hopes about accepting the results even in case an agreement is reached. 

In the Tripoli camp, Siraj is striving to deepen his political sway and is struggling to beat his fellow party man Fathi Bashagha who is the interior minister in the GNA. With the differences between them finding their way to the public, doubts are cast on their possibility to continue the way in the administration in the future without their alliance cracked or even collapsed. 

The chasm on the side of Tripoli became clear when Khaled al-Mishri, the chairman of the High Council of State (HCS), based in Tripoli, upon his arrival to Morocco said he was ready to unconditionally meet with Saleh. His remarks were immediately met with objections from the HCS members. The 24 members released a statement in which they lashed out at what they said their marginalization and al-Mishri’s domination of the council and called for equality in the use of the right for decision-making. 

The HCS was an outcome of the 2015 Skhirat, Morocco, agreement, formed of 145 members, and controlled by the Muslim Brotherhood. The council has the authority to state its view on Libya’s international agreements and is a consultative wing of the parliament. Al-Mishri, who is the head of the Justice and Construction Party as the political wing of the Libya Muslim Brotherhood branch, was named chairman of the body in April 2018. 

So, the dispute among the leading Tripoli figures will bring the militant fighters to a question about which one among the three leaders they should be loyal to. This, in place, questions the legitimacy of the Siraj government and causes a fear of a possible coup inside the power orbit. 

The opposite side is never in a better position. Libyan sources suggest that Saleh has turned into a magnet of political power in eastern Libya as he is determined to press ahead with efforts towards a political solution with Tripoli without much giving weight to his fellow group leaders. It is highly likely that Saleh’s pro-settlement attempts will be rejected by the militant ranks in eastern Libya whose face is the Haftar-commanded Libyan National Army (LNA) which already rejected Siraj’s initiative. The LNA-aligned politicians follow Saleh’s measures with skepticism as they think that the outcome of the negotiations will be extension of life of the parliament and return of figures loyal to Islamist circles. 

The former member of the General National Congress, Touatial-Eidha, launched on his Facebook page a scathing attack on Aguila Saleh, saying “Aguila Saleh lies in public and conspires in secret.” “Either he does not realize the seriousness of what he is doing, or he is chin-deep in the plot for his own benefit.”  

“What is coming is worse than any other Skhirat-type agreement and its consequences will be devastating at the national level,” al-Eidha complained. “They are going to turn Sirte into a Libyan Kashmir and reduce the Libyan crisis to a conflict between eastern Libya and western Libya.” 

The collection of these challenges makes unrealistic any expectation of success of the recent and upcoming summits in a scene full of political and military turmoil and whose end nobody can see.

