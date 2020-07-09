Disintegration of American Society thru Trump

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US

China Hold Naval Drills amid Rising Tensions with US

China is conducting a fresh round of naval exercises along the country’s northeast and eastern coasts in what is widely seen as a show of force amid ongoing US military provocations in the region.

Biden Leading Trump by 10 Points in New National Poll Hopeful US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ten percentage points lead over President Donald Trump nationally with less than two months before the November 3 election, A new opinion poll shows.

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE Israel reportedly seeks to convince the US to provide the regime with advanced weapons to maintain Tel Aviv’s alleged “military edge” in the West Asia after it failed to block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara’s dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical”.

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime’s mistreatment of Shiite inmates during the lunar calendar month of Muharram, the 10th day of which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest report envisages ‘positive and constructive’ prospects for bilateral cooperation with Iran, the country’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations said.

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man Protesters poured to the streets of New York for a second consecutive day in over the death of African American man, Daniel Prude, in police custody, as authorities confirmed the police killing of a man who was suspected of the fatal shooting of a supporter of President Donald Trump during anti-racism rallies in Portland.

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China The US is ineligible to trigger the snapback provision in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran stressed describing the fact as a “common belief.”

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey The US seeks to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, drawing criticism from Turkey as tensions has been escalated between Ankara and Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean.

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is visiting Persian Gulf Arab states in a bid to persuade them to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and formalize relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon The US Department of Defense disclosed its count of China’s nuclear warheads and predicted that the country’s stockpile of nuclear warheads may double this decade.

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit Lebanon police clashed with protesters who were attempting to storm the country’s parliament in Beirut amid a second visit by French President Emanuel Macron since a massive explosion at the capital’s port last month.

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relation with Israeli regime as betrayal to the Islamic world and the Palestinians.

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal German and Chinese foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal in light of the United States’ threat to reimpose sanctions on Iran, emphasizing that the pact officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) must be preserved.

China Seizes Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes: Report Chinese authorities reportedly has seized two luxury Beijing flats belonging to movie star Jackie Chan and are now being put up for sale.

Saudi King Fires Military Officials in ‘Graft’ Cases amid Royal Power Struggle The Saudi king dismissed the commander of the border guards and five prominent officials from their posts over corruption charges, sparking speculation of a stepped-up push to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s hold on power.

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President Abuse of international organizations by certain countries is the root cause of many problems that currently face the world, Iran’s President said.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Disintegration of American Society thru Trump

Disintegration of American Society thru Trump

USA’s Torch of Democracy

Alwaght- As the US presidential election approaches in November, the political divide in this country has reached an unprecedented level. In the meantime, the media's coverage of political confrontation and division in the influential and powerful Conway family is a small example of a deep rift in American politics. The Conway family is a prominent symbol of a shattered American society that can be seen as a victim of the rise of Trumpism and anti-Trumpism, or in other words, supporters and opponents of Donald Trump. To understand the magnitude of the gap in current American political society, it is necessary to mention the story of the rift in the Conway family.

The Conway Family and the Bizarre Trump Story

Recently, the story of the Conway family has received a great deal of attention from the American media and political observers, and it has been described as a dangerous phenomenon and a small example of what is growing in American society these days. The story is as follow, Kellyanne Conway and George Thomas Conway, the famous Republican couple, have recently resigned from their positions. The couple fully supported Trump in 2016, to an extent that Kellyanne Conway became Trump's campaign manager.

After Trump's victory, George was nominated to be Assistant Attorney General, but soon withdrew from the position. He became one of Trump's most brutal critics since 2018 and headed the conservative anti-Trump “The Lincoln Project”, which consists of current and former Republicans, but unlike him, Kellyanne Conway continued as Donald Trump's top adviser in the White House. After 2016 Kellyanne became the biggest supporter of Trump's policies in various fields. In various speeches and interviews with the American media, she has always expressed her strong support for the policies of the White House under the leadership of Donald Trump.

However, the troubling issue for the Conway family was one of their children named Claudia, aged 15. Kellyanne and George's daughter openly supported Joe Biden and wrote on Twitter several times that her mother's job had ruined her life. Even on social media Claudia announced that she was trying to legally get out of her parents' custody. This prompted Kellyanne and George to quickly resign from their political positions in order to save their four children and their relationship as a family. Both have admitted that the reason for their resignation was saving their family as a whole and strengthening ties between their family members, as their relationship as a family was falling apart. But without a doubt, the main issue in this regard can be directly related to “Trump”.

Diversity of Political Mindset in American Families

However, the Republican disagreement over Trump cannot be attributed solely to the Conway family, but to one-third of married couples in the United States who support various parties, according to the polling site FiveThirtyEight. This may have been the case in the past, but in the current situation of support and opposition to the new Trump presidency, it has taken on a broader dimension. Many political observers now believe that American society has fallen victim to the multi-layered politics in the country.

Unlike in the past, when advocating for a party and its political candidate was assessed in the form of disagreements or superficial differences of views, now the support and opposition to Donald Trump has become a phenomenon for disintegration and separation of people who were once classed as a group that had the same mindsets and political views. Generally speaking, due to this phenomenon, people from one group will be now disagreeing on facts they once agreed on as a whole.

The Great Historic split within the Republican Party

American society has long been seen as a bipartisan country where political struggle around Republican and Democratic parties has always been the case. But contrary to traditional practice, the phenomenon of Trumpism has now unprecedentedly caused the largest historical split within the Republican Party. In recent months many Republicans have spoken out for their disapproval of Donald Trump, and even former presidents like George W. Bush have openly stated their opposition to President Trump's re-election.

Now the situation has become such that within the Republican Party more campaigns and anti-Trump political currents have been declared than the Democratic Party. For example, over the past year, “The Never Trump” movement and “The Lincoln Project” have been created by Republicans to oppose Trump. Also recently, a political committee named “43 Alumni” was created among members of the Bush administration, the 43rd President of the United States in support of Joe Biden, aiming to block Donald Trump's re-election.

Political Dichotomy and Inflammation; Trump's Political Strategy for the Future

While political observers from both Republican and Democratic parties are warning of divisions and extremisms created due to the phenomenon of Trumpism at the macro level of American society, Trump seems very pleased to create and strengthen such a situation. In fact, Trump is well managed to create violence and extremism among his supporters against anti-Trumps. The course of Trump's developments and actions shows that, by managing his supporters towards extremism, he intends to stay in office, even if he loses to Biden; Because the Christianization of Trump's character, as well as attracting extremist supporters, are tools that the US president has shown he can use well.

US Trump Biden Conway 2020 Elections Republicans Democrats

