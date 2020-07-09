Disintegration of American Society thru Trump

Alwaght- As the US presidential election approaches in November, the political divide in this country has reached an unprecedented level. In the meantime, the media's coverage of political confrontation and division in the influential and powerful Conway family is a small example of a deep rift in American politics. The Conway family is a prominent symbol of a shattered American society that can be seen as a victim of the rise of Trumpism and anti-Trumpism, or in other words, supporters and opponents of Donald Trump. To understand the magnitude of the gap in current American political society, it is necessary to mention the story of the rift in the Conway family.

The Conway Family and the Bizarre Trump Story

Recently, the story of the Conway family has received a great deal of attention from the American media and political observers, and it has been described as a dangerous phenomenon and a small example of what is growing in American society these days. The story is as follow, Kellyanne Conway and George Thomas Conway, the famous Republican couple, have recently resigned from their positions. The couple fully supported Trump in 2016, to an extent that Kellyanne Conway became Trump's campaign manager.

After Trump's victory, George was nominated to be Assistant Attorney General, but soon withdrew from the position. He became one of Trump's most brutal critics since 2018 and headed the conservative anti-Trump “The Lincoln Project”, which consists of current and former Republicans, but unlike him, Kellyanne Conway continued as Donald Trump's top adviser in the White House. After 2016 Kellyanne became the biggest supporter of Trump's policies in various fields. In various speeches and interviews with the American media, she has always expressed her strong support for the policies of the White House under the leadership of Donald Trump.

However, the troubling issue for the Conway family was one of their children named Claudia, aged 15. Kellyanne and George's daughter openly supported Joe Biden and wrote on Twitter several times that her mother's job had ruined her life. Even on social media Claudia announced that she was trying to legally get out of her parents' custody. This prompted Kellyanne and George to quickly resign from their political positions in order to save their four children and their relationship as a family. Both have admitted that the reason for their resignation was saving their family as a whole and strengthening ties between their family members, as their relationship as a family was falling apart. But without a doubt, the main issue in this regard can be directly related to “Trump”.

Diversity of Political Mindset in American Families

However, the Republican disagreement over Trump cannot be attributed solely to the Conway family, but to one-third of married couples in the United States who support various parties, according to the polling site FiveThirtyEight. This may have been the case in the past, but in the current situation of support and opposition to the new Trump presidency, it has taken on a broader dimension. Many political observers now believe that American society has fallen victim to the multi-layered politics in the country.

Unlike in the past, when advocating for a party and its political candidate was assessed in the form of disagreements or superficial differences of views, now the support and opposition to Donald Trump has become a phenomenon for disintegration and separation of people who were once classed as a group that had the same mindsets and political views. Generally speaking, due to this phenomenon, people from one group will be now disagreeing on facts they once agreed on as a whole.

The Great Historic split within the Republican Party

American society has long been seen as a bipartisan country where political struggle around Republican and Democratic parties has always been the case. But contrary to traditional practice, the phenomenon of Trumpism has now unprecedentedly caused the largest historical split within the Republican Party. In recent months many Republicans have spoken out for their disapproval of Donald Trump, and even former presidents like George W. Bush have openly stated their opposition to President Trump's re-election.

Now the situation has become such that within the Republican Party more campaigns and anti-Trump political currents have been declared than the Democratic Party. For example, over the past year, “The Never Trump” movement and “The Lincoln Project” have been created by Republicans to oppose Trump. Also recently, a political committee named “43 Alumni” was created among members of the Bush administration, the 43rd President of the United States in support of Joe Biden, aiming to block Donald Trump's re-election.

Political Dichotomy and Inflammation; Trump's Political Strategy for the Future

While political observers from both Republican and Democratic parties are warning of divisions and extremisms created due to the phenomenon of Trumpism at the macro level of American society, Trump seems very pleased to create and strengthen such a situation. In fact, Trump is well managed to create violence and extremism among his supporters against anti-Trumps. The course of Trump's developments and actions shows that, by managing his supporters towards extremism, he intends to stay in office, even if he loses to Biden; Because the Christianization of Trump's character, as well as attracting extremist supporters, are tools that the US president has shown he can use well.