Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 7 September 2020

Editor's Choice

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

News

Biden Leading Trump by 10 Points in New National Poll

Biden Leading Trump by 10 Points in New National Poll

Hopeful US Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ten percentage points lead over President Donald Trump nationally with less than two months before the November 3 election, A new opinion poll shows.

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE Israel reportedly seeks to convince the US to provide the regime with advanced weapons to maintain Tel Aviv’s alleged “military edge” in the West Asia after it failed to block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara’s dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical”.

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime’s mistreatment of Shiite inmates during the lunar calendar month of Muharram, the 10th day of which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest report envisages ‘positive and constructive’ prospects for bilateral cooperation with Iran, the country’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations said.

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man Protesters poured to the streets of New York for a second consecutive day in over the death of African American man, Daniel Prude, in police custody, as authorities confirmed the police killing of a man who was suspected of the fatal shooting of a supporter of President Donald Trump during anti-racism rallies in Portland.

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China The US is ineligible to trigger the snapback provision in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran stressed describing the fact as a “common belief.”

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey The US seeks to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, drawing criticism from Turkey as tensions has been escalated between Ankara and Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean.

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is visiting Persian Gulf Arab states in a bid to persuade them to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and formalize relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon The US Department of Defense disclosed its count of China’s nuclear warheads and predicted that the country’s stockpile of nuclear warheads may double this decade.

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit Lebanon police clashed with protesters who were attempting to storm the country’s parliament in Beirut amid a second visit by French President Emanuel Macron since a massive explosion at the capital’s port last month.

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relation with Israeli regime as betrayal to the Islamic world and the Palestinians.

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal German and Chinese foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal in light of the United States’ threat to reimpose sanctions on Iran, emphasizing that the pact officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) must be preserved.

China Seizes Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes: Report Chinese authorities reportedly has seized two luxury Beijing flats belonging to movie star Jackie Chan and are now being put up for sale.

Saudi King Fires Military Officials in ‘Graft’ Cases amid Royal Power Struggle The Saudi king dismissed the commander of the border guards and five prominent officials from their posts over corruption charges, sparking speculation of a stepped-up push to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s hold on power.

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President Abuse of international organizations by certain countries is the root cause of many problems that currently face the world, Iran’s President said.

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate Lebanese President Michel Aoun designated Mustapha Adib, the country’s ambassador to Germany, to form a new government.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

What Are Barzani’s Turkey Visit Goals?

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram

Rise of Paris to Get Rid of US Domination, Shift Towards West Asia

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit

China Seizes Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes: Report

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean

Saudi Forces To Northern Syria: What Does Bin Salman Have In Head?

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China

Roadside Bomb Kills Russian Major General in Syria

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas

Three Theories Why Saudi Still Silent On Israeli-Emirati Normalization Deal

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel

Rise of Paris to Get Rid of US Domination, Shift Towards West Asia

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin

What’s Behind Mossad Chief UAE Visit?

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War

Is Iraqi PM’s Optimism About His US Visit Results Realistic?

Syrian Kurds, Israeli Regime Main Losers Of Syrian Constitution Talks

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE

Monday 7 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Israel Presses US for Advanced Weapons after F-35 Jets Sale to UAE
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Israel reportedly seeks to convince the US to provide the regime with advanced weapons to maintain Tel Aviv's alleged “military edge” in the West Asia after it failed to block the sale of American-made F-35 stealth fighters to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported on Sunday that Israel’s ministry of military affairs may ask the US to move forward the supply of advanced weapons systems by one year.

The New York Times reported on September 3 that Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has privately gone along with a plan for the US administration to sell advanced weapons, in particular US-made F-35 stealth fighter jets, to the UAE despite his public opposition. Netanyahu later denied the report.

On August 31, Israeli minister of military affairs Benny Gantz said Israel will retain its alleged “military edge” in the region despite any possible deals, hinting that Tel Aviv would demand compensation for any arms deal signed between the US and the UAE.

“We also make deals with the United States, and we can also get more platforms and systems. This is not a one-sided deal.”

Gantz and US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper spoke by telephone on September 4 and discussed the UAE normalization deal.

“Both leaders exchanged views on how recent developments will advance shared US-Israeli defense priorities, and committed to maintaining an open dialogue about potential avenues for cooperation,” the US Department of Defense said in a statement.

Israel and the UAE on August 13 reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement apparently brokered by US President Donald Trump.

The agreement sparked anger in the Middle East and elsewhere, with Palestinian leaders describing it as a “stab in the back” by an Arab country.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Israel UAE F-35

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

India Coronavirus Infections Overtake Brazil
Rescuers Sift Beirut Rubble amid Signs of Life a Month after Blast
Month of Muharram in Iran: Ritual Dramatic Art of Taazieh
Highest Global Daily Coronavirus Cases in India
India Coronavirus Infections Overtake Brazil

India Coronavirus Infections Overtake Brazil

Israeli Regime Forces Beat Palestinian Teen
At Least 15 Bodies Retrieved from Two Mass Graves in Already Militant-Held Ain Issa, Syria
Pro-Trump and Black Lives Mater Protesters Clash in Portland
Israeli Regime Police Crack Down, Arrest Protesters Calling for Netanyahu Resignation