What Are Barzani’s Turkey Visit Goals?

  Monday 7 September 2020

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

News

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel

Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara’s dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical”.

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime’s mistreatment of Shiite inmates during the lunar calendar month of Muharram, the 10th day of which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest report envisages ‘positive and constructive’ prospects for bilateral cooperation with Iran, the country’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations said.

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man Protesters poured to the streets of New York for a second consecutive day in over the death of African American man, Daniel Prude, in police custody, as authorities confirmed the police killing of a man who was suspected of the fatal shooting of a supporter of President Donald Trump during anti-racism rallies in Portland.

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China The US is ineligible to trigger the snapback provision in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran stressed describing the fact as a “common belief.”

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey The US seeks to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, drawing criticism from Turkey as tensions has been escalated between Ankara and Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean.

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is visiting Persian Gulf Arab states in a bid to persuade them to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and formalize relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon The US Department of Defense disclosed its count of China’s nuclear warheads and predicted that the country’s stockpile of nuclear warheads may double this decade.

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit Lebanon police clashed with protesters who were attempting to storm the country’s parliament in Beirut amid a second visit by French President Emanuel Macron since a massive explosion at the capital’s port last month.

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relation with Israeli regime as betrayal to the Islamic world and the Palestinians.

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal German and Chinese foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal in light of the United States’ threat to reimpose sanctions on Iran, emphasizing that the pact officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) must be preserved.

China Seizes Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes: Report Chinese authorities reportedly has seized two luxury Beijing flats belonging to movie star Jackie Chan and are now being put up for sale.

Saudi King Fires Military Officials in ‘Graft’ Cases amid Royal Power Struggle The Saudi king dismissed the commander of the border guards and five prominent officials from their posts over corruption charges, sparking speculation of a stepped-up push to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s hold on power.

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President Abuse of international organizations by certain countries is the root cause of many problems that currently face the world, Iran’s President said.

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate Lebanese President Michel Aoun designated Mustapha Adib, the country’s ambassador to Germany, to form a new government.

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel Two separate explosions hit the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, killing one person d and injuring several people.

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has sent many spy agents to Syria to train Kurdish militants affiliated with the anti-Damascus People’s Protection Units (YPG) in areas under their occupation, over the past few years.

Analysis

What Are Barzani’s Turkey Visit Goals?

Monday 7 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What Are Barzani’s Turkey Visit Goals?

Related Content

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response?

Iraq Calls in Turkish Ambassador to Protest Military Op in Kurdistan Region

Turkey Strikes Northern Iraq Ignoring Baghdad’s Objections

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iraqi Kurdistan Region’s President Nechirvan Barzani visited Turkey on Friday for talks with the Turkish political officials. 

The visit followed a visit on Monday to Iraq by the French President Emmanuel Macron who arrived in Baghdad from a two-day trip to Lebanon and met with Iraqi government leaders and Barzani. 

Also, the trip to Turkey is taking place while in June Turkish army advanced 15 kilometers in the depth of the Iraqi territory under the excuse of a military campaign, dubbed Operations Claw-Eagle and Tiger, against Kurdish militants. 

During his presence in Ankara, Barzani met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. Another attention-garbing point in the visit was the figures who accompanied him to Turkey, all from the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP). 

But what goals have taken him to Turkey? Two main drivers may have motivated him to pay the visit. 

Promoting economic and trade ties 

Definitely, the main driver behind Barzani’s trip to Ankara is economic. The trade ties between Turkey and the Kurdistan Regional Government over the past decade have been prospering against a backdrop of political and security challenges. Turkey has now stabilized itself as the Kurdish region’s window to the outside world, mainly to the global markets. This position facilitated for Turkish commercial presence in southern Iraqi provinces as well as the Persian Gulf Arab states. 

According to a report published by Nowzad Adham, the head of the commercial department at the KRG’s ministry of industry and commerce, the KRG-Turkey’s current trade volume touches $12 billion. Statistics show that in the first two quarters of the year, their trade dropped $1 billion compared to the same time last year. Still, every day at least 1,300 trucks deliver food, medicine, home appliances fruits and vegetables, and construction material to the Kurdistan region and other parts of Iraq from Turkey. 

Turkey, moreover, is the gate for KRG’s oil exports to the global markets. Although Baghdad over the past years frequently blasted the Ankara-Erbil oil cooperation and transfer, presently oil is an influential factor in Barzani’s discussions with the Turkish leaders, despite agreements between Baghdad and Erbil for delivery of the Kurdish oil to the Iraqi government. 

PKK and Turkey’s return to negotiations 

Another important matter of discussion between the two is the security affairs, and most importantly the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). After 1991, the year a Kurdish autonomous region was founded with advocacy of the United Nations Security Council in a territory in northern Iraq in the 36th parallel, the Barzanis and Turkey entered thorough cooperation to check the PKK, a Kurdish militant organization fighting the Turkish government at home for decades. Sometimes, they even launched joint military actions against the PKK fighters. Although after 2003, the year the US invasion of Iraq toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein, Erbil leaders ceased collaboration with Ankara against the PKK, their bilateral relations in other areas have continued. 

In 2013, Masoud Barzani, then president of the region, played as an interlocutor in talks between the Turkish government and the PKK, bringing the two sides to a ceasefire agreement that fell two years later. 

In the present conditions, Turkey feels threats posed by the PKK to its national security both from Iraq and Syria’s norths. So, it seems that, and as Barzani’s advisors have implied, Erbil's president seeks a mediatory role for the KDP between the two old foes. Barzani and Erdogan likely want to fuse negotiations between Ankara and the PKK for a possible peace deal that will give the Turkish president image boost at home among the Kurds. Erdogan badly needs the vote of the Kurdish minority in his country for the next election to save his power.

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Kurdistan Region Barzani Turkey PKK Trade

Comments
