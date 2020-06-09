Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 6 September 2020

Editor's Choice

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

News

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel

Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality American people’s protests against police brutality and racial injustice in have entered their 100th day in the western city of Portland, Oregon.

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara’s dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical”.

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime’s mistreatment of Shiite inmates during the lunar calendar month of Muharram, the 10th day of which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest report envisages ‘positive and constructive’ prospects for bilateral cooperation with Iran, the country’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations said.

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man Protesters poured to the streets of New York for a second consecutive day in over the death of African American man, Daniel Prude, in police custody, as authorities confirmed the police killing of a man who was suspected of the fatal shooting of a supporter of President Donald Trump during anti-racism rallies in Portland.

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China The US is ineligible to trigger the snapback provision in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran stressed describing the fact as a “common belief.”

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey The US seeks to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, drawing criticism from Turkey as tensions has been escalated between Ankara and Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean.

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is visiting Persian Gulf Arab states in a bid to persuade them to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and formalize relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon The US Department of Defense disclosed its count of China’s nuclear warheads and predicted that the country’s stockpile of nuclear warheads may double this decade.

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit Lebanon police clashed with protesters who were attempting to storm the country’s parliament in Beirut amid a second visit by French President Emanuel Macron since a massive explosion at the capital’s port last month.

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relation with Israeli regime as betrayal to the Islamic world and the Palestinians.

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal German and Chinese foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal in light of the United States’ threat to reimpose sanctions on Iran, emphasizing that the pact officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) must be preserved.

China Seizes Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes: Report Chinese authorities reportedly has seized two luxury Beijing flats belonging to movie star Jackie Chan and are now being put up for sale.

Saudi King Fires Military Officials in ‘Graft’ Cases amid Royal Power Struggle The Saudi king dismissed the commander of the border guards and five prominent officials from their posts over corruption charges, sparking speculation of a stepped-up push to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s hold on power.

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President Abuse of international organizations by certain countries is the root cause of many problems that currently face the world, Iran’s President said.

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate Lebanese President Michel Aoun designated Mustapha Adib, the country’s ambassador to Germany, to form a new government.

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel Two separate explosions hit the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, killing one person d and injuring several people.

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has sent many spy agents to Syria to train Kurdish militants affiliated with the anti-Damascus People’s Protection Units (YPG) in areas under their occupation, over the past few years.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Asian Defense Ministers Meet in Moscow, Moving Towards Strengthening Collective Security

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

China Seizes Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes: Report

Saudi King Fires Military Officials in ‘Graft’ Cases amid Royal Power Struggle

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit

Saudi Foreign Minister in Iraq; Is US Dangerous Puzzle Near its Completion?

Portland Marks 100th Day of Protests against Police Brutality

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran

Massive Ansar Allah Operation in Central Yemen Reveals Alliance Between al-Qaeda and Islamic State

Scenarios Ahead Of Lebanon After Govt. Resignation

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel

Yemeni’s Ansarullah Blames Arab Regimes Supporting Israel as Complicit in Crimes against Palestinians

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response?

Roadside Bomb Kills Russian Major General in Syria

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue

Rise of Paris to Get Rid of US Domination, Shift Towards West Asia

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties

Hezbollah, Syria Acquitted of Link with Rafiq Hariri Assassination

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel

Sunday 6 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Hezbollah, Hamas Agree to Strengthen Ties in Face of Israel
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Hezbollah secretary general and Hamas Political Bureau chief agreed to boost coordination between the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance movements against the Israeli regime. 

The meeting came during a recent visit to Beirut by the Hamas official, Ismail Haniyeh, who has traveled to the Lebanese capital for the first time in 27 years for an across-the-board meeting of all Palestinian factions, the Lebanese Arabic-language online newspaper Elnashra reported on Sunday.

Haniyeh and Hezbollah chief Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah used the opportunity to address political and military developments across the Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

The two prominent resistance figures also discussed the so-called deal of the century, the growing trend of normalization between some Arab regimes and Israel as well as the international Muslim community’s responsibility in the face of these threats.

The United States, Israel’s biggest ally, wheeled out the controversial deal this January. The scheme ensured Tel Aviv of Washington’s support for huge violations against Palestinians, including the Israeli regime’s annexation of some 30 percent of the occupied West Bank.

The officials emphasized the need for the resistance front’s steadiness and strength to counter these threats facing the Palestinians and the broader Muslim world.

In a statement, Hezbollah said the two resistance leaders insisted that relations between their movements must be characterized by strength and cooperation. 

The groups’ ties “have been founded on the principles of faith, brotherliness, Jihad (struggle on the path of God), common destiny, and expansion of [standing] cooperation and coordination mechanisms between them,” it added.

The movements have spearheaded resistance efforts against Israeli aggression in their respective nations.

Hamas defends the Gaza Strip against Israel. Tel Aviv has taken the Palestinian territory under incessant attacks, three all-out wars, and a crippling siege since 2007.

Hezbollah has also fought off two Israeli wars targeting Lebanon in the 2000s, each time forcing the Israeli military into a retreat.

During the trip, Haniyeh also met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab.

The plenary gathering of the Palestinian factions also featured emphasis on the same points raised during Haniyeh and Nasrallah’s meeting.

A final statement issued after the Palestinian event warned that the threats posed to the Palestinian nation by Tel Aviv, Washington, and the Arab regimes sought to undermine the main principles of the Palestinian cause.

The principles being targeted, the statement added, included the Palestinians’ right to an independent state “on all occupied Palestinian territories” as well as Gaza, and the right of the Palestinian refugees to return to their homes.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Palestine Hamas Lebanon Hezbollah Israeli Regime

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Rescuers Sift Beirut Rubble amid Signs of Life a Month after Blast
Month of Muharram in Iran: Ritual Dramatic Art of Taazieh
Highest Global Daily Coronavirus Cases in India
Indian Police Crack Down on Shiites Ashura Mourning Ceremony in Kashmir
Rescuers Sift Beirut Rubble amid Signs of Life a Month after Blast

Rescuers Sift Beirut Rubble amid Signs of Life a Month after Blast

At Least 15 Bodies Retrieved from Two Mass Graves in Already Militant-Held Ain Issa, Syria
Pro-Trump and Black Lives Mater Protesters Clash in Portland
Israeli Regime Police Crack Down, Arrest Protesters Calling for Netanyahu Resignation
Iranians Mark Ashoura amid COVID-19 Restrictions