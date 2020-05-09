Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 5 September 2020

Editor's Choice

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

News

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report

UAE to Open Embassy in Israel Soon: Report

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open an embassy in the occupied Palestinian territories within three to five months in the wake of a deal between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv to formalize relations, a senior Emirati official said.

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara’s dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical”.

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram Amnesty International condemned Bahraini regime’s mistreatment of Shiite inmates during the lunar calendar month of Muharram, the 10th day of which marks the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest report envisages ‘positive and constructive’ prospects for bilateral cooperation with Iran, the country’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations said.

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man Protesters poured to the streets of New York for a second consecutive day in over the death of African American man, Daniel Prude, in police custody, as authorities confirmed the police killing of a man who was suspected of the fatal shooting of a supporter of President Donald Trump during anti-racism rallies in Portland.

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China The US is ineligible to trigger the snapback provision in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran stressed describing the fact as a “common belief.”

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey The US seeks to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, drawing criticism from Turkey as tensions has been escalated between Ankara and Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean.

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is visiting Persian Gulf Arab states in a bid to persuade them to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and formalize relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon The US Department of Defense disclosed its count of China’s nuclear warheads and predicted that the country’s stockpile of nuclear warheads may double this decade.

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit Lebanon police clashed with protesters who were attempting to storm the country’s parliament in Beirut amid a second visit by French President Emanuel Macron since a massive explosion at the capital’s port last month.

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relation with Israeli regime as betrayal to the Islamic world and the Palestinians.

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal German and Chinese foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal in light of the United States’ threat to reimpose sanctions on Iran, emphasizing that the pact officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) must be preserved.

China Seizes Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes: Report Chinese authorities reportedly has seized two luxury Beijing flats belonging to movie star Jackie Chan and are now being put up for sale.

Saudi King Fires Military Officials in ‘Graft’ Cases amid Royal Power Struggle The Saudi king dismissed the commander of the border guards and five prominent officials from their posts over corruption charges, sparking speculation of a stepped-up push to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s hold on power.

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President Abuse of international organizations by certain countries is the root cause of many problems that currently face the world, Iran’s President said.

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate Lebanese President Michel Aoun designated Mustapha Adib, the country’s ambassador to Germany, to form a new government.

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel Two separate explosions hit the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, killing one person d and injuring several people.

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has sent many spy agents to Syria to train Kurdish militants affiliated with the anti-Damascus People’s Protection Units (YPG) in areas under their occupation, over the past few years.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, in a retaliatory drone attack, targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah blamed the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s move earlier to normalize relations with Israeli regime as a “free-of-charge service” provided by Abu Dhabi to the politically-embattled officials in Tel Aviv and Washington.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Rise of Paris to Get Rid of US Domination, Shift Towards West Asia

Amnesty Slams Bahraini Regime’s Harassment of Shiite Inmates during Muharram

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran

Massive Ansar Allah Operation in Central Yemen Reveals Alliance Between al-Qaeda and Islamic State

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate

Saudi Foreign Minister in Iraq; Is US Dangerous Puzzle Near its Completion?

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey

New Lebanese Govt. Has Majority Support, West Wouldn’t Aid Lebanon: Expert

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel

Saudi King Fires Military Officials in ‘Graft’ Cases amid Royal Power Struggle

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President

Saudi Forces To Northern Syria: What Does Bin Salman Have In Head?

Pakistan Unveils New Political Map with Disputed Kashmir as Its Territory

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report

Prospects of New Round of Geneva Talks on Syria

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin

Mahmoud Abbas Censures UAE-Israeli Regime Accord

Three Theories Why Saudi Still Silent On Israeli-Emirati Normalization Deal

Iraq’s Doubts, Hopes of Neutral-Minded Prime Minister’s Visit to US

Israeli Regime Shells Hamas Positions in Besieged Gaza

China Welcomes Russia’s Call for Iran Summit

Hezbollah Shoots down Intruding Israeli Drone over Lebanon

Al Khalifa’s Problematic Path in Normalizing Relations with Tel Aviv

Brian Hook: Latest Broken Piece In Trump’s Anti-Iranian Game

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China

Al-Jabri Case: Will Page Turn In Favor Of Bin Salman Opponents?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean

Saturday 5 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Turkey Calls French President ‘Hysterical’ over Syria, Libya, East Mediterranean
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Turkish foreign blamed French President over meddling in foreign-backed conflicts in Libya and Syria as well as Ankara’s dispute with Greece over sea boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean, calling Emmanuel Macron "hysterical”.

Speaking during a press briefing in capital Ankara on Friday, Mevlut Cavusoglu emphasized that Turkey had foiled French hope for renegade military strongman Khalifa Haftar to capture the Libyan capital of Tripoli by providing military support to the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), repelling Haftar’s assault back in June.

“In Libya they (France) supported the putschist Haftar and made a grave mistake,” he said, adding, “Things changed, balances shifted, Haftar was defeated and Macron became hysterical.”

Ankara has blamed Paris for politically backing Haftar and his rebel forces known as Libyan National Army (LNA) against the Tripoli-based GNA, having previously given him military assistance to fight pro-government forces. Paris, however, denies this.

In June, Turkey and France nearly came to blows after a French warship attempted to inspect a Turkish vessel as part of a UN arms embargo against Libya.

“With that hysteria, he didn’t know what to do. Right after that, he said our ships had harassed their ships in the eastern Mediterranean but couldn’t document this and was humiliated,” the Turkish minister said.

Cavusoglu also reiterated Ankara’s position that France was the country provoking Greece the most in the eastern Mediterranean conflict, calling on Paris to cooperate with Turkey to accomplish regional stability.

He then stated mockingly, “There is no need for such hysterical behavior from France, it makes them look laughable. We are two NATO member countries.”

Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction to Cavusoglu’s harsh criticism of Paris by Macron’s Elysee office or the French foreign ministry.

France has also backed Athens in the east Mediterranean maritime dispute, taking part in joint war games with Italy, Greece and Cyprus amid conflicting Greek-Turkish claims to continental shelves in areas of exploration for oil and natural gas.

During his Friday remarks, Turkey’s top diplomat also accused Greece of shunning dialog and lying after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis denied it had agreed to NATO-brokered talks aimed at de-escalating tensions in disputed waters in the eastern Mediterranean.

 “Let threats go away so that the contacts can begin,” Mitsotakis said earlier on Friday, prompting Cavusoglu to accuse him of “lying,” saying, “Greece denied the secretary general’s (remarks) but the one lying here is not the NATO secretary general, it’s Greece itself. Greece showed once more than it's not in favor of dialog.”

Ties between the two NATO allies have also deteriorated over conflicting policies in Syria, Libya, and they have exchanged accusations in recent weeks. Both countries are known to have backed and supplied militants waging terror in the war-ravaged Arab nations.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan last week lashed at the leaders of France and Greece.

Speaking at a ceremony commemorating Victory Day on Sunday, Erdogan called the leaders of the two European Union countries “greedy and incompetent” for challenging Ankara’s energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean. The occasion marked the defeat of the Greek army by the Turks in the Battle of Dumlupinar in 1922.

“Do Greeks accept what could happen to them because of their greedy and incompetent leaders?” asked Erdogan. “Do the French know the price they will pay because of their greedy and incompetent leaders?”

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

France Emmanuel Macron Hysterical Turkey

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Rescuers Sift Beirut Rubble amid Signs of Life a Month after Blast
Month of Muharram in Iran: Ritual Dramatic Art of Taazieh
Highest Global Daily Coronavirus Cases in India
Indian Police Crack Down on Shiites Ashura Mourning Ceremony in Kashmir
Rescuers Sift Beirut Rubble amid Signs of Life a Month after Blast

Rescuers Sift Beirut Rubble amid Signs of Life a Month after Blast

At Least 15 Bodies Retrieved from Two Mass Graves in Already Militant-Held Ain Issa, Syria
Pro-Trump and Black Lives Mater Protesters Clash in Portland
Israeli Regime Police Crack Down, Arrest Protesters Calling for Netanyahu Resignation
Iranians Mark Ashoura amid COVID-19 Restrictions