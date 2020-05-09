Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

News

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran

The International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) latest report envisages ‘positive and constructive’ prospects for bilateral cooperation with Iran, the country’s permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations said.

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man Protesters poured to the streets of New York for a second consecutive day in over the death of African American man, Daniel Prude, in police custody, as authorities confirmed the police killing of a man who was suspected of the fatal shooting of a supporter of President Donald Trump during anti-racism rallies in Portland.

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China The US is ineligible to trigger the snapback provision in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran stressed describing the fact as a “common belief.”

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey The US seeks to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, drawing criticism from Turkey as tensions has been escalated between Ankara and Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean.

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is visiting Persian Gulf Arab states in a bid to persuade them to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and formalize relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon The US Department of Defense disclosed its count of China’s nuclear warheads and predicted that the country’s stockpile of nuclear warheads may double this decade.

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit Lebanon police clashed with protesters who were attempting to storm the country’s parliament in Beirut amid a second visit by French President Emanuel Macron since a massive explosion at the capital’s port last month.

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relation with Israeli regime as betrayal to the Islamic world and the Palestinians.

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal German and Chinese foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal in light of the United States’ threat to reimpose sanctions on Iran, emphasizing that the pact officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) must be preserved.

China Seizes Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes: Report Chinese authorities reportedly has seized two luxury Beijing flats belonging to movie star Jackie Chan and are now being put up for sale.

Saudi King Fires Military Officials in ‘Graft’ Cases amid Royal Power Struggle The Saudi king dismissed the commander of the border guards and five prominent officials from their posts over corruption charges, sparking speculation of a stepped-up push to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s hold on power.

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President Abuse of international organizations by certain countries is the root cause of many problems that currently face the world, Iran’s President said.

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate Lebanese President Michel Aoun designated Mustapha Adib, the country’s ambassador to Germany, to form a new government.

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel Two separate explosions hit the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, killing one person d and injuring several people.

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has sent many spy agents to Syria to train Kurdish militants affiliated with the anti-Damascus People’s Protection Units (YPG) in areas under their occupation, over the past few years.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, in a retaliatory drone attack, targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah blamed the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s move earlier to normalize relations with Israeli regime as a “free-of-charge service” provided by Abu Dhabi to the politically-embattled officials in Tel Aviv and Washington.

Turkey Uses Drinking Water as Weapon of War against Civilians in Syria’s Hasakah: Envoy Turkey is using drinking war as a weapon of war against ordinary Syrian people in the country’s northeastern province of Hasakah, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Resigns, Citing Worsening Health Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, announced his resignation because of poor health on Friday, ending a stint at the helm of the world’s third-biggest economy in which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defenses.

Pompeo Awaiting Iran Sanctions Snapback in His ‘Alternate Parallel Universe’: Official Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman rebuked the US secretary of state for insisting that the UN Security Council’s sanctions against the Islamic Republic will return in September as desired by Washington.

alwaght.com
News

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran

IAEA Report Envisages Positive Prospects for Cooperation with Iran
Alwaght- The International Atomic Energy Agency's (IAEA) latest report envisages ‘positive and constructive’ prospects for bilateral cooperation with Iran, the country's permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations said.

“In terms of content, the report has explicitly portrayed a clear image of the current status of [bilateral] cooperation and envisaged positive and constructive prospects in relations between Iran and the agency,” Kazem Gharibabadi told reporters on Friday.

The Iranian official said it was expected that an overwhelming majority of the IAEA member states and the Board of Governors approve of the constructive nature of the relationship between Tehran and the agency.

The IAEA report pointed to a trip by the agency’s chief Rafael Grossi to Tehran on August 24 and 25 and his talks with senior Iranian officials, which led to the issuance of a joint statement aimed at strengthening cooperation and building more confidence, the Iranian diplomat noted.

“Based on the report, the agency has been granted access to one of the two demanded sites and the access to the second site has been planned for this month,” Gharibabadi said.

He emphasized that Iran has proved its goodwill in interaction with the IAEA and expects that the Board of Governors and other members of the agency implement it independently, impartially and professionally to take a fundamental step toward the settlement of two or three safeguards issues.

In its quarterly report on Friday, the IAEA said Iran has granted the agency's inspectors access to one of the two sites it agreed last week for verification purposes.

It added that the IAEA inspected the sites and took environmental samples there while the agency's inspectors would visit the other site "later in September 2020 on a date already agreed with Iran, to take environmental samples."

On June 19, the Board of Governors passed a resolution, put forward by Britain, France and Germany – the three European signatories to the landmark 2015 nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), to push for inspections of two sites that the trio claims

 

It was the Israeli regime’s spy service that first came up with the allegations of such activity at the two sites. Iran has, however, strictly rejected the allegations.

In a separate report issued on Friday, the IAEA said Iran's stock of low-enriched uranium (LEU) rose by 534 kilograms in the most recent quarter, roughly the same amount as in the previous three months, to 2,105.4 kilograms.

The JCPOA set a 300-kilogram limit, which is the equivalent of 202.8 kilograms, for uranium enrichment but Iran had announced that it would no longer respect it after Washington unilaterally abandoned the agreement in May 2018 and re-imposed crippling sanctions.

In response to Washington and its unilateral move, Tehran has so far rowed back on its nuclear commitments five times in compliance with Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, but stressed that its retaliatory measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the mutual trade from the US sanctions.

As a first step, Iran increased its enriched uranium stockpile to beyond the 300 kilograms.

In the second step, Tehran began enriching uranium to purity rates beyond the JCPOA limit of 3.76 percent.

In the third phase, after the Europeans failed to meet a 60-day deadline to meet Iran’s demands and fulfill their commitments under the deal, Iran started up advanced centrifuges to boost the country's stockpile of enriched uranium and activated 20 IR-4 and 20 IR-6 centrifuges for research and development purposes.

In November 2019, Iran began injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow plant as part of its fourth step away from the JCPOA under the supervision of the IAEA.

The Iranian government in January issued a statement announcing its decision to take the fifth and final step in reducing its commitments under the JCPOA.

 

Tags :

IAEA Iran Nuclear

