Rise of Paris to Get Rid of US Domination, Shift Towards West Asia

  Friday 4 September 2020

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

News

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man

New Protests Hit New York after Police Choked to Death another Black Man

Protesters poured to the streets of New York for a second consecutive day in over the death of African American man, Daniel Prude, in police custody, as authorities confirmed the police killing of a man who was suspected of the fatal shooting of a supporter of President Donald Trump during anti-racism rallies in Portland.

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China The US is ineligible to trigger the snapback provision in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran stressed describing the fact as a “common belief.”

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey The US seeks to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, drawing criticism from Turkey as tensions has been escalated between Ankara and Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean.

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is visiting Persian Gulf Arab states in a bid to persuade them to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and formalize relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon The US Department of Defense disclosed its count of China’s nuclear warheads and predicted that the country’s stockpile of nuclear warheads may double this decade.

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit Lebanon police clashed with protesters who were attempting to storm the country’s parliament in Beirut amid a second visit by French President Emanuel Macron since a massive explosion at the capital’s port last month.

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relation with Israeli regime as betrayal to the Islamic world and the Palestinians.

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal German and Chinese foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal in light of the United States’ threat to reimpose sanctions on Iran, emphasizing that the pact officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) must be preserved.

China Seizes Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes: Report Chinese authorities reportedly has seized two luxury Beijing flats belonging to movie star Jackie Chan and are now being put up for sale.

Saudi King Fires Military Officials in ‘Graft’ Cases amid Royal Power Struggle The Saudi king dismissed the commander of the border guards and five prominent officials from their posts over corruption charges, sparking speculation of a stepped-up push to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s hold on power.

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President Abuse of international organizations by certain countries is the root cause of many problems that currently face the world, Iran’s President said.

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate Lebanese President Michel Aoun designated Mustapha Adib, the country’s ambassador to Germany, to form a new government.

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel Two separate explosions hit the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, killing one person d and injuring several people.

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has sent many spy agents to Syria to train Kurdish militants affiliated with the anti-Damascus People’s Protection Units (YPG) in areas under their occupation, over the past few years.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, in a retaliatory drone attack, targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah blamed the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s move earlier to normalize relations with Israeli regime as a “free-of-charge service” provided by Abu Dhabi to the politically-embattled officials in Tel Aviv and Washington.

Turkey Uses Drinking Water as Weapon of War against Civilians in Syria’s Hasakah: Envoy Turkey is using drinking war as a weapon of war against ordinary Syrian people in the country’s northeastern province of Hasakah, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Resigns, Citing Worsening Health Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, announced his resignation because of poor health on Friday, ending a stint at the helm of the world’s third-biggest economy in which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defenses.

Pompeo Awaiting Iran Sanctions Snapback in His ‘Alternate Parallel Universe’: Official Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman rebuked the US secretary of state for insisting that the UN Security Council’s sanctions against the Islamic Republic will return in September as desired by Washington.

Pandemic Profiteer: Jeff Bezos’ Fortune Skyrockets to Nearly $200 BILLION Amazon stock’s surge during the coronavirus pandemic is making its boss Jeff Bezos richer every week. He is now closer than ever to the historic title of first person to be worth $200 billion.

Analysis

Rise of Paris to Get Rid of US Domination, Shift Towards West Asia

Friday 4 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Rise of Paris to Get Rid of US Domination, Shift Towards West Asia
Alwaght- On September 2, 2020, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Baghdad to meet with Iraqi officials. During the visit, Macron met with President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, Speaker of Parliament Mohamed al-Halbousi, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani, Leader of the National Wisdom Movement of Iraq Ammar al-Hakim, and other Iraqi officials. The President of France is the highest foreign political official visiting Iraq since the inauguration of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi (May 7, 2020). Macron had planned to travel to Baghdad in late 2019, which was postponed due to the start of street protests on October 1. Macron's arrival in Iraq comes at a time when he arrived in Lebanon on August 31, 2020 for the second time since his first trip on August 7, 2020. In Beirut, Macron had repeatedly spoken of the need for Lebanon's transition to a situation of integrity within the country after the horrific explosion of the Beirut port and the conditioning of international aid to the government. From Lebanon, Macron left for Baghdad with the message of French support for the independence and preservation of the unity of Iraq. The overall position shows that France is seeking to restore Paris's historic role in the West Asian region, with its headquarters based in Baghdad and Beirut.

Historical relations between France and Iraq

France is one of the main states involved in the Sykes-Picot Agreement (1916), from which the new Iraqi government was born. In the years since the formation of the Iraqi government (in 1923), Paris has shown great interest in cooperating with Baghdad. It has signed 76 cooperation agreements with Iraq since 1933, of which 14 are still valid. After the 1960s, France played a significant role in arms sales to Iraq, but later in the 1990s, relations between the two sides turned chilly. According to published documents, serious relations between Baghdad and Paris began in the 1960s (the period of Abdul Rahman Arif) with the sale of French arms to Iraq and in the 1970s and 80s, these relationships became closer, but in the 1990s during the Gulf War the relationship of the two country drifted apart due to the involvement of France against Iraq.

However, Paris began efforts to restore these relations under Jacques Chirac (Former President of France). Accordingly, Paris, along with Berlin, as two prominent members and founder of the European Union, were among the few Western countries which opposed the US occupation of Iraq in 2003. In the years after 2003, France was the first country to grant 80 percent of its € 4.8 billion request to Iraq. However, France was never able to gain a special place in Iraq due to the opposition and influence of the United States. For the past 17 years, America has strongly opposed the influence and the increase of trade of other countries with Baghdad.

Nevertheless, the total volume of trade between the two countries reaches more than one billion euros, most of which is Iraqi oil exports to France. According to official reports, Iraq's trade level reached € 1.26 billion in 2015, but due to the fall in global oil prices in 2016 and also the recession, that figure reached to € 476 million (equivalent to 61% decrease in one year), and this decline in trade between the two countries continues to this day. France's most important exports to Iraq are automobiles, medicines, electrical and mechanical appliances, while 99 percent of Iraq's exports to France are crude oil.

Macron seeks to demonstrate European independence from the United States

Over the past decades, in the field of foreign policy European countries have always seen themselves in some way under the shadow of the United States of America and have not been able to act independently. Meanwhile, in the years after the US occupation of Iraq in 2003, America imposed additional restrictions on Europeans entering the West Asian region. However, in recent years Iraqi seek to expel Americans from the region, it appears that the Europeans, led by France, intend to reconsider their policy towards West Asia.

In this regard, Macron seems to be planning to boost Paris's relations with Baghdad and Erbil by stepping out of the shadow of the US. As a matter of fact, recent French actions in the West Asian region indicate Macron's attempt to restore operational independence to Europe. Undoubtedly, Macron, as the main proponent of ending the NATO era and Atlanticism, has made Baghdad and Beirut the main focus of Paris's entry into West Asia. In fact, France, as the EU's political leader, has taken the path of independence from Washington sooner than the other members of the European Union and it seems that this trend will accelerate amongst other countries over the coming years.

 

