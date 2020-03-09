Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 3 September 2020

Editor's Choice

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

News

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China

The US is ineligible to trigger the snapback provision in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran stressed describing the fact as a “common belief.”

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey The US seeks to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, drawing criticism from Turkey as tensions has been escalated between Ankara and Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean.

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is visiting Persian Gulf Arab states in a bid to persuade them to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and formalize relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon The US Department of Defense disclosed its count of China’s nuclear warheads and predicted that the country’s stockpile of nuclear warheads may double this decade.

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit Lebanon police clashed with protesters who were attempting to storm the country’s parliament in Beirut amid a second visit by French President Emanuel Macron since a massive explosion at the capital’s port last month.

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relation with Israeli regime as betrayal to the Islamic world and the Palestinians.

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal German and Chinese foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal in light of the United States’ threat to reimpose sanctions on Iran, emphasizing that the pact officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) must be preserved.

China Seizes Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes: Report Chinese authorities reportedly has seized two luxury Beijing flats belonging to movie star Jackie Chan and are now being put up for sale.

Saudi King Fires Military Officials in ‘Graft’ Cases amid Royal Power Struggle The Saudi king dismissed the commander of the border guards and five prominent officials from their posts over corruption charges, sparking speculation of a stepped-up push to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s hold on power.

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President Abuse of international organizations by certain countries is the root cause of many problems that currently face the world, Iran’s President said.

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate Lebanese President Michel Aoun designated Mustapha Adib, the country’s ambassador to Germany, to form a new government.

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel Two separate explosions hit the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, killing one person d and injuring several people.

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has sent many spy agents to Syria to train Kurdish militants affiliated with the anti-Damascus People’s Protection Units (YPG) in areas under their occupation, over the past few years.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, in a retaliatory drone attack, targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah blamed the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s move earlier to normalize relations with Israeli regime as a “free-of-charge service” provided by Abu Dhabi to the politically-embattled officials in Tel Aviv and Washington.

Turkey Uses Drinking Water as Weapon of War against Civilians in Syria’s Hasakah: Envoy Turkey is using drinking war as a weapon of war against ordinary Syrian people in the country’s northeastern province of Hasakah, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Resigns, Citing Worsening Health Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, announced his resignation because of poor health on Friday, ending a stint at the helm of the world’s third-biggest economy in which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defenses.

Pompeo Awaiting Iran Sanctions Snapback in His ‘Alternate Parallel Universe’: Official Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman rebuked the US secretary of state for insisting that the UN Security Council’s sanctions against the Islamic Republic will return in September as desired by Washington.

Pandemic Profiteer: Jeff Bezos’ Fortune Skyrockets to Nearly $200 BILLION Amazon stock’s surge during the coronavirus pandemic is making its boss Jeff Bezos richer every week. He is now closer than ever to the historic title of first person to be worth $200 billion.

UAE-Backed Yemeni Separatists Leave Saudi-Facilitated Power-Sharing Talks with Hadi Loyalists The UAE-backed Yemeni militant group, Southern Transitional Council (STC), has withdrawn from talks over a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia with rival Saudi-backed militiamen linked to former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Yerevan-Tel Aviv Promoting Ties: What Are Their Risks?

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China

Syrian Kurds, Israeli Regime Main Losers Of Syrian Constitution Talks

Turkey Uses Drinking Water as Weapon of War against Civilians in Syria’s Hasakah: Envoy

New Lebanese Govt. Has Majority Support, West Wouldn’t Aid Lebanon: Expert

Yerevan-Tel Aviv Promoting Ties: What Are Their Risks?

Three Lebanon Options As Hariri Refuses PM Post Offer

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Resigns, Citing Worsening Health

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel

Pompeo Awaiting Iran Sanctions Snapback in His ‘Alternate Parallel Universe’: Official

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey

Massive Ansar Allah Operation in Central Yemen Reveals Alliance Between al-Qaeda and Islamic State

Saudi King Fires Military Officials in ‘Graft’ Cases amid Royal Power Struggle

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities

Scenarios Ahead Of Lebanon After Govt. Resignation

N Korea Developed Miniature Nuclear Devices Fitting into Ballistic Warheads: UN Claims

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders

Saudi Forces To Northern Syria: What Does Bin Salman Have In Head?

Is Iraqi PM’s Optimism About His US Visit Results Realistic?

Turkey to Build Naval Base in Libya: Report

Trump Or Biden? Who Is Tel Aviv’s Choice?

Rohingya Refugees Mark Anniversary of Exodus to Bangladesh

Why Does Trump Seek To Snap Back Anti-Iranian Sanctions?

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal

Brian Hook: Latest Broken Piece In Trump’s Anti-Iranian Game

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China

Thursday 3 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
It Is Common Belief that US Cannot Snap Back Sanctions against Iran: China

Related Content

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The US is ineligible to trigger the snapback provision in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing UN sanctions against the Islamic Republic, the Chinese ambassador to Tehran stressed describing the fact as a “common belief.”

“It is the common belief that US cannot initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions under #UNSCR2231,” Chang Hua said in a post on his twitter account on Wednesday, referring to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which enshrined the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

On August 22, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo filed an official complaint with UNSC President Dian Triansyah Djani, accusing Iran of violating the JCPOA – from which US President Donald Trump withdrew two years ago.

He claimed that Washington is still a participant in the JCPOA and therefore retains the right to activate a 30-day countdown to a return of all UN sanctions that had been imposed on Tehran before the nuclear agreement.

However, the remaining signatories to the JCPOA maintained that since the United States left the accord in May 2018, it has no right to act under its provisions. 

In a meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA, which took place in Vienna on Tuesday, all participants reaffirmed in a statement the importance of preserving the agreement, emphasizing that the US cannot invoke the “snapback” mechanism.

 “In light of recent discussions in the UN Security Council in New York concerning the issue of the attempted reinstatement of previously lifted UN sanctions, the participants reaffirmed that the United States unilaterally announced its cessation of participation in the JCPOA on 8 May 2018 and that it had not participated in any JCPOA-related activities subsequently,” read the statement.

“Participants reconfirmed that it therefore could not be considered as a participant State. In this regard, participants also reaffirmed their various statements and communications made previously at the UN Security Council including that of the High Representative of 20 August as the Coordinator of the JCPOA to the effect that the US cannot initiate the process of reinstating UN sanctions under UNSC resolution 2231.”

The Trump administration’s push to restore UN sanctions against Iran came days after it suffered an embarrassing loss at the Security Council on August 14. Russia and China voted against the resolution proposed by Washington to extend an Iranian arms embargo and the remaining 11 council members, including France, Germany and the UK, abstained.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US China Iran Sanctions

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Month of Muharram in Iran: Ritual Dramatic Art of Taazieh
Highest Global Daily Coronavirus Cases in India
Indian Police Crack Down on Shiites Ashura Mourning Ceremony in Kashmir
Lone Power Plant of Gaza Shuts down as Israeli Regime Suspends Fuel Shipments to Beseiged Palestinian Enclave
Month of Muharram in Iran: Ritual Dramatic Art of Taazieh

Month of Muharram in Iran: Ritual Dramatic Art of Taazieh

Pro-Trump and Black Lives Mater Protesters Clash in Portland
Israeli Regime Police Crack Down, Arrest Protesters Calling for Netanyahu Resignation
Iranians Mark Ashoura amid COVID-19 Restrictions
Hundreds Take to Times Square to Protest Police Shooting of Jacob Blake