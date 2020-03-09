Yerevan-Tel Aviv Promoting Ties: What Are Their Risks?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey

The US seeks to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, drawing criticism from Turkey as tensions has been escalated between Ankara and Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean.

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is visiting Persian Gulf Arab states in a bid to persuade them to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and formalize relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon The US Department of Defense disclosed its count of China’s nuclear warheads and predicted that the country’s stockpile of nuclear warheads may double this decade.

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit Lebanon police clashed with protesters who were attempting to storm the country’s parliament in Beirut amid a second visit by French President Emanuel Macron since a massive explosion at the capital’s port last month.

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relation with Israeli regime as betrayal to the Islamic world and the Palestinians.

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal German and Chinese foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal in light of the United States’ threat to reimpose sanctions on Iran, emphasizing that the pact officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) must be preserved.

China Seizes Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes: Report Chinese authorities reportedly has seized two luxury Beijing flats belonging to movie star Jackie Chan and are now being put up for sale.

Saudi King Fires Military Officials in ‘Graft’ Cases amid Royal Power Struggle The Saudi king dismissed the commander of the border guards and five prominent officials from their posts over corruption charges, sparking speculation of a stepped-up push to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s hold on power.

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President Abuse of international organizations by certain countries is the root cause of many problems that currently face the world, Iran’s President said.

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate Lebanese President Michel Aoun designated Mustapha Adib, the country’s ambassador to Germany, to form a new government.

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel Two separate explosions hit the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, killing one person d and injuring several people.

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has sent many spy agents to Syria to train Kurdish militants affiliated with the anti-Damascus People’s Protection Units (YPG) in areas under their occupation, over the past few years.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, in a retaliatory drone attack, targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah blamed the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s move earlier to normalize relations with Israeli regime as a “free-of-charge service” provided by Abu Dhabi to the politically-embattled officials in Tel Aviv and Washington.

Turkey Uses Drinking Water as Weapon of War against Civilians in Syria’s Hasakah: Envoy Turkey is using drinking war as a weapon of war against ordinary Syrian people in the country’s northeastern province of Hasakah, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Resigns, Citing Worsening Health Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, announced his resignation because of poor health on Friday, ending a stint at the helm of the world’s third-biggest economy in which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defenses.

Pompeo Awaiting Iran Sanctions Snapback in His ‘Alternate Parallel Universe’: Official Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman rebuked the US secretary of state for insisting that the UN Security Council’s sanctions against the Islamic Republic will return in September as desired by Washington.

Pandemic Profiteer: Jeff Bezos’ Fortune Skyrockets to Nearly $200 BILLION Amazon stock’s surge during the coronavirus pandemic is making its boss Jeff Bezos richer every week. He is now closer than ever to the historic title of first person to be worth $200 billion.

UAE-Backed Yemeni Separatists Leave Saudi-Facilitated Power-Sharing Talks with Hadi Loyalists The UAE-backed Yemeni militant group, Southern Transitional Council (STC), has withdrawn from talks over a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia with rival Saudi-backed militiamen linked to former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Qatari Envoy Visits Blockaded Gaza to Help Ease Tensions amid Israeli Aggression A Qatari envoy arrived in the Gaza Strip late Tuesday to help calm down tensions in the besieged enclave, which has been the scene of daily Israeli attacks for more than two weeks.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Yerevan-Tel Aviv Promoting Ties: What Are Their Risks?

Alwaght- The Armenian government’s decision to open an embassy in the Israeli regime’s capital and send its ambassador to Tel Aviv in June this year demonstrates that the bilateral ties have been improving in the recent years and even entered a new stage, conflicting its southern neighbor’s interests and drawing objection from the Islamic Republic of Iran. 

Regarding this development, an expert-level meeting was organized in Tehran recently, titled “the risks of Armenian relations promotion with the Israeli regime.” The event brought together a number of political researchers, with Dr Bahram Amir Ahmadian, an Iranian university professor, and Borhann Heshmati a political researcher and Caucasus affairs expert, addressing the audience. 

Commenting on some of the goals of Armenia to strengthen ties with the Israeli regime, Ahmadian said that if today Iran shuts down its borders with Armenia, the country will sink into a host of serious problems. He labeled Armenia a country with a small influence on the world stage but “puffed up with conceit.” 

“The country printed fake maps of the so-called Greater Armenia in an effort to redefine what it claims to have existed in the first century as the Armenian Empire. The Armenians reiterate the sea to sea (Black Sea-Mediterranean Sea-Caspian Sea) claim of the government in a quest for null expansionist ambitions. They even print these fake claims in their school books and official maps. Their maps include parts of Iran as part of the Greater Armenia. Even in a book of Armenians of Iran contains the same map, perhaps caused by inattention.” 

Mr Ahmadian added that the Armenian officials have recently made claims on their country’s role in Silk Road signaling their “dangerous” thoughts in the future of the region. “Their relationship with the Israeli regime falls under these ambitions, though if the Armenians make any operational mistake, the Islamic Republic’s response will be decisive. Even worse, the Israeli regime is not even with Iran in power terms.” 

The university professor referred to the high-ranking Armenian officials’ visits to Tel Aviv since 1994, saying that these relations display the long-term vision of the Armenian leaders for political and economic ties with the regime. During all these years, the two sides signed many agreements for customs, consular, and academic cooperation. In late June, the Armenian ambassador to the Israeli regime relocated residence from Cairo to Tel Aviv in demonstration of developing relations. 

The Iranian expert also pointed to the occupation of the Karabakh region by Armenia, arguing that it happened just against the international laws. “Armenia has a 3-million population while Azerbaijan’s population is 9 million and so they are incomparable and if Russia allows, Azerbaijan can fast retake its occupied territories.” Ahmadian also referred to the “ineffective” role of the OSCE Minsk Group that was created in 1992 by the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE, now Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)) to encourage a peaceful, negotiated resolution to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia over Nagorno-Karabakh. He recommended the Azerbaijani leaders to be skeptical about the vitality of the group. 

Another addresser was Mr Heshmati who enumerated the Israeli drivers behind establishing deep relations with Armenia. He added that the Israeli efforts come to get toehold close to the Iranian borders, put economic and political pressures on the Islamic Republic, and help implement the US policies in the South Caucasus region to enjoy Washington’s support in other regional fronts. 

“A couple of months ago, Armenian ambassador became resident in Tel Aviv. He even talked to the Israeli media regarding Yerevan’s move, noting that the Iranian remarks cannot hamper the development of ties with the Israeli side. Iran very definitely expressed its protest and some Iranian university students demonstrated outside the Armenian embassy in Tehran that gained massive coverage in Armenian and Azerbaijani media.” 

The meeting participants held that pro-Western Armenian leaders have concluded that advancing ties with Tel Aviv can secure their interests and help them solve their problems. Some other Cacasusian states, like Azerbaijan, had already stepped in this path with the same mentality. They even tried to rely on the Israeli regime. But, the participants concluded, promoted relations with Tel Aviv will not solve problems either for Armenia or Azerbaijani, or other Caucasus states. 

Neither Azerbaijan has managed to settle the Karabakh dispute to its advantage despite massive arms purchases from the Israeli regime nor has Georgia been able to make any difference to Ossetia and Abkhazia disputes. On the contrary, the Israeli meddling in the Karabakh crisis through selling weapons to Azerbaijan complicated the dispute. Now, Baku can neither put an end to the dispute using military option nor can it create a ground for fruitful dialogue to take back its territory via talks. 

“What is clear is that the Armenian mistaken and non-expert decision not only is in stark contrast to the Muslim world and Palestinian interests and will negatively impact the regional stability and security but also is not consistent with long-term Armenian interest and even makes Yerevan accomplice to the Israeli crimes.” 

 

Tags :

Tel Aviv Armenia Embassy Iran Dispute Karabakh

