  Wednesday 2 September 2020

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

New Syrian government follows general election and has a big mission of opening the reconstruction period as Damascus beats terrorists in fierce battles.

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey

The US seeks to partially lift a 33-year arms embargo on Cyprus, drawing criticism from Turkey as tensions has been escalated between Ankara and Nicosia in the eastern Mediterranean.

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is visiting Persian Gulf Arab states in a bid to persuade them to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and formalize relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon The US Department of Defense disclosed its count of China’s nuclear warheads and predicted that the country’s stockpile of nuclear warheads may double this decade.

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit Lebanon police clashed with protesters who were attempting to storm the country’s parliament in Beirut amid a second visit by French President Emanuel Macron since a massive explosion at the capital’s port last month.

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relation with Israeli regime as betrayal to the Islamic world and the Palestinians.

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal German and Chinese foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal in light of the United States’ threat to reimpose sanctions on Iran, emphasizing that the pact officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) must be preserved.

China Seizes Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes: Report Chinese authorities reportedly has seized two luxury Beijing flats belonging to movie star Jackie Chan and are now being put up for sale.

Saudi King Fires Military Officials in ‘Graft’ Cases amid Royal Power Struggle The Saudi king dismissed the commander of the border guards and five prominent officials from their posts over corruption charges, sparking speculation of a stepped-up push to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s hold on power.

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President Abuse of international organizations by certain countries is the root cause of many problems that currently face the world, Iran’s President said.

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate Lebanese President Michel Aoun designated Mustapha Adib, the country’s ambassador to Germany, to form a new government.

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel Two separate explosions hit the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, killing one person d and injuring several people.

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has sent many spy agents to Syria to train Kurdish militants affiliated with the anti-Damascus People’s Protection Units (YPG) in areas under their occupation, over the past few years.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, in a retaliatory drone attack, targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah blamed the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s move earlier to normalize relations with Israeli regime as a “free-of-charge service” provided by Abu Dhabi to the politically-embattled officials in Tel Aviv and Washington.

Turkey Uses Drinking Water as Weapon of War against Civilians in Syria’s Hasakah: Envoy Turkey is using drinking war as a weapon of war against ordinary Syrian people in the country’s northeastern province of Hasakah, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Resigns, Citing Worsening Health Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, announced his resignation because of poor health on Friday, ending a stint at the helm of the world’s third-biggest economy in which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defenses.

Pompeo Awaiting Iran Sanctions Snapback in His ‘Alternate Parallel Universe’: Official Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman rebuked the US secretary of state for insisting that the UN Security Council’s sanctions against the Islamic Republic will return in September as desired by Washington.

Pandemic Profiteer: Jeff Bezos’ Fortune Skyrockets to Nearly $200 BILLION Amazon stock’s surge during the coronavirus pandemic is making its boss Jeff Bezos richer every week. He is now closer than ever to the historic title of first person to be worth $200 billion.

UAE-Backed Yemeni Separatists Leave Saudi-Facilitated Power-Sharing Talks with Hadi Loyalists The UAE-backed Yemeni militant group, Southern Transitional Council (STC), has withdrawn from talks over a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia with rival Saudi-backed militiamen linked to former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Qatari Envoy Visits Blockaded Gaza to Help Ease Tensions amid Israeli Aggression A Qatari envoy arrived in the Gaza Strip late Tuesday to help calm down tensions in the besieged enclave, which has been the scene of daily Israeli attacks for more than two weeks.

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

China Seizes Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes: Report

Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel

Reasons for Institutionalizing US Police Violence Against Blacks

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon

Saudi Forces To Northern Syria: What Does Bin Salman Have In Head?

Saudi Foreign Minister in Iraq; Is US Dangerous Puzzle Near its Completion?

Reasons for Institutionalizing US Police Violence Against Blacks

Prospects of New Round of Geneva Talks on Syria

Massive Ansar Allah Operation in Central Yemen Reveals Alliance Between al-Qaeda and Islamic State

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report

Turkey Uses Drinking Water as Weapon of War against Civilians in Syria’s Hasakah: Envoy

US To Partially Lift Arms ban on Cyprus amid Tensions with Turkey

New Syrian Govt. Marks Damascus Shift From Security To Reconstruction Phase

Syrian Kurds, Israeli Regime Main Losers Of Syrian Constitution Talks

Pandemic Profiteer: Jeff Bezos’ Fortune Skyrockets to Nearly $200 BILLION

China Seizes Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes: Report

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport

Brian Hook: Latest Broken Piece In Trump’s Anti-Iranian Game

Israeli Politics Up In The Air As Netanyahu Pushes For Power Holding

N Korea Developed Miniature Nuclear Devices Fitting into Ballistic Warheads: UN Claims

Iran Unveils State-of-The-Art Military Achievements on Defense Industry Day

Mahmoud Abbas Censures UAE-Israeli Regime Accord

Three Theories Why Saudi Still Silent On Israeli-Emirati Normalization Deal

Russia Slams US Bid to Trigger Iran Deal Snapback as ‘Common Sense Mockery’

No One Will Be Safe If I Lose, Protesters Are Crazy: Trump

Iranians Mark Muharram amid Strict Coronavirus Measures

Bin-Alawi Dismissal: Does New Omani Sultan Seek End To Neutrality?

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Resigns, Citing Worsening Health

Qatari Envoy Visits Blockaded Gaza to Help Ease Tensions amid Israeli Aggression

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital


Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims


Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians


Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts


Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel

Wednesday 2 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Trump Son in Law Visits Arab States to Urge Them Formalize Ties with Israel

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah

Alwaght- Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, is visiting Persian Gulf Arab states in a bid to persuade them to follow in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and formalize relations with the occupying Israeli regime.

Kushner visited the UAE capital on Monday accompanying a joint Israeli-US delegation on the first commercial flight from Tel Aviv to Abu Dhabi, which agreed on August 13 to establish full diplomatic relations.

Concluding his trip, the White House adviser predicted on Tuesday that all other Arab states will gradually follow the UAE in establishing ties with Israel.

Asked by UAE state news agency WAM whether he believed all 22 Arab states could recognize the Israeli regime, he replied, “100 percent.”

“I believe that it is logical for them to do it and I believe it is the right thing to do over time,” he added.

“I think thanks to the UAE leadership there will be a much bigger coalition. [There will be] what I call ‘a vocal majority’ that will be in favor of normalizing. I think the vocal minority who have been against it will be more and more isolated in the region.”

Asked when the next Arab country could normalize ties, Kushner said, “Let’s hope it’s months.” However, he did not name the country.

From the UAE, Trump’s son-in-law flew to Bahrain and then Saudi Arabia and is expected also to visit Qatar.

In Bahrain, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, he met with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifah.

During the meeting, King Hamad praised what he called “the United Arab Emirates’ historic and continued efforts to support the interests and causes of Arab and Islamic nations, and their determined endeavors to reach a just and comprehensive solution that guarantees the Palestinian people their legitimate rights and lasting peace in the region,” according to the Bahrain News Agency.

The Bahraini monarch, however, said stability in the region “relied on” Saudi Arabia, hinting that it will not strike a deal with Israel before Riyadh.

In Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Kushner stressed the need for the resumption of Israeli-Palestinian negotiations, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Bahrain has praised the UAE-Israel deal, while Riyadh has reacted more cautiously, saying it will stand by a 2002 Arab peace initiative on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, without condemning the agreement.

The Palestinians have unanimously censured the UAE-Israel peace deal, which runs counter to a long-standing Arab consensus that any normalization of ties with the Tel Aviv regime has to come in the context of the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state.

They say the UAE, as an important Arab player in the region, stabbed fellow Palestinians in the back by making peace with Israel before the regime ends its occupation of their motherland.

The UAE claims the peace deal severed the Palestinian cause by pulling Israel back from the verge of acting on its latest land grab plot and annexing a large part of the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians, however, dismiss the claim, saying Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv had long been in talks behind the scenes to pave the way for normalization.

Israeli officials have also rebuffed the UAE’s claims, saying the annexation scheme has only been put on hold for now.

‘Netanyahu visited UAE in 2018’

In a new report that debunked the UAE’s claims, Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had secretly traveled to the UAE two years ago for talks with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Citing diplomatic sources, the report said the trip was set up by director of Israel’s spy agency Mossad, Yossi Cohen, who traveled to Abu Dhabi together with Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat also held a separate meeting with Emirati and American officials in 2019 in Washington, the report said, adding that Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dremer was involved in those talks.

Hinting his clandestine contacts with regional leaders, Netanyahu told reporters on Sunday that he had held “many…unpublicized meetings with Arab and Muslim leaders” in addition to publicized ones, like his visit to Oman in October 2018 and his meeting with Sudanese interim leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Uganda in February 2020.

 

