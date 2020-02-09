Reasons for Institutionalizing US Police Violence Against Blacks

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon

China Could Double Its Nuclear Arsenal This Decade: Pentagon

The US Department of Defense disclosed its count of China’s nuclear warheads and predicted that the country’s stockpile of nuclear warheads may double this decade.

Lebanese Protesters Clash with Police amid French President’s Visit Lebanon police clashed with protesters who were attempting to storm the country’s parliament in Beirut amid a second visit by French President Emanuel Macron since a massive explosion at the capital’s port last month.

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relation with Israeli regime as betrayal to the Islamic world and the Palestinians.

Germany, China Emphasize on Preserving Iran Nuclear Deal German and Chinese foreign ministers discussed on Tuesday the Iran nuclear deal in light of the United States’ threat to reimpose sanctions on Iran, emphasizing that the pact officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) must be preserved.

China Seizes Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes: Report Chinese authorities reportedly has seized two luxury Beijing flats belonging to movie star Jackie Chan and are now being put up for sale.

Saudi King Fires Military Officials in ‘Graft’ Cases amid Royal Power Struggle The Saudi king dismissed the commander of the border guards and five prominent officials from their posts over corruption charges, sparking speculation of a stepped-up push to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s hold on power.

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President Abuse of international organizations by certain countries is the root cause of many problems that currently face the world, Iran’s President said.

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate Lebanese President Michel Aoun designated Mustapha Adib, the country’s ambassador to Germany, to form a new government.

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel Two separate explosions hit the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, killing one person d and injuring several people.

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has sent many spy agents to Syria to train Kurdish militants affiliated with the anti-Damascus People’s Protection Units (YPG) in areas under their occupation, over the past few years.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, in a retaliatory drone attack, targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah blamed the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s move earlier to normalize relations with Israeli regime as a “free-of-charge service” provided by Abu Dhabi to the politically-embattled officials in Tel Aviv and Washington.

Turkey Uses Drinking Water as Weapon of War against Civilians in Syria’s Hasakah: Envoy Turkey is using drinking war as a weapon of war against ordinary Syrian people in the country’s northeastern province of Hasakah, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Resigns, Citing Worsening Health Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, announced his resignation because of poor health on Friday, ending a stint at the helm of the world’s third-biggest economy in which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defenses.

Pompeo Awaiting Iran Sanctions Snapback in His ‘Alternate Parallel Universe’: Official Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman rebuked the US secretary of state for insisting that the UN Security Council’s sanctions against the Islamic Republic will return in September as desired by Washington.

Pandemic Profiteer: Jeff Bezos’ Fortune Skyrockets to Nearly $200 BILLION Amazon stock’s surge during the coronavirus pandemic is making its boss Jeff Bezos richer every week. He is now closer than ever to the historic title of first person to be worth $200 billion.

UAE-Backed Yemeni Separatists Leave Saudi-Facilitated Power-Sharing Talks with Hadi Loyalists The UAE-backed Yemeni militant group, Southern Transitional Council (STC), has withdrawn from talks over a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia with rival Saudi-backed militiamen linked to former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Qatari Envoy Visits Blockaded Gaza to Help Ease Tensions amid Israeli Aggression A Qatari envoy arrived in the Gaza Strip late Tuesday to help calm down tensions in the besieged enclave, which has been the scene of daily Israeli attacks for more than two weeks.

Protests Erupts in US after Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man The US police shooting of another unarmed black man fueled protests in the country, with major demos held in the cities of Portland and Kenosha, where National Guard troops were deployed to deal with angry protesters.

Rohingya Refugees Mark Anniversary of Exodus to Bangladesh Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh have held a silent protest on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of a crackdown on the Muslim minority by Myanmar that killed thousands of them.

Reasons for Institutionalizing US Police Violence Against Blacks

Wednesday 2 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Reasons for Institutionalizing US Police Violence Against Blacks

US Police Detain 1000s of Blacks in Secretive Chicago Warehouse: Report

US Police Officers Kill Three More Unarmed Black Men

Alwaght- The systematic destruction of black lives in the United States is a national and moral crisis and not a new issue. Police officers have killed children like 12-year-old Tamir Rice, young men like Michael Brown, 18, and adults like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd for years. Despite all the cruelty, every time after the protests of blacks and anti-racist movements, regardless of the initial optimism of politicians to create preventive laws, society still witnesses such events.

Internalization of the culture of violence in the American police system

In recent days, despite the ongoing protests against George Floyd’s murder in various American cities, another similar event has taken place that has angered the black community, which again shows the violence of the white police against blacks. Jacob Blake is a 29-year-old man who was shot dead by US police on Sunday. He tried to get into a nearby car in the middle of a fight between two groups, but was beaten by police in front of his wife and children and then shot.

While the blacks in America are victims of centuries of trauma and pain, millions of people have taken to the streets in protest of the deadly culture of police violence and systemic racism, desperately calling for justice and change. The protests, which are widely reported in the media and even supported by some American politicians, have often been ignored.

Just over two weeks after George Floyd was killed in May, more than 2,000 protests were held in all 50 states. The demonstrations were very large, spreading even into cities and states that were completely white populated. According to Count Love, the protest database, on June 6 alone, at least 531 protests were held nationwide.

But the result of these widespread protests has been Trump's emphasis on widespread repression, and painting the protesters as rioters and looters. US President Donald Trump called protesters who had gathered in front of the White House in Washington on Thursday night as “thugs” during his speech to accept his Republican presidential nomination, and called for the national guard to be sent to deal with what he called a "chaos."

However, while emphasizing on the peaceful nature of the protests, protesters say that repressive behavior of the police is leading to violence. Martin Luther King III stated, we must always find a way to hold peaceful demonstrations. King III was organizer of the 2020 March, which took place exactly 57 years after his father took a stand to advocate for causes that further the civil rights and liberties of Black Americans. Dr. King’s eldest son, Martin Luther King III, described President Trump as “a president who confuses grandiosity with greatness” and opts for chaos over community. “We need you to vote as if your lives, our livelihoods, our liberties depend on it. Because they do,” he told the crowd. “There’s a knee upon the neck of democracy, and our nation can only live so long without the oxygen of freedom.” “We didn’t come to start trouble,” he said, in an implicit rebuke to critics of the summer’s racial protests. “We came to stop trouble. You act like it’s no trouble to shoot us in the back. You act like it’s no trouble to put a chokehold on us while we scream ‘I can’t breathe’ 11 times. “Mr. Trump, look right down the block from the White House,” he added. “We’ve come to Washington by the thousands.”

Why are such tragedies repeated?

For years, the question has been posed to many American civil society activists and experts, that why is the cycle of police violence against blacks unstoppable despite repeated popular protests?

In response to the question, at The Brookings Institution, Dr. Rashawn Ray’s opinion has various components, including the lack of standard processes for accountability of police officers, the way police officers pay civil fines to victims of police brutality and the re-recruitment of expelled officers are some of the factors that play a role in skirting police racism and brutality.

According to this study, the blacks are killed 3.5 times more often by police than the whites. Furthermore, Black teenagers are killed by police 21 times more often than white teenagers. In the United States, a black person is killed almost every 40 hours. One in every 1,000 black men can be expected to be killed by police violence during their lifetime.

Despite these statistics, the US police accountability system is highly inefficient and opaque.

After release of a video showing a white police officer beating Rodney Glen King by in 1991, a series of changes were made to increase police surveillance. For example, in-car cameras in police vehicles and police body-mounted cameras were put in place. However, these changes have not resulted in police officers taking responsibility of their actions. Officers normally are not charged with the murder of unarmed blacks. It has become a rule that even if police officers are accused of doing wrong, they are almost never convicted.

Prosecutors need to spend a lot of time making sure a case is solid before making charges. The criminal process moves faster only when video evidence is recorded by citizens and posted on social media. In recent incidents, from Christian Cooper in Central Park to Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia to George Floyd in Minneapolis, it was the smartphones of ordinary citizens that evidenced the crime and led to police interrogation. An issue that completely undermines the nature of police internal oversight of officers' performance.

On the other hand, Dr. Rashawn Ray concludes in his investigation that even despite sufficient evidence and conviction, there is no great punishment waiting for the offending officers.

Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed George Floyd, has been involved in at least 18 police misconduct cases. He has been involved in police misbehavior and in cases where the majority of eyewitnesses called it police violence. The main issue is police immunity becoming a rule. Racist Cleveland police officers who killed Tamir Rice, a black teenager in 2014, also killed another black teenager, Antwon Rose Jr., in East Pittsburgh in 2018. More interestingly, these officers were fired from the Police Department in 2014 for being convicted of murder!

As a matter of fact, when an officer is fired, the Fraternal Order of Police usually helps them to resign quietly instead of being fired. This allows errant and racist police officers to get hired by other police agencies.

Another interesting point is that complaints about the misconduct of officers are often referred to the Internal Affairs Unit of the police for investigation and not to the federal judiciary. If the plaintiff’s complaint can go beyond the internal affairs, it then gets passed to a jury, which normally consists of three police officers, whom would decide whether the accused officers have committed misconduct or not. In fact, the police, as accomplices, are practically the judge and the jury themselves.

Dr. Rashawn Ray's research shows that in the outcome of most misconduct cases regarding police officers, black officers face more toughness than white officers.

Another issue relating to racism in the United States Police Departments mentioned in Dr. Rashawn Ray’s research shows a systematic gap in the process and manner of paying fines to victims of violence due to police misconduct. Under the Qualified Immunity Act - a law that often prohibits officers from facing civilian fines - officers are usually immune to the financial effects of such fines, and victims are paid out of taxpayers' pockets. That being said, the protesters against racism and police violence will be paying the fine for the murder of George Floyd!

Since 2010, St. Louis has paid more than $ 33 million, and Baltimore citizens have paid about $ 50 million for police misconduct. Over the past 20 years, Chicago has spent more than $ 650 million on police misconduct. And so, over the course of July 2017 to June 2018, New York City paid $ 230 million for about 6,500 police misconduct cases.

The existence of these legal loopholes and escape routes for racist officers means that unless there is a real will on the part of the governing body to address the racist problem in American society, we must witness a repeated cycle of police violence against blacks and witness a domino effect of ineffective protests against injustice.

George Floyd Black Lives Matter BLM US Police misconduct

