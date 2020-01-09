China Seizes Jackie Chan’s Beijing Luxury Homes: Report

Alwaght- Chinese authorities reportedly has seized two luxury Beijing flats belonging to movie star Jackie Chan and are now being put up for sale.

A news outlet, Qingliu Studio, reported that the two properties in Beijing where Hong Kong actor Jackie Chan and his family have lived were on the auction block as a combined lot, with a starting price of 71.9 million yuan (US$10.5 million).

The flats are located at Dongzhimen Inner Street, in a residential compound inside Beijing’s second ring road.

According to some reports, Jackie Chan may have been involved in alleged tax evasion.

Jackie Chan is an actor, director, producer, screenwriter and singer. He is best known for a variety of action roles, including Armour of God, Rush Hour, Showdown in the Bronx, and Project A.