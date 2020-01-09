UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians

Alwaght- Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relation with Israeli regime as betrayal to the Islamic world and the Palestinians.

“Of course, the UAE’s betrayal will not last long, but this stigma will always be remembered. They allowed the Zionist regime to enter the region and forgot Palestine,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a speech on Tuesday.

“The Emiratis will be disgraced forever ... I hope they wake up and compensate for what they did.”

Israel and the UAE on August 13 reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement apparently brokered by US President Donald Trump.

According to the accord, Israeli and UAE delegations are to hold meetings and sign bilateral agreements covering sectors including investment, tourism and direct flights and the opening of reciprocal embassies.

The normalization deal sparked anger in the Middle East and elsewhere, with Palestinian leaders describing it as a “stab in the back” by an Arab country.