  Tuesday 1 September 2020

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour?

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians

UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians

Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relation with Israeli regime as betrayal to the Islamic world and the Palestinians.

Saudi King Fires Military Officials in ‘Graft’ Cases amid Royal Power Struggle The Saudi king dismissed the commander of the border guards and five prominent officials from their posts over corruption charges, sparking speculation of a stepped-up push to consolidate Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s hold on power.

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President Abuse of international organizations by certain countries is the root cause of many problems that currently face the world, Iran’s President said.

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate Lebanese President Michel Aoun designated Mustapha Adib, the country’s ambassador to Germany, to form a new government.

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel Two separate explosions hit the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, killing one person d and injuring several people.

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has sent many spy agents to Syria to train Kurdish militants affiliated with the anti-Damascus People’s Protection Units (YPG) in areas under their occupation, over the past few years.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, in a retaliatory drone attack, targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah blamed the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s move earlier to normalize relations with Israeli regime as a “free-of-charge service” provided by Abu Dhabi to the politically-embattled officials in Tel Aviv and Washington.

Turkey Uses Drinking Water as Weapon of War against Civilians in Syria’s Hasakah: Envoy Turkey is using drinking war as a weapon of war against ordinary Syrian people in the country’s northeastern province of Hasakah, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Resigns, Citing Worsening Health Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, announced his resignation because of poor health on Friday, ending a stint at the helm of the world’s third-biggest economy in which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defenses.

Pompeo Awaiting Iran Sanctions Snapback in His ‘Alternate Parallel Universe’: Official Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman rebuked the US secretary of state for insisting that the UN Security Council’s sanctions against the Islamic Republic will return in September as desired by Washington.

Pandemic Profiteer: Jeff Bezos’ Fortune Skyrockets to Nearly $200 BILLION Amazon stock’s surge during the coronavirus pandemic is making its boss Jeff Bezos richer every week. He is now closer than ever to the historic title of first person to be worth $200 billion.

UAE-Backed Yemeni Separatists Leave Saudi-Facilitated Power-Sharing Talks with Hadi Loyalists The UAE-backed Yemeni militant group, Southern Transitional Council (STC), has withdrawn from talks over a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia with rival Saudi-backed militiamen linked to former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Qatari Envoy Visits Blockaded Gaza to Help Ease Tensions amid Israeli Aggression A Qatari envoy arrived in the Gaza Strip late Tuesday to help calm down tensions in the besieged enclave, which has been the scene of daily Israeli attacks for more than two weeks.

Protests Erupts in US after Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man The US police shooting of another unarmed black man fueled protests in the country, with major demos held in the cities of Portland and Kenosha, where National Guard troops were deployed to deal with angry protesters.

Rohingya Refugees Mark Anniversary of Exodus to Bangladesh Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh have held a silent protest on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of a crackdown on the Muslim minority by Myanmar that killed thousands of them.

Morocco against Normalization with Israel: Premier Says ahead of Kushner’s Visit Saad Dine El Otmani, prime minister of Morocco, made it clear that his country is opposed to any normalization of relations with Israeli regime ahead of a visit by the US president’s senior advisor Jared Kushner to the Arab country.

Nigerian Police Attack Shiites’ Muharram Ceremony, Kills 3, Injures Dozens Nigerian police attacked Shiite mourners marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him), in the northern state of Kaduna. At least three people have been killed and dozens of others injured.

Turkey Holds Military Drills in Aegean Sea amid Tensions with Greece Turkish army has carried out military drills in the Aegean Sea, amid escalating tensions with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean Sea over gas and oil exploration.

Army General to Lead US Space Command as New War-Fighting Force The general officer who was simultaneously leading the new Space Force military branch and a combatant command overseeing operations beyond Earth is no longer serving in both roles.

alwaght.com
UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians

Tuesday 1 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
UAE Normalization Deal with Israel ’Betrayal’ to Islamic World, Palestinians

Alwaght- Leader of Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed  The United Arab Emirates (UAE) decision to normalize relation with Israeli regime as betrayal to the Islamic world and the Palestinians.

“Of course, the UAE’s betrayal will not last long, but this stigma will always be remembered. They allowed the Zionist regime to enter the region and forgot Palestine,” Ayatollah Khamenei said in a speech on Tuesday.

“The Emiratis will be disgraced forever ... I hope they wake up and compensate for what they did.”

Israel and the UAE on August 13 reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement apparently brokered by US President Donald Trump.

According to the accord, Israeli and UAE delegations are to hold meetings and sign bilateral agreements covering sectors including investment, tourism and direct flights and the opening of reciprocal embassies.

The normalization deal sparked anger in the Middle East and elsewhere, with Palestinian leaders describing it as a “stab in the back” by an Arab country.

Tags :

Iran Ayatollah Khamenei UAE Israel Normalization Deal

