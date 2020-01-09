Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President

Alwaght- Abuse of international organizations by certain countries is the root cause of many problems that currently face the world, Iran’s President said.

Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a phone call on Monday with Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou after lauding Niger’s support for the landmark nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), clinched by Iran and six world powers in 2015, and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses it.

Press TV cited Rouhani as saying, “The root cause of many problems in today’s world is the abuse of international organizations by some countries. I’m very happy that Iran and Niger share the view that international relations must be based on justice and lofty human values, which are in turn rooted in independence, solidarity and dignity”.

The United States is trying to invoke the snapback mechanism in the multilateral nuclear agreement despite its withdrawal from the accord in May 2018 in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorses the deal.

The United States’ most prominent Western allies have refused to fall into step with the push, which follows Washington’s humiliating defeat in securing an extension of the UN arms embargo against Iran at the UNSC.

Only the Dominican Republic voted ‘yes’ to Washington’s resolution calling for the extension of the embargo beyond October 18.

The president of the Security Council on August 25 dismissed attempts by the US to reinstate all UN sanctions against Iran due to a lack of consensus in the 15-member body.

Indonesia’s UN Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, the Security Council’s president for August, said the body was “not in the position to take further action” on the new US push to trigger a ‘snapback’ of all UN sanctions on Iran due to a lack of consensus among the member states to take such measures.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani extended his congratulations to Issoufou over his country's presidency of the UN Security Council for September and said, "The two countries of Iran and Niger have always had constructive and positive cooperation on international issues and [in international] forums -- such as the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) -- to maintain the independence and neutrality of such forums in order to help them achieve their goals."

The Iranian chief executive expressed confidence that Niger, as a NAM member, would act with full independence and professionalism during its presidency of the UN Security Council, and would not allow the United States to abuse the position of the UN and the Security Council in line with its own excessive and unilateral demands.

Rouhani also lauded Niger's "very constructive position" against a US-drafted resolution, which sought to re-impose on Iran those UN sanctions, which had been lifted as per the JCPOA.

Pointing to four decades of cordial relations between Tehran and Niamey, Rouhani highlighted the two countries' good cooperation in the fields of mineral exploration, health, treatment and agriculture, which should be used to further expand relations.

He said Tehran is ready to transfer its experiences to Niamey in the fight against terrorism.

The Nigerian president, for his part, said his country welcomes the possibility of using Iran's experience in different sectors, particularly in the battle against the deadly coronavirus.

Iran and Niger have had very good and cordial relations over the past four decades, he said, adding that his country is keen to boost ties with Iran.

Niger has always tried to promote its international cooperation on the basis of vital human values and would take the same values as the foundation of its activities at the Security Council, Issoufou said.