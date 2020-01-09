Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 1 September 2020

Editor's Choice

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour?

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

News

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President

Abuse of international organizations by certain countries is the root cause of many problems that currently face the world, Iran’s President said.

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate Lebanese President Michel Aoun designated Mustapha Adib, the country’s ambassador to Germany, to form a new government.

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel Two separate explosions hit the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, killing one person d and injuring several people.

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has sent many spy agents to Syria to train Kurdish militants affiliated with the anti-Damascus People’s Protection Units (YPG) in areas under their occupation, over the past few years.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, in a retaliatory drone attack, targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah blamed the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s move earlier to normalize relations with Israeli regime as a “free-of-charge service” provided by Abu Dhabi to the politically-embattled officials in Tel Aviv and Washington.

Turkey Uses Drinking Water as Weapon of War against Civilians in Syria’s Hasakah: Envoy Turkey is using drinking war as a weapon of war against ordinary Syrian people in the country’s northeastern province of Hasakah, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Resigns, Citing Worsening Health Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, announced his resignation because of poor health on Friday, ending a stint at the helm of the world’s third-biggest economy in which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defenses.

Pompeo Awaiting Iran Sanctions Snapback in His ‘Alternate Parallel Universe’: Official Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman rebuked the US secretary of state for insisting that the UN Security Council’s sanctions against the Islamic Republic will return in September as desired by Washington.

Pandemic Profiteer: Jeff Bezos’ Fortune Skyrockets to Nearly $200 BILLION Amazon stock’s surge during the coronavirus pandemic is making its boss Jeff Bezos richer every week. He is now closer than ever to the historic title of first person to be worth $200 billion.

UAE-Backed Yemeni Separatists Leave Saudi-Facilitated Power-Sharing Talks with Hadi Loyalists The UAE-backed Yemeni militant group, Southern Transitional Council (STC), has withdrawn from talks over a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia with rival Saudi-backed militiamen linked to former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Qatari Envoy Visits Blockaded Gaza to Help Ease Tensions amid Israeli Aggression A Qatari envoy arrived in the Gaza Strip late Tuesday to help calm down tensions in the besieged enclave, which has been the scene of daily Israeli attacks for more than two weeks.

Protests Erupts in US after Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man The US police shooting of another unarmed black man fueled protests in the country, with major demos held in the cities of Portland and Kenosha, where National Guard troops were deployed to deal with angry protesters.

Rohingya Refugees Mark Anniversary of Exodus to Bangladesh Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh have held a silent protest on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of a crackdown on the Muslim minority by Myanmar that killed thousands of them.

Morocco against Normalization with Israel: Premier Says ahead of Kushner’s Visit Saad Dine El Otmani, prime minister of Morocco, made it clear that his country is opposed to any normalization of relations with Israeli regime ahead of a visit by the US president’s senior advisor Jared Kushner to the Arab country.

Nigerian Police Attack Shiites’ Muharram Ceremony, Kills 3, Injures Dozens Nigerian police attacked Shiite mourners marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him), in the northern state of Kaduna. At least three people have been killed and dozens of others injured.

Turkey Holds Military Drills in Aegean Sea amid Tensions with Greece Turkish army has carried out military drills in the Aegean Sea, amid escalating tensions with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean Sea over gas and oil exploration.

Army General to Lead US Space Command as New War-Fighting Force The general officer who was simultaneously leading the new Space Force military branch and a combatant command overseeing operations beyond Earth is no longer serving in both roles.

Hezbollah Shoots down Intruding Israeli Drone over Lebanon Hezbollah resistance group has shot down an Israeli drone that had violated Lebanon’s airspace.

Yemenis Condemn Israel-UAE Normalization Deal as ’Great Betrayal’ Yemeni people took to the streets of the capital Sana’a on Saturday to condemn the UAE-Israeli regime normalization deal. Raising Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian people, the Yemeni demonstrators slammed normalization of ties with the Israeli regime as “a great betrayal.”

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel

Trump Or Biden? Who Is Tel Aviv’s Choice?

Saudi Foreign Minister in Iraq; Is US Dangerous Puzzle Near its Completion?

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport

Saudi Forces To Northern Syria: What Does Bin Salman Have In Head?

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour?

Protests Erupts in US after Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel

UAE-Backed Yemeni Separatists Leave Saudi-Facilitated Power-Sharing Talks with Hadi Loyalists

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President

Impact of Islamabad’s Role on Afghan Peace Negotiation Process

Pompeo Awaiting Iran Sanctions Snapback in His ‘Alternate Parallel Universe’: Official

Trump Or Biden? Who Is Tel Aviv’s Choice?

Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report

Turkey Uses Drinking Water as Weapon of War against Civilians in Syria’s Hasakah: Envoy

Saudi Foreign Minister in Iraq; Is US Dangerous Puzzle Near its Completion?

Al-Kadhimi’s Warm US Talks Received With Chill At Home

Scenarios Ahead Of Lebanon After Govt. Resignation

Barakah Power Plant; New UAE Security Weak Spot

N Korea Developed Miniature Nuclear Devices Fitting into Ballistic Warheads: UN Claims

Iran Unveils State-of-The-Art Military Achievements on Defense Industry Day

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue

Mahmoud Abbas Censures UAE-Israeli Regime Accord

Hezbollah, Syria Acquitted of Link with Rafiq Hariri Assassination

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China

Iraq’s Doubts, Hopes of Neutral-Minded Prime Minister’s Visit to US

Israeli Regime Shells Hamas Positions in Besieged Gaza

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran

Turkey to Build Naval Base in Libya: Report

Mail Sorting Machines Across America Dismantled Ahead of November Election

Turkey Uses Drinking Water as Weapon of War against Civilians in Syria’s Hasakah: Envoy

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President

Tuesday 1 September 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Abuse of Intl Organizations by Some Countries, Root Cause of Global Problems: Iran President
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Abuse of international organizations by certain countries is the root cause of many problems that currently face the world, Iran’s President said.

Hassan Rouhani made the remarks in a phone call on Monday with Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou after lauding Niger’s support for the landmark nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), clinched by Iran and six world powers in 2015, and the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses it.

Press TV cited Rouhani as saying, “The root cause of many problems in today’s world is the abuse of international organizations by some countries. I’m very happy that Iran and Niger share the view that international relations must be based on justice and lofty human values, which are in turn rooted in independence, solidarity and dignity”.

The United States is trying to invoke the snapback mechanism in the multilateral nuclear agreement despite its withdrawal from the accord in May 2018 in violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 that endorses the deal.

The United States’ most prominent Western allies have refused to fall into step with the push, which follows Washington’s humiliating defeat in securing an extension of the UN arms embargo against Iran at the UNSC.

Only the Dominican Republic voted ‘yes’ to Washington’s resolution calling for the extension of the embargo beyond October 18.

The president of the Security Council on August 25 dismissed attempts by the US to reinstate all UN sanctions against Iran due to a lack of consensus in the 15-member body.

Indonesia’s UN Ambassador Dian Triansyah Djani, the Security Council’s president for August, said the body was “not in the position to take further action” on the new US push to trigger a ‘snapback’ of all UN sanctions on Iran due to a lack of consensus among the member states to take such measures.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani extended his congratulations to Issoufou over his country's presidency of the UN Security Council for September and said, "The two countries of Iran and Niger have always had constructive and positive cooperation on international issues and [in international] forums -- such as the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) -- to maintain the independence and neutrality of such forums in order to help them achieve their goals."

The Iranian chief executive expressed confidence that Niger, as a NAM member, would act with full independence and professionalism during its presidency of the UN Security Council, and would not allow the United States to abuse the position of the UN and the Security Council in line with its own excessive and unilateral demands.

Rouhani also lauded Niger's "very constructive position" against a US-drafted resolution, which sought to re-impose on Iran those UN sanctions, which had been lifted as per the JCPOA.

Pointing to four decades of cordial relations between Tehran and Niamey, Rouhani highlighted the two countries' good cooperation in the fields of mineral exploration, health, treatment and agriculture, which should be used to further expand relations.

He said Tehran is ready to transfer its experiences to Niamey in the fight against terrorism.

The Nigerian president, for his part, said his country welcomes the possibility of using Iran's experience in different sectors, particularly in the battle against the deadly coronavirus.

Iran and Niger have had very good and cordial relations over the past four decades, he said, adding that his country is keen to boost ties with Iran.

Niger has always tried to promote its international cooperation on the basis of vital human values and would take the same values as the foundation of its activities at the Security Council, Issoufou said.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iran President Rouhani JCPOA Nigeria

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Indian Police Crack Down on Shiites Ashura Mourning Ceremony in Kashmir
Lone Power Plant of Gaza Shuts down as Israeli Regime Suspends Fuel Shipments to Beseiged Palestinian Enclave
Month of Muharram in Iran: Mourning for Imam Hossein (AS) Under Strict COVID-19 Protocols
Tunisians Protest Against UAE-Israel Normalization Deal
Indian Police Crack Down on Shiites Ashura Mourning Ceremony in Kashmir

Indian Police Crack Down on Shiites Ashura Mourning Ceremony in Kashmir

Iranians Mark Ashoura amid COVID-19 Restrictions
Hundreds Take to Times Square to Protest Police Shooting of Jacob Blake
Israeli Regime Police Crack down on Anti-Netanyahu Protests
Right-Wing Groups Violently Clash with Counter Protesters in Portland