Lebanon Names Mustapha Adib as PM-Designate

Alwaght- Lebanese President Michel Aoun designated Mustapha Adib, the country's ambassador to Germany, to form a new government.

Adib secured at least 66 votes, or more than half of the 120 MPs currently serving in the Lebanese parliament, after the Christian Free Patriotic Movement announced it had nominated him.

Some political figures in Lebanon, including the Future Movement party headed by former premier Sa'ad Hariri, picked Adib to succeed Hassan Diab, who resigned as prime minister following Beirut’s blast.

With what seems like a calm consent from even opposing protesters, Prime Minister Adib will begin consultations Tuesday to form his cabinet.