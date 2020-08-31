Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 31 August 2020

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour?

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

Explosions Hit Dubai, Abu Dhabi ahead of First Flight from Israel

Two separate explosions hit the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi and its tourism hub Dubai, killing one person d and injuring several people.

UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has sent many spy agents to Syria to train Kurdish militants affiliated with the anti-Damascus People’s Protection Units (YPG) in areas under their occupation, over the past few years.

Yemen’s Ansarullah Launches Drone Attack against Saudi Airport Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, in a retaliatory drone attack, targeted Saudi Arabia’s Abha International Airport.

Normalization, Free Service from UAE to Netanyahu, Trump: Nasrallah Secretary-general of Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah blamed the United Arab Emirates (UAE)’s move earlier to normalize relations with Israeli regime as a “free-of-charge service” provided by Abu Dhabi to the politically-embattled officials in Tel Aviv and Washington.

Turkey Uses Drinking Water as Weapon of War against Civilians in Syria’s Hasakah: Envoy Turkey is using drinking war as a weapon of war against ordinary Syrian people in the country’s northeastern province of Hasakah, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Resigns, Citing Worsening Health Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, announced his resignation because of poor health on Friday, ending a stint at the helm of the world’s third-biggest economy in which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defenses.

Pompeo Awaiting Iran Sanctions Snapback in His ‘Alternate Parallel Universe’: Official Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman rebuked the US secretary of state for insisting that the UN Security Council’s sanctions against the Islamic Republic will return in September as desired by Washington.

Pandemic Profiteer: Jeff Bezos’ Fortune Skyrockets to Nearly $200 BILLION Amazon stock’s surge during the coronavirus pandemic is making its boss Jeff Bezos richer every week. He is now closer than ever to the historic title of first person to be worth $200 billion.

UAE-Backed Yemeni Separatists Leave Saudi-Facilitated Power-Sharing Talks with Hadi Loyalists The UAE-backed Yemeni militant group, Southern Transitional Council (STC), has withdrawn from talks over a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia with rival Saudi-backed militiamen linked to former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Qatari Envoy Visits Blockaded Gaza to Help Ease Tensions amid Israeli Aggression A Qatari envoy arrived in the Gaza Strip late Tuesday to help calm down tensions in the besieged enclave, which has been the scene of daily Israeli attacks for more than two weeks.

Protests Erupts in US after Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man The US police shooting of another unarmed black man fueled protests in the country, with major demos held in the cities of Portland and Kenosha, where National Guard troops were deployed to deal with angry protesters.

Rohingya Refugees Mark Anniversary of Exodus to Bangladesh Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh have held a silent protest on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of a crackdown on the Muslim minority by Myanmar that killed thousands of them.

Morocco against Normalization with Israel: Premier Says ahead of Kushner’s Visit Saad Dine El Otmani, prime minister of Morocco, made it clear that his country is opposed to any normalization of relations with Israeli regime ahead of a visit by the US president’s senior advisor Jared Kushner to the Arab country.

Nigerian Police Attack Shiites’ Muharram Ceremony, Kills 3, Injures Dozens Nigerian police attacked Shiite mourners marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him), in the northern state of Kaduna. At least three people have been killed and dozens of others injured.

Turkey Holds Military Drills in Aegean Sea amid Tensions with Greece Turkish army has carried out military drills in the Aegean Sea, amid escalating tensions with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean Sea over gas and oil exploration.

Army General to Lead US Space Command as New War-Fighting Force The general officer who was simultaneously leading the new Space Force military branch and a combatant command overseeing operations beyond Earth is no longer serving in both roles.

Hezbollah Shoots down Intruding Israeli Drone over Lebanon Hezbollah resistance group has shot down an Israeli drone that had violated Lebanon’s airspace.

Yemenis Condemn Israel-UAE Normalization Deal as ’Great Betrayal’ Yemeni people took to the streets of the capital Sana’a on Saturday to condemn the UAE-Israeli regime normalization deal. Raising Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian people, the Yemeni demonstrators slammed normalization of ties with the Israeli regime as “a great betrayal.”

Children Aged 12, Over Should Wear Masks Like Adults: WHO The World Health Organization (WHO) said children aged 12 and over should wear masks to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic under the same conditions as adults, while children between six and 11 should wear them on a risk-based approach.

UNSC Members, Except for Dominican, Reject US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Thirteen out of 15 members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reportedly are opposed to the US bid to snap back UN sanctions on Iran, leaving Washington isolated.

Massive Ansar Allah Operation in Central Yemen Reveals Alliance Between al-Qaeda and Islamic State

Saudi Foreign Minister in Iraq; Is US Dangerous Puzzle Near its Completion?

Trump Or Biden? Who Is Tel Aviv’s Choice?

Prospects of New Round of Geneva Talks on Syria

How Did Warm Saudi-Pakistani Ties Turned Chilly ?

Bin-Alawi Dismissal: Does New Omani Sultan Seek End To Neutrality?

Saudi Foreign Minister in Iraq; Is US Dangerous Puzzle Near its Completion?

Impact of Islamabad’s Role on Afghan Peace Negotiation Process

Trump Or Biden? Who Is Tel Aviv’s Choice?

Al-Kadhimi’s Warm US Talks Received With Chill At Home

Three Lebanon Options As Hariri Refuses PM Post Offer

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response?

Barakah Power Plant; New UAE Security Weak Spot

What Does Iran Want For Lebanon?

What’s Behind Mossad Chief UAE Visit?

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President

Consequences of US Failure to Extend Iran Arms Embargo in UNSC

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin

N Korea Developed Miniature Nuclear Devices Fitting into Ballistic Warheads: UN Claims

Is Iraqi PM’s Optimism About His US Visit Results Realistic?

Israeli Regime Shells Hamas Positions in Besieged Gaza

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report

Monday 31 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
UAE Spy Agents Train YPG Militants in Syria: Report
Alwaght- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) reportedly has sent many spy agents to Syria to train Kurdish militants affiliated with the anti-Damascus People’s Protection Units (YPG) in areas under their occupation, over the past few years.

Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency, citing multiple sources, reported on Sunday that Signals Intelligence Agency (SIA) officers held secret talks with the Kurdish militants back in 2017, and were dispatched to YPG-held areas in Syria the following year.

The report added that SIA agents purportedly train YPG militants to carry out espionage and counter-espionage operations, acts of sabotage as well as assassinations. The Kurdish militants are also being taught how to conduct signal intelligence, information security and cryptography on communication networks. 

Such training missions are said to be underway in the Kurdish-populated northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli as well as major cities of Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor.

Anadolu further noted that Emirati intelligence officers have even established a secret direct hotline with YPG militants.

The UAE has long been accused of sponsoring the militant groups, which have been operating across Syria since early 2011 to topple the Damascus government.

The YPG — the backbone of the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) — has America’s support in its anti-Damascus push. The Kurdish militants seized swathes of land in the northern and eastern parts of Syria from the Takfiri Daesh terror group in 2017, and are now refusing to hand their control back to the central government.

Turkey views the YPG as a terrorist organization tied to the homegrown Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984.

On October 9, 2019, Turkish forces and Ankara-backed militants launched a cross-border invasion of northeastern Syria in an attempt to push YPG militants away from border areas.

Two weeks after the invasion began, Turkey and Russia signed a memorandum of understanding that asserted YPG militants had to withdraw from the Turkish-controlled “safe zone” in northeastern Syria, after which Ankara and Moscow would run joint patrols around the area.

Back on June 14, an unnamed security source at the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) told the London-based al-Araby al-Jadeed newspaper that the UAE had allegedly provided financial aid to PKK militants in Iraq’s northern semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The source said KRG authorities had imposed limitations on money transfers coming from the Persian Gulf state, and that the measure applied to all exchanges in Erbil, Duhok and Sulaymaniyah.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

