  Friday 28 August 2020

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour?

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

Pompeo Awaiting Iran Sanctions Snapback in His 'Alternate Parallel Universe': Official

Pompeo Awaiting Iran Sanctions Snapback in His ‘Alternate Parallel Universe’: Official

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman rebuked the US secretary of state for insisting that the UN Security Council’s sanctions against the Islamic Republic will return in September as desired by Washington.

Pandemic Profiteer: Jeff Bezos’ Fortune Skyrockets to Nearly $200 BILLION Amazon stock’s surge during the coronavirus pandemic is making its boss Jeff Bezos richer every week. He is now closer than ever to the historic title of first person to be worth $200 billion.

UAE-Backed Yemeni Separatists Leave Saudi-Facilitated Power-Sharing Talks with Hadi Loyalists The UAE-backed Yemeni militant group, Southern Transitional Council (STC), has withdrawn from talks over a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia with rival Saudi-backed militiamen linked to former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Qatari Envoy Visits Blockaded Gaza to Help Ease Tensions amid Israeli Aggression A Qatari envoy arrived in the Gaza Strip late Tuesday to help calm down tensions in the besieged enclave, which has been the scene of daily Israeli attacks for more than two weeks.

Protests Erupts in US after Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man The US police shooting of another unarmed black man fueled protests in the country, with major demos held in the cities of Portland and Kenosha, where National Guard troops were deployed to deal with angry protesters.

Rohingya Refugees Mark Anniversary of Exodus to Bangladesh Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh have held a silent protest on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of a crackdown on the Muslim minority by Myanmar that killed thousands of them.

Morocco against Normalization with Israel: Premier Says ahead of Kushner’s Visit Saad Dine El Otmani, prime minister of Morocco, made it clear that his country is opposed to any normalization of relations with Israeli regime ahead of a visit by the US president’s senior advisor Jared Kushner to the Arab country.

Nigerian Police Attack Shiites’ Muharram Ceremony, Kills 3, Injures Dozens Nigerian police attacked Shiite mourners marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him), in the northern state of Kaduna. At least three people have been killed and dozens of others injured.

Turkey Holds Military Drills in Aegean Sea amid Tensions with Greece Turkish army has carried out military drills in the Aegean Sea, amid escalating tensions with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean Sea over gas and oil exploration.

Army General to Lead US Space Command as New War-Fighting Force The general officer who was simultaneously leading the new Space Force military branch and a combatant command overseeing operations beyond Earth is no longer serving in both roles.

Hezbollah Shoots down Intruding Israeli Drone over Lebanon Hezbollah resistance group has shot down an Israeli drone that had violated Lebanon’s airspace.

Yemenis Condemn Israel-UAE Normalization Deal as ’Great Betrayal’ Yemeni people took to the streets of the capital Sana’a on Saturday to condemn the UAE-Israeli regime normalization deal. Raising Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian people, the Yemeni demonstrators slammed normalization of ties with the Israeli regime as “a great betrayal.”

Children Aged 12, Over Should Wear Masks Like Adults: WHO The World Health Organization (WHO) said children aged 12 and over should wear masks to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic under the same conditions as adults, while children between six and 11 should wear them on a risk-based approach.

UNSC Members, Except for Dominican, Reject US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Thirteen out of 15 members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reportedly are opposed to the US bid to snap back UN sanctions on Iran, leaving Washington isolated.

Israeli Regime Shells Hamas Positions in Besieged Gaza Israel continues aggression against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza strip as the regime’s artillery units has been striking the coastal enclave since the UAE-Israel Deal.

Iranians Mark Muharram amid Strict Coronavirus Measures Iranian Nation has begun marking Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar that marks the martyrdom of the third Shiite Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad SAW, Imam Hussein AS, in 680 AD in a battle with the tyrant of the time, the 2nd Umayyid caliph, Yazid.

No One Will Be Safe If I Lose, Protesters Are Crazy: Trump After being accused by Democrats of being a chaotic and dishonest leader, President Donald Trump countered on Friday that Democrats, not he, would bring chaos to the United States if Joe Biden wins the White House in November.

US push for Reimposing Iran Sanctions ‘Self-Serving Political Manipulation’: China China condemned the US call for the re-imposition of the UN sanctions on Iran is ‘nothing but a self-serving political manipulation,’ stressing once again that Washington has no right to make such a demand after its unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal of 2015.

Iran Blames Some Arab Rulers’ Treason for Palestinian’s Ongoing Suffering Iran blamed some Arab rulers for Palestinians’ half-a-century suffering after Israeli regime’s arson attack on the al-Aqsa Mosque

Yemeni’s Ansarullah Blames Arab Regimes Supporting Israel as Complicit in Crimes against Palestinians Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, condemned attempts by a number of Arab states to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, saying such countries are complicit in the Tel Aviv regime’s crimes against the Palestinian nation.

Three Lebanon Options As Hariri Refuses PM Post Offer

Syrian Kurds, Israeli Regime Main Losers Of Syrian Constitution Talks

Is Iraqi PM’s Optimism About His US Visit Results Realistic?

Yemenis Condemn Israel-UAE Normalization Deal as ’Great Betrayal’

US push for Reimposing Iran Sanctions ‘Self-Serving Political Manipulation’: China

Al-Kadhimi’s Warm US Talks Received With Chill At Home

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour?

Army General to Lead US Space Command as New War-Fighting Force

Mail Sorting Machines Across America Dismantled Ahead of November Election

What’s Motivating US Plan To Sell UAE F-35 Fighter Jets?

Protests Erupts in US after Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man

Syrian Kurds, Israeli Regime Main Losers Of Syrian Constitution Talks

Iran Blames Some Arab Rulers’ Treason for Palestinian’s Ongoing Suffering

Nigerian Police Attack Shiites’ Muharram Ceremony, Kills 3, Injures Dozens

No One Will Be Safe If I Lose, Protesters Are Crazy: Trump

Israeli Regime Shells Hamas Positions in Besieged Gaza

Children Aged 12, Over Should Wear Masks Like Adults: WHO

Barakah Power Plant; New UAE Security Weak Spot

Scenarios Ahead Of Lebanon After Govt. Resignation

N Korea Developed Miniature Nuclear Devices Fitting into Ballistic Warheads: UN Claims

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit

UK, France, Germany Refuse to Back US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report

Turkey to Build Naval Base in Libya: Report

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate?

Children Aged 12, Over Should Wear Masks Like Adults: WHO

What’s Motivating US Plan To Sell UAE F-35 Fighter Jets?

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

What Goals Are Driving US Oil Agreement With Syrian Kurds?

alwaght.com
Friday 28 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Pompeo Awaiting Iran Sanctions Snapback in His 'Alternate Parallel Universe': Official
Alwaght- Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman rebuked the US secretary of state for insisting that the UN Security Council’s sanctions against the Islamic Republic will return in September as desired by Washington.

Saeed Khatibzadeh chided Mike Pompeo’s intransigence in a tweet on Thursday after the US top diplomat alleged that the coercive measures will automatically “return on September 20,” Press TV reported.

13 members, incl. President of UNSC have declared that America has NO legal standing in the first place to recourse to 2231, as it's not a JCPOA participant.

The clock is ticking just in Pompeo's
parallel alternate universe! This happens when an ex-spymaster leads US diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/k7LlHTT33t

— Saeed Khatibzadeh (@SKhatibzadeh) August 27, 2020

The bans would be reinstated if the UNSC were not to be presented with a resolution to waive the sanctions, Pompeo said, adding that even if a Security Council member chose to forward such a resolution, Washington would use its veto power to strike it down.

Khatibzadeh said that since last week, when Pompeo “notified” the UN secretariat that the US was launching a bid to have the sanctions restored, Washington has been snubbed by the overwhelming majority of the Security Council’s membership, namely 13 countries.

China has said Pompeo’s letter to the secretariat did not qualify as a “notification.” This, Beijing noted, was because the US had lost the right to have the sanctions restored as it has left the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that includes the “snapback” mechanism Washington is trying to invoke.

Washington’s main European allies -- the UK, France, and Germany -- also said the campaign runs counter to efforts to preserve the nuclear agreement that is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran and the nuclear agreement’s remaining signatories have also reminded the US that by leaving the deal, Washington has, by extension, lost all of its rights to seek recourse to UNSC Resolution 2231 that endorses the JCPOA.

“The clock is ticking just in Pompeo's parallel alternate universe!” Khatibzadeh added, suggesting that the US secretary of state was acting upon non-existent reality.

“This happens when an ex-spymaster leads US diplomacy,” the Iranian official added, referring to Pompeo’s tenure as a CIA chief between 2017 and 2018.

 

