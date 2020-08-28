Impact of Islamabad’s Role on Afghan Peace Negotiation Process

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 28 August 2020

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour?

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

Turkey Uses Drinking Water as Weapon of War against Civilians in Syria's Hasakah: Envoy

Turkey Uses Drinking Water as Weapon of War against Civilians in Syria’s Hasakah: Envoy

Turkey is using drinking war as a weapon of war against ordinary Syrian people in the country’s northeastern province of Hasakah, Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Resigns, Citing Worsening Health Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving premier, announced his resignation because of poor health on Friday, ending a stint at the helm of the world’s third-biggest economy in which he sought to revive growth and bolster its defenses.

Pompeo Awaiting Iran Sanctions Snapback in His ‘Alternate Parallel Universe’: Official Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman rebuked the US secretary of state for insisting that the UN Security Council’s sanctions against the Islamic Republic will return in September as desired by Washington.

Pandemic Profiteer: Jeff Bezos’ Fortune Skyrockets to Nearly $200 BILLION Amazon stock’s surge during the coronavirus pandemic is making its boss Jeff Bezos richer every week. He is now closer than ever to the historic title of first person to be worth $200 billion.

UAE-Backed Yemeni Separatists Leave Saudi-Facilitated Power-Sharing Talks with Hadi Loyalists The UAE-backed Yemeni militant group, Southern Transitional Council (STC), has withdrawn from talks over a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia with rival Saudi-backed militiamen linked to former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Qatari Envoy Visits Blockaded Gaza to Help Ease Tensions amid Israeli Aggression A Qatari envoy arrived in the Gaza Strip late Tuesday to help calm down tensions in the besieged enclave, which has been the scene of daily Israeli attacks for more than two weeks.

Protests Erupts in US after Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man The US police shooting of another unarmed black man fueled protests in the country, with major demos held in the cities of Portland and Kenosha, where National Guard troops were deployed to deal with angry protesters.

Rohingya Refugees Mark Anniversary of Exodus to Bangladesh Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh have held a silent protest on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of a crackdown on the Muslim minority by Myanmar that killed thousands of them.

Morocco against Normalization with Israel: Premier Says ahead of Kushner’s Visit Saad Dine El Otmani, prime minister of Morocco, made it clear that his country is opposed to any normalization of relations with Israeli regime ahead of a visit by the US president’s senior advisor Jared Kushner to the Arab country.

Nigerian Police Attack Shiites’ Muharram Ceremony, Kills 3, Injures Dozens Nigerian police attacked Shiite mourners marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him), in the northern state of Kaduna. At least three people have been killed and dozens of others injured.

Turkey Holds Military Drills in Aegean Sea amid Tensions with Greece Turkish army has carried out military drills in the Aegean Sea, amid escalating tensions with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean Sea over gas and oil exploration.

Army General to Lead US Space Command as New War-Fighting Force The general officer who was simultaneously leading the new Space Force military branch and a combatant command overseeing operations beyond Earth is no longer serving in both roles.

Hezbollah Shoots down Intruding Israeli Drone over Lebanon Hezbollah resistance group has shot down an Israeli drone that had violated Lebanon’s airspace.

Yemenis Condemn Israel-UAE Normalization Deal as ’Great Betrayal’ Yemeni people took to the streets of the capital Sana’a on Saturday to condemn the UAE-Israeli regime normalization deal. Raising Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian people, the Yemeni demonstrators slammed normalization of ties with the Israeli regime as “a great betrayal.”

Children Aged 12, Over Should Wear Masks Like Adults: WHO The World Health Organization (WHO) said children aged 12 and over should wear masks to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic under the same conditions as adults, while children between six and 11 should wear them on a risk-based approach.

UNSC Members, Except for Dominican, Reject US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Thirteen out of 15 members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reportedly are opposed to the US bid to snap back UN sanctions on Iran, leaving Washington isolated.

Israeli Regime Shells Hamas Positions in Besieged Gaza Israel continues aggression against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza strip as the regime’s artillery units has been striking the coastal enclave since the UAE-Israel Deal.

Iranians Mark Muharram amid Strict Coronavirus Measures Iranian Nation has begun marking Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar that marks the martyrdom of the third Shiite Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad SAW, Imam Hussein AS, in 680 AD in a battle with the tyrant of the time, the 2nd Umayyid caliph, Yazid.

No One Will Be Safe If I Lose, Protesters Are Crazy: Trump After being accused by Democrats of being a chaotic and dishonest leader, President Donald Trump countered on Friday that Democrats, not he, would bring chaos to the United States if Joe Biden wins the White House in November.

US push for Reimposing Iran Sanctions ‘Self-Serving Political Manipulation’: China China condemned the US call for the re-imposition of the UN sanctions on Iran is ‘nothing but a self-serving political manipulation,’ stressing once again that Washington has no right to make such a demand after its unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal of 2015.

Impact of Islamabad's Role on Afghan Peace Negotiation Process

Friday 28 August 2020

Friday 28 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Impact of Islamabad’s Role on Afghan Peace Negotiation Process

Afghanistan Delays Releasing Taliban Prisoners

US-Taliban Deal: Peace Agreement Or US Defeat In Afghanistan War?

Alwaght- In parallel with internal debates over the formation of intra-Afghan talks between the government and Taliban militants, recently, a high-level delegation from the group, led by political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, left for Islamabad upon the invitation of the Pakistani Foreign Ministry to hold talks with Pakistani officials.

The Taliban delegation, will discuss with Pakistan’s leaders the “recent developments in Afghanistan’s peace process,” as well as “relaxation and facilitation of people’s movement and trade between the two neighboring countries,” tweeted Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the Taliban political office. He provided no further details such as the introduction of Pakistani leaders visiting the Taliban delegation or the duration of the trip. Although, a senior official of Pakistan's Foreign Ministry told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity that the Taliban delegation was expected to hold meetings with "Pakistan's civilian and military leadership".

In this connection, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi told reporters that he would meet with the Taliban delegation on Tuesday. "From the start, Pakistan has taken the position that a lasting and permanent solution can only be achieved through dialogue overseen by the Afghans," Qureshi said during the meeting. "The Taliban leadership thinks that Pakistan has played a positive role in bringing peace in Afghanistan," he said, adding that the only way forward was through dialogue. According to the Foreign Office, Qureshi "emphasized the implementation of the US-Taliban Peace Agreement, in its entirety, paving the way for the earliest possible commencement of Intra-Afghan negotiations". He said that Pakistan had continued to play its role in the peace process under a shared responsibility, the efforts of which paid off when the US and Taliban signed the peace deal in Doha in February. He expressed hope that the Afghan leadership would take full advantage of the "rare opportunity" in the form of the peace agreement.

Intra-Afghan talks between the government and Taliban militants was part of an agreement signed between the group and the United States in February. It was expected to begin on August 20 after months of delay, but was delayed again due to a dispute over the release of prisoners.

Under the leaked sections, the Taliban are committed to not attack foreign forces and fight terrorism (not support terrorist groups such as Al-Qaeda) and negotiate with the government for peace in exchange for the release of their members and the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

It has been anticipated that American soldiers will retreat, and by November, their number is forecast to reach less than 5,000. On the other hand, according to local media, Afghanistan has released 4,600 Taliban prisoners so far, in addition to this, 500 of the prisoners were not on the Taliban list. However, the Taliban has called for the release of 400 other prisoners, which 44 of them are on the list of terrorists whom have played a special role in attacks against foreign forces.

The release of 400 insurgents led to the rally of thousands of Afghan citizens opposed to the move against Ashraf Ghani, so the government formed the Consultative Loya Jirga, the Grand Tribal Assembly, to take responsibility for the decision. Finally, the assembly approved the release of the remaining 400 Taliban prisoners. However, the government later announced that the Taliban continued to hold Afghan troops and halted the release of Taliban prisoners. Kabul is pushing for the Taliban to release 22 Afghan commandos they captured, while the Taliban are demanding for the release of the Taliban’s final 320 prisoners in Afghan jails. The Taliban have kept their promise not to attack US and NATO forces, but they carry out attacks on Afghan government forces almost daily. They say a permanent ceasefire will be part of the deal once negotiations begin.

Under these circumstances, it is still unclear how Pakistan can break the deadlock.

It is no secret that Islamabad has considerable influence on and closeness to the Afghan Taliban, however, some members of the movement, such as Mullah Baradar, are distrustful of Pakistan. Mullah Baradar, who spent eight years in Pakistani prisons, had an unpleasant relationship with Islamabad until his release in 2018. This is Mullah Baradar's second visit to Pakistan in 10 months. He visited Islamabad in October last year when President Donald Trump suddenly cut off peace talks with the Taliban.

In December 2018, Pakistan staged unprecedented direct talks between Washington and the Taliban, paving the way for a long-term conflict settlement through negotiation.

Pakistan also played a role in the first round of direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Islamabad in July 2015.

This process began after the Taliban announced the death of its longtime leader, Mullah Omar. But this process was blocked by the killing of Mullah Omar's successor, Mullah Akhtar Mansour, in a US drone strike on the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in 2016.

Pakistan is now seeking to reaffirm its influential and beneficial role in the Afghan peace talks, support peace, end insecurity in the country, both for Afghans and the international community, and to also improve the tense relationship it has had with the White House in recent years through diplomatic support for the strategy of the White House in Afghanistan in favor of gaining Trump's attention.

The recent visit of Taliban officials to Islamabad can be influential in many ways. Firstly, the meeting comes a day after the Taliban leader designates a powerful team of negotiators, including almost half of the Taliban leadership council, which has the power to set the agenda, decide on strategy, and even sign agreements with the government in Kabul. Secondly, Islamabad has many special and secret relations with various movements in the Taliban, especially its military and intelligence services. If Pakistan tends to support Government-Taliban negotiations, they could be effective in persuading the Taliban to start negotiations.

Obviously, Pakistan welcomes the Taliban's presence and participation in the official arena of power in Afghanistan, but in the meantime, the Taliban see negotiating with the government more as a tactic to seize full power and establish the Islamic Emirate as its long-term strategy in Afghanistan.

 

Taliban Afghanistan Islamabad Peace talks Trump Pakistan

