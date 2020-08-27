Syrian Kurds, Israeli Regime Main Losers Of Syrian Constitution Talks

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour?

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

Pandemic Profiteer: Jeff Bezos' Fortune Skyrockets to Nearly $200 BILLION

Pandemic Profiteer: Jeff Bezos’ Fortune Skyrockets to Nearly $200 BILLION

Amazon stock’s surge during the coronavirus pandemic is making its boss Jeff Bezos richer every week. He is now closer than ever to the historic title of first person to be worth $200 billion.

UAE-Backed Yemeni Separatists Leave Saudi-Facilitated Power-Sharing Talks with Hadi Loyalists The UAE-backed Yemeni militant group, Southern Transitional Council (STC), has withdrawn from talks over a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia with rival Saudi-backed militiamen linked to former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Qatari Envoy Visits Blockaded Gaza to Help Ease Tensions amid Israeli Aggression A Qatari envoy arrived in the Gaza Strip late Tuesday to help calm down tensions in the besieged enclave, which has been the scene of daily Israeli attacks for more than two weeks.

Protests Erupts in US after Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man The US police shooting of another unarmed black man fueled protests in the country, with major demos held in the cities of Portland and Kenosha, where National Guard troops were deployed to deal with angry protesters.

Rohingya Refugees Mark Anniversary of Exodus to Bangladesh Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh have held a silent protest on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of a crackdown on the Muslim minority by Myanmar that killed thousands of them.

Morocco against Normalization with Israel: Premier Says ahead of Kushner’s Visit Saad Dine El Otmani, prime minister of Morocco, made it clear that his country is opposed to any normalization of relations with Israeli regime ahead of a visit by the US president’s senior advisor Jared Kushner to the Arab country.

Nigerian Police Attack Shiites’ Muharram Ceremony, Kills 3, Injures Dozens Nigerian police attacked Shiite mourners marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him), in the northern state of Kaduna. At least three people have been killed and dozens of others injured.

Turkey Holds Military Drills in Aegean Sea amid Tensions with Greece Turkish army has carried out military drills in the Aegean Sea, amid escalating tensions with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean Sea over gas and oil exploration.

Army General to Lead US Space Command as New War-Fighting Force The general officer who was simultaneously leading the new Space Force military branch and a combatant command overseeing operations beyond Earth is no longer serving in both roles.

Hezbollah Shoots down Intruding Israeli Drone over Lebanon Hezbollah resistance group has shot down an Israeli drone that had violated Lebanon’s airspace.

Yemenis Condemn Israel-UAE Normalization Deal as ’Great Betrayal’ Yemeni people took to the streets of the capital Sana’a on Saturday to condemn the UAE-Israeli regime normalization deal. Raising Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian people, the Yemeni demonstrators slammed normalization of ties with the Israeli regime as “a great betrayal.”

Children Aged 12, Over Should Wear Masks Like Adults: WHO The World Health Organization (WHO) said children aged 12 and over should wear masks to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic under the same conditions as adults, while children between six and 11 should wear them on a risk-based approach.

UNSC Members, Except for Dominican, Reject US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Thirteen out of 15 members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reportedly are opposed to the US bid to snap back UN sanctions on Iran, leaving Washington isolated.

Israeli Regime Shells Hamas Positions in Besieged Gaza Israel continues aggression against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza strip as the regime’s artillery units has been striking the coastal enclave since the UAE-Israel Deal.

Iranians Mark Muharram amid Strict Coronavirus Measures Iranian Nation has begun marking Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar that marks the martyrdom of the third Shiite Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad SAW, Imam Hussein AS, in 680 AD in a battle with the tyrant of the time, the 2nd Umayyid caliph, Yazid.

No One Will Be Safe If I Lose, Protesters Are Crazy: Trump After being accused by Democrats of being a chaotic and dishonest leader, President Donald Trump countered on Friday that Democrats, not he, would bring chaos to the United States if Joe Biden wins the White House in November.

US push for Reimposing Iran Sanctions ‘Self-Serving Political Manipulation’: China China condemned the US call for the re-imposition of the UN sanctions on Iran is ‘nothing but a self-serving political manipulation,’ stressing once again that Washington has no right to make such a demand after its unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal of 2015.

Iran Blames Some Arab Rulers’ Treason for Palestinian’s Ongoing Suffering Iran blamed some Arab rulers for Palestinians’ half-a-century suffering after Israeli regime’s arson attack on the al-Aqsa Mosque

Yemeni’s Ansarullah Blames Arab Regimes Supporting Israel as Complicit in Crimes against Palestinians Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, condemned attempts by a number of Arab states to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, saying such countries are complicit in the Tel Aviv regime’s crimes against the Palestinian nation.

UK, France, Germany Refuse to Back US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Western allies of the US refused to support its bid to snap back the UN’s sanctions against Iran

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

Syrian Kurds, Israeli Regime Main Losers Of Syrian Constitution Talks

Thursday 27 August 2020

Alwaght- Syrian Constitutional Committee held its third meeting on Monday, 9 months after the last meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

A day after the meeting, Russia, Iran, and Turkey as the leading foreign actors in the Syrian conflict, issued a 10 point statement, making clear their position on the latest conference of the SCC.

What does the statement of the trio, as the initiators of the Astana peace talks between the Syrian government and opposition, imply?

The statement appears to signal that two actors are losers in this round of talks: Syrian Kurds and Israeli Regime.  

Syrian Kurds, who dream of the US support 

In the first place, the most important signal this round of constitutional talks in Geneva can send out is that the Syrian Kurds are the losers of this process. Since 2014, they engaged in a kind of strategic partnership with the US and played as Washington’s infantry in the Syrian developments on the ground. They initially made gains against ISIS in the north and southeast. However, their gains were undone in 2018 as the Turkish military and the aligned militias launched three operations aimed at cutting off the Kurds from regions in the north close to the Turkish border. The Turkish campaign imposed on the Kurds back-to-back defeats. The attention-grabbing point is that the Americans more than once abandoned the Kurds and left them at the Turk’s mercy. This “historic” betrayal was repeated a couple of times. 

In 2019 and during the Turkish campaign in the Eastern Euphrates region, the Kurds dramatically reviewed their cooperation with the Americans. At the time, they raised their understanding of the Syrian battleground realities and moved close to the central government. The closeness was so well that regions under the control of the frustrated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were transferred to the government forces. 

But this did not last long. Since last year, the Kurds once again were caught in an American program to fuel divisions among the Syrian internal ranks. Washington on one side signed contracts with them to help them produce sell oil from eastern Syria oilfields and on the other hand encouraged them to separate way from Damascus and walk towards a mirage of autonomy in the north and other regions held by their militias. 

But the trio’s statement comes clean on the need to protect Syrian sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. Moscow, Tehran, and Ankara reiterated their resolve to battle terrorism in all its forms and stand in the face of separatist agenda that undermines Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and threatens the national security of neighboring countries. 

An important point of the statement that directly addresses the Kurds is the opposition to illegal seizure and transfer of oil and its revenues that “belong to the Syrian Arab Republic.” The three countries blasted the partnership between an American company and an illegitimate entity that serves the separatist agenda. The statement brazenly sent the message that by continuing their submission to the US the Kurds will be distanced from the Syrian constitution discussions and at the same time their plans find no ground for materialization despite being backed temporarily by the Americans. 

Israeli regime, which is frustrated with Russian support 

Another loser as the tripartite statement shows is the Israeli regime whose strategy to draw the Russian support or at least silence concerning Tel Aviv’s air aggression against Syria is failing. The representatives of the three countries condemned the Israeli attacks on Syria as violation of international laws and UN humanitarian values. They warned that the air raids undermine the sovereignty of Syria and neighboring countries, as they simultaneously put at risk the regional peace and stability. This unprecedented harmony of visions among Russia, Iran, and Turkey against Israeli military actions in Syria is viewed by many analysts a fiasco for Tel Aviv leaders. It buries the rumors and suggestions surrounding Moscow-Tel Aviv coordination in the Syrian political and ground equations.

 

Syria Kurds US Separatism Constitution Talks

Lone Power Plant of Gaza Shuts down as Israeli Regime Suspends Fuel Shipments to Beseiged Palestinian Enclave

