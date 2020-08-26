Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour?

What Does Pompeo Seek By His Regional Tour? Top US diplomat is touring the region in a week, with his central aim gathering support to normalization with Tel Aviv and making foreign policy gains for Trump.

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

News

UAE-Backed Yemeni Separatists Leave Saudi-Facilitated Power-Sharing Talks with Hadi Loyalists

UAE-Backed Yemeni Separatists Leave Saudi-Facilitated Power-Sharing Talks with Hadi Loyalists

The UAE-backed Yemeni militant group, Southern Transitional Council (STC), has withdrawn from talks over a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia with rival Saudi-backed militiamen linked to former president, Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

Qatari Envoy Visits Blockaded Gaza to Help Ease Tensions amid Israeli Aggression A Qatari envoy arrived in the Gaza Strip late Tuesday to help calm down tensions in the besieged enclave, which has been the scene of daily Israeli attacks for more than two weeks.

Protests Erupts in US after Police Shooting of Unarmed Black Man The US police shooting of another unarmed black man fueled protests in the country, with major demos held in the cities of Portland and Kenosha, where National Guard troops were deployed to deal with angry protesters.

Rohingya Refugees Mark Anniversary of Exodus to Bangladesh Rohingya Muslim refugees in Bangladesh have held a silent protest on Tuesday to mark the third anniversary of a crackdown on the Muslim minority by Myanmar that killed thousands of them.

Morocco against Normalization with Israel: Premier Says ahead of Kushner’s Visit Saad Dine El Otmani, prime minister of Morocco, made it clear that his country is opposed to any normalization of relations with Israeli regime ahead of a visit by the US president’s senior advisor Jared Kushner to the Arab country.

Nigerian Police Attack Shiites’ Muharram Ceremony, Kills 3, Injures Dozens Nigerian police attacked Shiite mourners marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him), in the northern state of Kaduna. At least three people have been killed and dozens of others injured.

Turkey Holds Military Drills in Aegean Sea amid Tensions with Greece Turkish army has carried out military drills in the Aegean Sea, amid escalating tensions with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean Sea over gas and oil exploration.

Army General to Lead US Space Command as New War-Fighting Force The general officer who was simultaneously leading the new Space Force military branch and a combatant command overseeing operations beyond Earth is no longer serving in both roles.

Hezbollah Shoots down Intruding Israeli Drone over Lebanon Hezbollah resistance group has shot down an Israeli drone that had violated Lebanon’s airspace.

Yemenis Condemn Israel-UAE Normalization Deal as ’Great Betrayal’ Yemeni people took to the streets of the capital Sana’a on Saturday to condemn the UAE-Israeli regime normalization deal. Raising Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian people, the Yemeni demonstrators slammed normalization of ties with the Israeli regime as “a great betrayal.”

Children Aged 12, Over Should Wear Masks Like Adults: WHO The World Health Organization (WHO) said children aged 12 and over should wear masks to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic under the same conditions as adults, while children between six and 11 should wear them on a risk-based approach.

UNSC Members, Except for Dominican, Reject US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Thirteen out of 15 members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reportedly are opposed to the US bid to snap back UN sanctions on Iran, leaving Washington isolated.

Israeli Regime Shells Hamas Positions in Besieged Gaza Israel continues aggression against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza strip as the regime’s artillery units has been striking the coastal enclave since the UAE-Israel Deal.

Iranians Mark Muharram amid Strict Coronavirus Measures Iranian Nation has begun marking Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar that marks the martyrdom of the third Shiite Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad SAW, Imam Hussein AS, in 680 AD in a battle with the tyrant of the time, the 2nd Umayyid caliph, Yazid.

No One Will Be Safe If I Lose, Protesters Are Crazy: Trump After being accused by Democrats of being a chaotic and dishonest leader, President Donald Trump countered on Friday that Democrats, not he, would bring chaos to the United States if Joe Biden wins the White House in November.

US push for Reimposing Iran Sanctions ‘Self-Serving Political Manipulation’: China China condemned the US call for the re-imposition of the UN sanctions on Iran is ‘nothing but a self-serving political manipulation,’ stressing once again that Washington has no right to make such a demand after its unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal of 2015.

Iran Blames Some Arab Rulers’ Treason for Palestinian’s Ongoing Suffering Iran blamed some Arab rulers for Palestinians’ half-a-century suffering after Israeli regime’s arson attack on the al-Aqsa Mosque

Yemeni’s Ansarullah Blames Arab Regimes Supporting Israel as Complicit in Crimes against Palestinians Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, condemned attempts by a number of Arab states to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, saying such countries are complicit in the Tel Aviv regime’s crimes against the Palestinian nation.

UK, France, Germany Refuse to Back US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Western allies of the US refused to support its bid to snap back the UN’s sanctions against Iran

Russia Slams US Bid to Trigger Iran Deal Snapback as ‘Common Sense Mockery’ Russia censured US bid to invoke the so-called snapback provision in the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing all UN sanctions against Iran, saying the “poorly calculated” adventurism will draw negative international reaction since it makes a “mockery” of common sense.

Qatari Envoy Visits Blockaded Gaza to Help Ease Tensions amid Israeli Aggression

Qatari Envoy Visits Blockaded Gaza to Help Ease Tensions amid Israeli Aggression
Alwaght- A Qatari envoy arrived in the Gaza Strip late Tuesday to help calm down tensions in the besieged enclave, which has been the scene of daily Israeli attacks for more than two weeks.

Mohammed el-Emadi entered Gaza late on Tuesday for negotiations to help ease the tensions, AFP reported.

Since August 6, the regime has been carrying out daily airstrikes and occasional ground attacks against Gaza in response to what it calls the launch of balloons fitted with “incendiary devices” from the direction of coastal enclave.

Concomitantly, it has shut down Kerem Shalom, the crossing bringing in the majority of the enclave’s requirements, and completely cut off supplies of fuel to the territory. The combined measures have brought about a closure of Gaza’s sole power plant.

Tel Aviv has also barred fishing along Gaza’s coast, where armed Israeli vessels conduct regular patrols, thus denying the Palestinian territory another key source of livelihood.

El-Emadi brought along $30 million in financial aid to Gaza amid the dire situation, AFP said. He was expected to sit down with Hamas’ officials later during the visit.

The visit followed reports of a visit to Qatar by the chief of the Israeli military’s Southern Command Maj. Gen. Herzi Halevito Qatar amid heightened tensions in Gaza.

Halevi flew to Doha along with other officials from the Israeli military and Israel’s spy agencies Shin Bet and Mossad to ask Hamas leaders residing there to prevent a military escalation in Gaza, the London-based Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

Hamas: World must break its silence

Earlier on Tuesday, Hamas called the closure of the Kerem Shalom a “crime against humanity” in a statement and urged the international community and “decision-makers in the region” to “break their silence to bring an end” to Israeli restrictions.

Speaking to Qatar’s Al Jazeera, Hamas official Basem Naim also said despite efforts to “prevent the situation from exploding,” Israel has intensified its raids against Gaza and refused to abide by the previous agreements.

“The Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip are living under unbearably miserable and grim conditions … Gaza’s factions have told the mediators that Gaza will not remain silent under these tragic conditions,” he said.

The Israeli regime laid a siege to Gaza in 2007 in response to Hamas’ victory in elections. Ever since, it has also conducted three deadly wars against the coastal sliver.

According to AFP, an Egyptian delegation has also been shuttling between Palestinian and Israeli officials amid the latest Israeli escalation.

Observers, however, downplay the efficiency of its intervention given Egypt’s close cooperation with Israel in keeping Gaza’s siege in place and Cairo’s standing peace agreement with Tel Aviv.

 

