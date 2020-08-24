Al-Kadhimi’s Warm US Talks Received With Chill At Home

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Tuesday 25 August 2020

Morocco against Normalization with Israel: Premier Says ahead of Kushner’s Visit

Saad Dine El Otmani, prime minister of Morocco, made it clear that his country is opposed to any normalization of relations with Israeli regime ahead of a visit by the US president’s senior advisor Jared Kushner to the Arab country.

Nigerian Police Attack Shiites’ Muharram Ceremony, Kills 3, Injures Dozens Nigerian police attacked Shiite mourners marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him), in the northern state of Kaduna. At least three people have been killed and dozens of others injured.

Turkey Holds Military Drills in Aegean Sea amid Tensions with Greece Turkish army has carried out military drills in the Aegean Sea, amid escalating tensions with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean Sea over gas and oil exploration.

Army General to Lead US Space Command as New War-Fighting Force The general officer who was simultaneously leading the new Space Force military branch and a combatant command overseeing operations beyond Earth is no longer serving in both roles.

Hezbollah Shoots down Intruding Israeli Drone over Lebanon Hezbollah resistance group has shot down an Israeli drone that had violated Lebanon’s airspace.

Yemenis Condemn Israel-UAE Normalization Deal as ’Great Betrayal’ Yemeni people took to the streets of the capital Sana’a on Saturday to condemn the UAE-Israeli regime normalization deal. Raising Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian people, the Yemeni demonstrators slammed normalization of ties with the Israeli regime as “a great betrayal.”

Children Aged 12, Over Should Wear Masks Like Adults: WHO The World Health Organization (WHO) said children aged 12 and over should wear masks to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic under the same conditions as adults, while children between six and 11 should wear them on a risk-based approach.

UNSC Members, Except for Dominican, Reject US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Thirteen out of 15 members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reportedly are opposed to the US bid to snap back UN sanctions on Iran, leaving Washington isolated.

Israeli Regime Shells Hamas Positions in Besieged Gaza Israel continues aggression against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza strip as the regime’s artillery units has been striking the coastal enclave since the UAE-Israel Deal.

Iranians Mark Muharram amid Strict Coronavirus Measures Iranian Nation has begun marking Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar that marks the martyrdom of the third Shiite Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad SAW, Imam Hussein AS, in 680 AD in a battle with the tyrant of the time, the 2nd Umayyid caliph, Yazid.

No One Will Be Safe If I Lose, Protesters Are Crazy: Trump After being accused by Democrats of being a chaotic and dishonest leader, President Donald Trump countered on Friday that Democrats, not he, would bring chaos to the United States if Joe Biden wins the White House in November.

US push for Reimposing Iran Sanctions ‘Self-Serving Political Manipulation’: China China condemned the US call for the re-imposition of the UN sanctions on Iran is ‘nothing but a self-serving political manipulation,’ stressing once again that Washington has no right to make such a demand after its unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal of 2015.

Iran Blames Some Arab Rulers’ Treason for Palestinian’s Ongoing Suffering Iran blamed some Arab rulers for Palestinians’ half-a-century suffering after Israeli regime’s arson attack on the al-Aqsa Mosque

Yemeni’s Ansarullah Blames Arab Regimes Supporting Israel as Complicit in Crimes against Palestinians Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, condemned attempts by a number of Arab states to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, saying such countries are complicit in the Tel Aviv regime’s crimes against the Palestinian nation.

UK, France, Germany Refuse to Back US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Western allies of the US refused to support its bid to snap back the UN’s sanctions against Iran

Russia Slams US Bid to Trigger Iran Deal Snapback as ‘Common Sense Mockery’ Russia censured US bid to invoke the so-called snapback provision in the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing all UN sanctions against Iran, saying the “poorly calculated” adventurism will draw negative international reaction since it makes a “mockery” of common sense.

Iran Unveils State-of-The-Art Military Achievements on Defense Industry Day The Islamic Republic of Iran unveiled on Thursday a host of defense achievements, including long-range ballistic and cruise missile systems, designed and manufactured by experts at home as the West Asian country marks Defense Industry Day.

Roadside Bomb Kills Russian Major General in Syria A Russian major general was killed and two servicemen were injured when an improvised explosive device went off near their military convoy in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Mahmoud Abbas Censures UAE-Israeli Regime Accord President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas condemned the normalization deal reached between the UAE and Israeli regime, saying the accord is “nonsense” and of no concern to the Palestinians.

Hezbollah, Syria Acquitted of Link with Rafiq Hariri Assassination A UN-backed tribunal announced on Tuesday it has not established any link between 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s prime minister Rafiq Hariri and the Hezbollah resistance movement or the Syrian government.

alwaght.com
Al-Kadhimi's Warm US Talks Received With Chill At Home

Tuesday 25 August 2020

Tuesday 25 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Alwaght- The last week visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa al-Kadhimi to the US presents itself as one of the main developments of the post-ISIS Iraqi politics. The visit was paid as the first round of American-Iraqi strategic dialogue was held in June. 

During the two-day trip, the two countries signed both security and economic agreements, bringing their bilateral relations to a focus. According to a statement by the US President Donald Trump and PM al-Kadhimi, Baghdad and Washington have agreed on long-term security cooperation to confront the threats. 

According to al-Kadhimi, soon a professional committee will be formed to set a timetable for the exit of the American forces from Iraq. Simultaneously, Trump said that the US and the so-called international anti-ISIS coalition were committed to fully exit from Iraq within three years. 

Iraqi government signed an $8 billion deal with American companies for energy cooperation. A statement by the US Department of Energy said that Honeywell International, General Electric, Chevron, Baker Hughes, and Stellar Energy are the companies set to start work in energy and power sectors in Iraq according to the deal. But the trip by al-Kadhimi has been met by criticism by various Iraqi political sides. 

Resistant groups’ reaction 

The most serious reaction was made by resistant groups that issued a statement on both the Trump-al-Kadhimi meeting and also the last week Emirati-Israeli normalization deal. 

They asserted that the PM should prioritize the demands of the Iraqi people for which they protested and also the parliamentary bill that requires the government to force the occupying forces out of the country. The statement argued that the American forces’ presence breaches the 2009 security pact of Baghdad and Washington and is “a blatant violation of Iraq sovereignty and dignity.” 

“We were shocked to know that PM al-Kadhimi’s meeting with the American president did not include discussion on the exit of occupying American forces. Return of PM al-Kadhimi to Iraq without realization of the decision of the Iraqi people and parliament and his and Iraqi groups’ promise to defend national sovereignty and end the American occupation will encourage the Iraqi resistance to target the American interests and shaken the ground beneath them. No matter how far they stay from our cities, they will not be safe from our fire,” the statement read. 

Qais al-Khazali, the Secretary-General of Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq expressed his surprise that al-Kadhimi and his delegation did not raise the US pullout case and it was the American side that discussed the case. “Trump has his own motivations behind this meeting and tries to take election advantages from anything,” al-Khazali said. He added that the need for US exit was not raised seriously in the PM’s trip, implying that the Iraqi delegation was neither serious nor was it courageous enough to raise the issue with the Americans. “We saw that neither the prime minister nor the foreign minister raised the case and it was the Americans who raised it. The expulsion is a parliamentary law and the prime minister had to pursue it,” He went on. 

Al-Kadhimi threatened with ousting if agreed with American stay 

A strong-toned reaction to al-Kadhmi’s visit was a threat to oust him if he agreed with the American forces staying in Iraq. In this relation, a member of the State of Law Alliance in the parliament said that the PM should implement the parliament bill on exit, otherwise he will be dismissed. 

According to Al-Ma’aloma news outlet, Abdel Hadi al-Sadawi held that the international coalition should take its forces out of Iraq and the American military bases have to be removed. He said that the existence of American bases without Baghdad's consent is illegal and unacceptable and if the government agrees with it, the parliament should revoke its confidence in the government. He insisted that the PM should implement the parliamentary bill on the foreign forces, otherwise he will be removed. He also commented on the budget share given to the Kurdish region in the north. “The budget share paid to the Kurdistan region is unconstitutional,” he said, adding “we believe that it is illegal and against the constitution and other laws.” 

Tying the agreements to parliament ratification 

Another issue for the political parties concerning the PM’s visit to the US is the agreements that were signed between the Iraqi and American sides, raising concerns and motivating the lawmakers to react. A member of Fatah Alliance, one of the two major blocs leading the parliament, reminded that any agreement reached with Washington should be ratified by the parliament. 

“Signing deals with the US by al-Kadhimi’s government for Iraq’s interests is ok but the parliament should be aware of them and ratify them, otherwise the political parties will grow discontentment,” Thamer Thebian continued. He also highlighted the necessity for Iraq to close its airspace to the American military. He supported this demand by examples of US disrespect to Iraqi sovereignty. “Military commanders and even US president entered Iraq without informing Baghdad,” he said.

Questioning al-Kadhimi if exit bill not implemented 

Another reaction is the raising of questioning the PM if the US forces are not expelled from Iraq. Karim Olaiwi, a Fatah Alliance member, said that the parliament will review the trip results to ask questions from al-Kadhimi if necessary. Olaiwi said that the results show that the national goals of the visit including the expulsion of the American forces were not realized and this will provoke questioning the PM about the binding exit bill by the parliament. 

Generally, given the type of the reaction by the Iraqi political parties to the results of al-Kadhimi’s Washington trip, it seems that the Iraqi delegation has failed to return with outcomes impressive to the Iraqi public. And even worse, the results have turned into al-Kadhimi government’s Achilles heel. Now that the initial warmth of relations between al-Kadhimi and the resistant forces has given place to chill and pessimism, the PM’s political fate and stay in the post will be further cloaked in mystery. 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Iraq US Al-Kadhimi Visit American Exit

