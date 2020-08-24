What’s Motivating US Plan To Sell UAE F-35 Fighter Jets?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue?

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

Morocco against Normalization with Israel: Premier Says ahead of Kushner’s Visit

Morocco against Normalization with Israel: Premier Says ahead of Kushner’s Visit

Saad Dine El Otmani, prime minister of Morocco, made it clear that his country is opposed to any normalization of relations with Israeli regime ahead of a visit by the US president’s senior advisor Jared Kushner to the Arab country.

Nigerian Police Attack Shiites’ Muharram Ceremony, Kills 3, Injures Dozens Nigerian police attacked Shiite mourners marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him), in the northern state of Kaduna. At least three people have been killed and dozens of others injured.

Turkey Holds Military Drills in Aegean Sea amid Tensions with Greece Turkish army has carried out military drills in the Aegean Sea, amid escalating tensions with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean Sea over gas and oil exploration.

Army General to Lead US Space Command as New War-Fighting Force The general officer who was simultaneously leading the new Space Force military branch and a combatant command overseeing operations beyond Earth is no longer serving in both roles.

Hezbollah Shoots down Intruding Israeli Drone over Lebanon Hezbollah resistance group has shot down an Israeli drone that had violated Lebanon’s airspace.

Yemenis Condemn Israel-UAE Normalization Deal as ’Great Betrayal’ Yemeni people took to the streets of the capital Sana’a on Saturday to condemn the UAE-Israeli regime normalization deal. Raising Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian people, the Yemeni demonstrators slammed normalization of ties with the Israeli regime as “a great betrayal.”

Children Aged 12, Over Should Wear Masks Like Adults: WHO The World Health Organization (WHO) said children aged 12 and over should wear masks to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic under the same conditions as adults, while children between six and 11 should wear them on a risk-based approach.

UNSC Members, Except for Dominican, Reject US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Thirteen out of 15 members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reportedly are opposed to the US bid to snap back UN sanctions on Iran, leaving Washington isolated.

Israeli Regime Shells Hamas Positions in Besieged Gaza Israel continues aggression against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza strip as the regime’s artillery units has been striking the coastal enclave since the UAE-Israel Deal.

Iranians Mark Muharram amid Strict Coronavirus Measures Iranian Nation has begun marking Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar that marks the martyrdom of the third Shiite Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad SAW, Imam Hussein AS, in 680 AD in a battle with the tyrant of the time, the 2nd Umayyid caliph, Yazid.

No One Will Be Safe If I Lose, Protesters Are Crazy: Trump After being accused by Democrats of being a chaotic and dishonest leader, President Donald Trump countered on Friday that Democrats, not he, would bring chaos to the United States if Joe Biden wins the White House in November.

US push for Reimposing Iran Sanctions ‘Self-Serving Political Manipulation’: China China condemned the US call for the re-imposition of the UN sanctions on Iran is ‘nothing but a self-serving political manipulation,’ stressing once again that Washington has no right to make such a demand after its unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal of 2015.

Iran Blames Some Arab Rulers’ Treason for Palestinian’s Ongoing Suffering Iran blamed some Arab rulers for Palestinians’ half-a-century suffering after Israeli regime’s arson attack on the al-Aqsa Mosque

Yemeni’s Ansarullah Blames Arab Regimes Supporting Israel as Complicit in Crimes against Palestinians Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, condemned attempts by a number of Arab states to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, saying such countries are complicit in the Tel Aviv regime’s crimes against the Palestinian nation.

UK, France, Germany Refuse to Back US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Western allies of the US refused to support its bid to snap back the UN’s sanctions against Iran

Russia Slams US Bid to Trigger Iran Deal Snapback as ‘Common Sense Mockery’ Russia censured US bid to invoke the so-called snapback provision in the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing all UN sanctions against Iran, saying the “poorly calculated” adventurism will draw negative international reaction since it makes a “mockery” of common sense.

Iran Unveils State-of-The-Art Military Achievements on Defense Industry Day The Islamic Republic of Iran unveiled on Thursday a host of defense achievements, including long-range ballistic and cruise missile systems, designed and manufactured by experts at home as the West Asian country marks Defense Industry Day.

Roadside Bomb Kills Russian Major General in Syria A Russian major general was killed and two servicemen were injured when an improvised explosive device went off near their military convoy in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Mahmoud Abbas Censures UAE-Israeli Regime Accord President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas condemned the normalization deal reached between the UAE and Israeli regime, saying the accord is “nonsense” and of no concern to the Palestinians.

Hezbollah, Syria Acquitted of Link with Rafiq Hariri Assassination A UN-backed tribunal announced on Tuesday it has not established any link between 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s prime minister Rafiq Hariri and the Hezbollah resistance movement or the Syrian government.

What's Motivating US Plan To Sell UAE F-35 Fighter Jets?

What’s Motivating US Plan To Sell UAE F-35 Fighter Jets?

Israeli-Emirati Relations: From Oil Embargo To Normalization

What Are The Strategic Goals Behind Emirati-Israeli Normalization Deal?

Alwaght- A couple of days after the controversial UAE-Israel normalization deal, a US plan to sell modern F-35 fighter jets to the Arab sheikhdom is making news waves internationally. 

Trump last week said that the sales plan, which will also include advanced drones, was “under review” and “they’ve definitely got the money to pay for it.” 

The Israelis did not like the remarks, however, as the Israeli foreign ministry released a statement of objection. The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also said that Tel Aviv opposes any sales of F-35 jets to Abu Dhabi. Tel Aviv's objection has immersed the deal in a state of ambiguity. 

Trump goals behind F-35 sales to UAE 

Trump’s driver for selling the advanced warplanes is inevitably financial to strengthen the US economy amid critical conditions the country's industries are experiencing. Trump knows that selling further arms can help with restarting the US economy. 

Since his assumption of office, Trump had arms sales to allies top on his agenda. His first foreign destination as a president was Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf Arab states that concluded in a legendary $100 billion arms delivery agreement. Now the coronavirus outbreak has taken its toll on the US economy by recording an unprecedented recession, with the number of unemployed people touching 42 million people, 13.3 percent. Trump unquestionably needs such deals to win the presidential election, set for November 3. 

The second driver for Trump’s decision to sell the state-of-the-art jets is the need to incentivize the Emiratis to go deeper into normalization with the Israeli regime. So far, Washington has delivered F-35s only to its strategic allies and this can ring the alarm bells to Qatar and Saudi Arabia that host American military bases and have security pacts with the US. Saudi Arabia and Qatar have so far been conservative on the Emirati-Israeli normalization but the White House has asked them to openly and definitely support the accord. 

And the third driver for Trump is growing tensions with Turkey. The UAE is in a regional camp opposite to the Turkish-led Muslim Brotherhood camp. Promoting the Emirati military capabilities will certainly impact Turkey-UAE competition in Libya and the Mediterranean Sea. Last year, the US canceled scheduled delivery of F-35s to Turkey as Ankara pushed forward with its deal with Russia to procure S-400 air defenses. 

The myth of Israeli-American difference 

Meanwhile, an attention-grabbing issue is Tel Aviv's objection to the key regional ally to Washington to the deal with Abu Dhabi. But why is the Israeli opposition should not be taken seriously? And why does Trump look firmly standing on his intention to sell the arms to the Emiratis? 

Clearly, one of the main forces behind the cancellation of F-35 delivery to Turkey last year was the Israeli regime. This leads to the conclusion that Israeli security interests play a decisive role in the American West Asia policies. However, there is a distinction in the nature of Israeli objection to the strategic warplane sales to UAE and Turkey. The Israelis and mainly Netanyahu view Turkey as a rival and potential security threat for Tel Aviv even without President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. This view has been largely strengthened in recent years with the increase of geopolitical competition of Ankara and Tel Aviv in the Mediterranean and the Turkish push to take a role in the Palestinian cause developments. 

But when it comes to the UAE, Netanyahu issued a symbolic objection statement because of the need to maintain the Israeli strategic superiority, especially air and nuclear superiority, in the region. The statement is symbolic because its destructive effects on the normalization process are clear. In fact, the Israelis could express their objection unofficially without giving it publicity. 

What is important concerning this case is that a CNN report on Saturday disclosed Trump advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner’s secret push to finalize a deal to supply the UAE with advanced weaponry including F-35s. The effort, the report added, has given perturbation to the Congress expert agencies and committees charged with ratifying such contracts. Kushner is supporting the administration's discussions with the UAE about the potential advanced arms sale, which have been led by the NSC Senior Director for the Middle East, Miguel Correa, CNN added. Given these efforts by Kushner and his strong relations to the Israeli lobbies in the US, it can be concluded that the Israeli objection is not much serious.

But Trump, motivated by his “America first” policy and also to rejuvenate the American economy just three months ahead of the election, has the potential to ignore the Israeli worries. 

From another aspect, just unlike Turkey that holds a foreign policy more independent than that of Persian Gulf monarchies, the UAE in the foreign policy follows the American-drawn lines. At the same time, the Americans actively control the US-supplied weapons and the military bases in the UAE.

UAE US F-35 Opposition Coronavirus Normalization

