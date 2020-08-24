Deciphering Riyadh’s Rejection to Dictates of White House

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 24 August 2020

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue?

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

Morocco against Normalization with Israel: Premier Says ahead of Kushner’s Visit

Morocco against Normalization with Israel: Premier Says ahead of Kushner’s Visit

Saad Dine El Otmani, prime minister of Morocco, made it clear that his country is opposed to any normalization of relations with Israeli regime ahead of a visit by the US president’s senior advisor Jared Kushner to the Arab country.

Nigerian Police Attack Shiites’ Muharram Ceremony, Kills 3, Injures Dozens Nigerian police attacked Shiite mourners marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him), in the northern state of Kaduna. At least three people have been killed and dozens of others injured.

Turkey Holds Military Drills in Aegean Sea amid Tensions with Greece Turkish army has carried out military drills in the Aegean Sea, amid escalating tensions with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean Sea over gas and oil exploration.

Army General to Lead US Space Command as New War-Fighting Force The general officer who was simultaneously leading the new Space Force military branch and a combatant command overseeing operations beyond Earth is no longer serving in both roles.

Hezbollah Shoots down Intruding Israeli Drone over Lebanon Hezbollah resistance group has shot down an Israeli drone that had violated Lebanon’s airspace.

Yemenis Condemn Israel-UAE Normalization Deal as ’Great Betrayal’ Yemeni people took to the streets of the capital Sana’a on Saturday to condemn the UAE-Israeli regime normalization deal. Raising Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian people, the Yemeni demonstrators slammed normalization of ties with the Israeli regime as “a great betrayal.”

Children Aged 12, Over Should Wear Masks Like Adults: WHO The World Health Organization (WHO) said children aged 12 and over should wear masks to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic under the same conditions as adults, while children between six and 11 should wear them on a risk-based approach.

UNSC Members, Except for Dominican, Reject US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Thirteen out of 15 members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reportedly are opposed to the US bid to snap back UN sanctions on Iran, leaving Washington isolated.

Israeli Regime Shells Hamas Positions in Besieged Gaza Israel continues aggression against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza strip as the regime’s artillery units has been striking the coastal enclave since the UAE-Israel Deal.

Iranians Mark Muharram amid Strict Coronavirus Measures Iranian Nation has begun marking Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar that marks the martyrdom of the third Shiite Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad SAW, Imam Hussein AS, in 680 AD in a battle with the tyrant of the time, the 2nd Umayyid caliph, Yazid.

No One Will Be Safe If I Lose, Protesters Are Crazy: Trump After being accused by Democrats of being a chaotic and dishonest leader, President Donald Trump countered on Friday that Democrats, not he, would bring chaos to the United States if Joe Biden wins the White House in November.

US push for Reimposing Iran Sanctions ‘Self-Serving Political Manipulation’: China China condemned the US call for the re-imposition of the UN sanctions on Iran is ‘nothing but a self-serving political manipulation,’ stressing once again that Washington has no right to make such a demand after its unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal of 2015.

Iran Blames Some Arab Rulers’ Treason for Palestinian’s Ongoing Suffering Iran blamed some Arab rulers for Palestinians’ half-a-century suffering after Israeli regime’s arson attack on the al-Aqsa Mosque

Yemeni’s Ansarullah Blames Arab Regimes Supporting Israel as Complicit in Crimes against Palestinians Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, condemned attempts by a number of Arab states to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, saying such countries are complicit in the Tel Aviv regime’s crimes against the Palestinian nation.

UK, France, Germany Refuse to Back US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Western allies of the US refused to support its bid to snap back the UN’s sanctions against Iran

Russia Slams US Bid to Trigger Iran Deal Snapback as ‘Common Sense Mockery’ Russia censured US bid to invoke the so-called snapback provision in the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing all UN sanctions against Iran, saying the “poorly calculated” adventurism will draw negative international reaction since it makes a “mockery” of common sense.

Iran Unveils State-of-The-Art Military Achievements on Defense Industry Day The Islamic Republic of Iran unveiled on Thursday a host of defense achievements, including long-range ballistic and cruise missile systems, designed and manufactured by experts at home as the West Asian country marks Defense Industry Day.

Roadside Bomb Kills Russian Major General in Syria A Russian major general was killed and two servicemen were injured when an improvised explosive device went off near their military convoy in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Mahmoud Abbas Censures UAE-Israeli Regime Accord President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas condemned the normalization deal reached between the UAE and Israeli regime, saying the accord is “nonsense” and of no concern to the Palestinians.

Hezbollah, Syria Acquitted of Link with Rafiq Hariri Assassination A UN-backed tribunal announced on Tuesday it has not established any link between 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s prime minister Rafiq Hariri and the Hezbollah resistance movement or the Syrian government.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Deciphering Riyadh’s Rejection to Dictates of White House

Monday 24 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Deciphering Riyadh’s Rejection to Dictates of White House

Three Theories Why Saudi Still Silent On Israeli-Emirati Normalization Deal

Alwaght- Amid differing reactions from countries in the region to the normalization of relations between the UAE and the Israeli regime, Saudi Arabia, which was initially quiet, finally, after a six-day period, in its first reaction to this, claimed that it was committed to the Arab Peace Initiative.

Last week, regarding this matter, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud told reporters in Berlin “We are committed to the Arab Peace Plan and that is the best way forward to a settlement of the conflict and to normalization with Israel with all states. That said, any efforts that could promote peace in the region and that result in holding back the threat of annexation could be viewed as positive.”

Also a few days after the speech of Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, the former head of the Saudi intelligence service, stated that "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has set a price for concluding peace between Israel and the Arabs - it is the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with al-Quds [Jerusalem] as capital, as provided for by the initiative of the late King Abdullah,"

Regarding an article in Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, Prince Faisal, a former Saudi ambassador to Washington and ex-intelligence chief, wrote. "Any Arab state that is considering following the UAE should demand in return a price, and it should be an expensive price".

The Arab Peace Initiative consists of:

(a) Complete withdrawal from the occupied Arab territories, including the Syrian Golan Heights, to the 4 June 1967 line and the territories still occupied in southern Lebanon.

(b) Attain a just solution to the problem of Palestinian refugees to be agreed upon in accordance with the UN General Assembly Resolution No 194.

(c) Accept the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the Palestinian territories occupied since 4 June 1967 in the West Bank and Gaza Strip with East Al-Quds as its capital.

In return the Arab states will do the following:

(a) Consider the Arab–Israeli conflict over, sign a peace agreement with Israel, and achieve peace for all states in the region;

(b) Establish normal relations with Israel within the framework of this comprehensive peace.

In fact, Saudi Arabia intends to play a role in defending Palestine by announcing its commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative.

However, the breaking of Saudi Arabia's silence and the announcement of its commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative are not in line with its previous actions and positions taken on the Palestinian issue. Saudi Arabia did not react seriously to the relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to al-Quds, and Bahrain, a country subordinate to Riyadh in all its foreign policy matters, hosted the unveiling of Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century”. Therefore, the question arises that, what are the reasons for Saudi Arabia's recent stance, which contradicts its performance in recent years?

On the other hand, the delay of Saudi Arabia in announcing its position on the agreement to formalization of the UAE-Israel relations is also questionable. In fact, we should ask that if Riyadh has an objection to this, why has the country reacted to it after a few days of silence and with such a delay?

Saudi Arabia's stance and actions in recent years confirm that the country has entered into secret relations with the Israeli regime, yet Riyadh has concerns about revealing and normalizing its relations with Tel Aviv.

Issues such as the failure of Saudi Arabia’s regional policies, internal opposition to Mohammed bin Salman's policies, the occurrence of acute economic problems in the country and the unwillingness of some Western countries to the rise of Mohammed bin Salman have severely shaken the foundations of the Saudi Crown Prince's reign. Therefore, Riyadh intends to be cautious about normalizing relations with the Israeli regime, given the current sensitive situation in Saudi Arabia, and thus receive the maximum possible concessions from Washington to guarantee the support of Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

This would seem even more important when, in addition to the abovementioned facts, the emergence of internal opposition to the normalization of Riyadh-Tel Aviv relations comes to light, which will subsequently lead to the emerge of additional problems for Mohammed bin Salman. This could be a means of putting more pressure on the young Crown Prince by his opponents. Hence, the Saudi regime is in dire need of Washington's support for Mohammed bin Salman.

In this regard, Mujtahidd, a Twitter activist known as the revealer of the secrets of the Saudi dynasty, revealed that Saudi Arabia wants to take a decision similar to the UAE's decision to normalize relations with the Israeli regime, but has put forward a condition. He tweeted that in exchange for announcing normalization of relations, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Americans were now negotiating to force opposing Princes to pledge allegiance to him as King. While there is disagreement between the Saudi Crown Prince and the Trump administration over this issue; the Americans say normalization should be the priority, whilst Mohammed bin Salman insists that allegiance to him should be the main concern that must be resolved.

However, Riyadh is unsure of Trump's survival in the White House, which may keep Saudi Arabia awaiting the outcome of the US presidential election. Until then, Riyadh will wait for the negotiation and finalization for normalization of relations with the Israeli regime in exchange for supporting the reign of Mohammed bin Salman.

With knowledge of Abu Dhabi's ambitions, Saudi Arabia is concerned about the loss of its regional position. Saudi Arabia is well aware that if it should support the agreement to normalize relations between the UAE and the Israeli regime, it would be seen as the Saudi’s standing by the UAE for such a decision. Whilst becoming a companion of the UAE in the normalization of relations between the UAE and the Israeli regime, the Saudis will be associated with the criticisms following such attitude, resulting in the Saudi’s loss of some of its playable cards within the region.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia is seriously concerned about the strategic alliance of the United States and the United Arab Emirates. In such a way that, it would affect Riyadh-Washington relations, resulting in Abu Dhabi becoming a replacement for US regional policies.

This worries Riyadh even more when there are recent reports that US F-35 fighter jets may be sold to the UAE and also unconfirmed rumors about the possibility of transferring the largest US Air Base in the region, Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, to the UAE. Therefore, with this in mind, on the matter of normalization of relations with the Israeli regime, Riyadh does not intend to reduce the pressure that is being implemented on the UAE, for the sake of its own profit.

Overall, it seems that Riyadh has broken its silence on the normalization of the UAE's relations with the Israeli regime and the Palestinian issue and declared its commitment to the Arab Peace Initiative; in order to demand concessions from Washington on bilateral relations and the preservation of Riyadh's regional role, along with support for Mohammed bin Salman's reign.

Tunisians Protest Against UAE-Israel Normalization Deal
Iran Unveils New Cruise, Ballistic Missiles
Palestinians Rally in Gaza in Protest Against UAE-Israeli Peace Deal
Ancient Skeletons Unearthed in Persepolis, Iran
Tunisians Protest Against UAE-Israel Normalization Deal

Tunisians Protest Against UAE-Israel Normalization Deal

Right-Wing Groups Violently Clash with Counter Protesters in Portland
Sudan Floods Death Toll Hits 74
Tunisians Protest Against UAE-Israel Normalization Deal
Thousands of Pakistanis Rally to Condemn the UAE-Israeli Regime Deal in Rawalpindi