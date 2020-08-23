Why Does Trump Seek To Snap Back Anti-Iranian Sanctions?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Monday 24 August 2020

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue?

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

Morocco against Normalization with Israel: Premier Says ahead of Kushner’s Visit

Morocco against Normalization with Israel: Premier Says ahead of Kushner’s Visit

Saad Dine El Otmani, prime minister of Morocco, made it clear that his country is opposed to any normalization of relations with Israeli regime ahead of a visit by the US president’s senior advisor Jared Kushner to the Arab country.

Nigerian Police Attack Shiites’ Muharram Ceremony, Kills 3, Injures Dozens Nigerian police attacked Shiite mourners marking the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shiite Imam and grandson of Prophet Mohammad (Peace be upon Him), in the northern state of Kaduna. At least three people have been killed and dozens of others injured.

Turkey Holds Military Drills in Aegean Sea amid Tensions with Greece Turkish army has carried out military drills in the Aegean Sea, amid escalating tensions with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean Sea over gas and oil exploration.

Army General to Lead US Space Command as New War-Fighting Force The general officer who was simultaneously leading the new Space Force military branch and a combatant command overseeing operations beyond Earth is no longer serving in both roles.

Hezbollah Shoots down Intruding Israeli Drone over Lebanon Hezbollah resistance group has shot down an Israeli drone that had violated Lebanon’s airspace.

Yemenis Condemn Israel-UAE Normalization Deal as ’Great Betrayal’ Yemeni people took to the streets of the capital Sana’a on Saturday to condemn the UAE-Israeli regime normalization deal. Raising Palestinian flags and chanting slogans in support of the Palestinian people, the Yemeni demonstrators slammed normalization of ties with the Israeli regime as “a great betrayal.”

Children Aged 12, Over Should Wear Masks Like Adults: WHO The World Health Organization (WHO) said children aged 12 and over should wear masks to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic under the same conditions as adults, while children between six and 11 should wear them on a risk-based approach.

UNSC Members, Except for Dominican, Reject US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Thirteen out of 15 members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reportedly are opposed to the US bid to snap back UN sanctions on Iran, leaving Washington isolated.

Israeli Regime Shells Hamas Positions in Besieged Gaza Israel continues aggression against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza strip as the regime’s artillery units has been striking the coastal enclave since the UAE-Israel Deal.

Iranians Mark Muharram amid Strict Coronavirus Measures Iranian Nation has begun marking Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar that marks the martyrdom of the third Shiite Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad SAW, Imam Hussein AS, in 680 AD in a battle with the tyrant of the time, the 2nd Umayyid caliph, Yazid.

No One Will Be Safe If I Lose, Protesters Are Crazy: Trump After being accused by Democrats of being a chaotic and dishonest leader, President Donald Trump countered on Friday that Democrats, not he, would bring chaos to the United States if Joe Biden wins the White House in November.

US push for Reimposing Iran Sanctions ‘Self-Serving Political Manipulation’: China China condemned the US call for the re-imposition of the UN sanctions on Iran is ‘nothing but a self-serving political manipulation,’ stressing once again that Washington has no right to make such a demand after its unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal of 2015.

Iran Blames Some Arab Rulers’ Treason for Palestinian’s Ongoing Suffering Iran blamed some Arab rulers for Palestinians’ half-a-century suffering after Israeli regime’s arson attack on the al-Aqsa Mosque

Yemeni’s Ansarullah Blames Arab Regimes Supporting Israel as Complicit in Crimes against Palestinians Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, condemned attempts by a number of Arab states to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, saying such countries are complicit in the Tel Aviv regime’s crimes against the Palestinian nation.

UK, France, Germany Refuse to Back US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Western allies of the US refused to support its bid to snap back the UN’s sanctions against Iran

Russia Slams US Bid to Trigger Iran Deal Snapback as ‘Common Sense Mockery’ Russia censured US bid to invoke the so-called snapback provision in the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing all UN sanctions against Iran, saying the “poorly calculated” adventurism will draw negative international reaction since it makes a “mockery” of common sense.

Iran Unveils State-of-The-Art Military Achievements on Defense Industry Day The Islamic Republic of Iran unveiled on Thursday a host of defense achievements, including long-range ballistic and cruise missile systems, designed and manufactured by experts at home as the West Asian country marks Defense Industry Day.

Roadside Bomb Kills Russian Major General in Syria A Russian major general was killed and two servicemen were injured when an improvised explosive device went off near their military convoy in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Mahmoud Abbas Censures UAE-Israeli Regime Accord President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas condemned the normalization deal reached between the UAE and Israeli regime, saying the accord is “nonsense” and of no concern to the Palestinians.

Hezbollah, Syria Acquitted of Link with Rafiq Hariri Assassination A UN-backed tribunal announced on Tuesday it has not established any link between 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s prime minister Rafiq Hariri and the Hezbollah resistance movement or the Syrian government.

Why Does Trump Seek To Snap Back Anti-Iranian Sanctions?

Monday 24 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Why Does Trump Seek To Snap Back Anti-Iranian Sanctions?

Alwaght- Although, the US push to snap back Iran Sanctions at the United Nations Security Council was faced with widespread international objection, the American foreign policy men are pushing forward with their bid to re-impose sanctions against Tehran through any possible way. 

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the former head of the Iran Action Group at the Department of State Brian Hook said on Saturday that they ask Niger and Indonesia as the two temporary members of the UNSC to put on vote draft resolution against Iran. 

Another option for Washington is that the US itself presents to the UNSC the snapback resolution or ask the Dominican Republic as the only supporter of American anti-Iranian agenda to do so. 

Meanwhile, there are several views expressed surrounding the possibility of the US success, the reason behind the European push against their traditional ally the US, and the link of the case to the US presidential elections in November. Alwaght has talked to Professor Hassan Hanizadeh, an Iranian international affairs expert, asking him to give a picture of what is happening in relation to the US motion. 

Mr Hanizadeh was first asked about what he thinks about the US effort to snap back the US sanctions against Tehran that were lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal. He said that in the current conditions, the US president is seeking to use the snapback mechanism instrumentally for election intentions. The US, he added, has lost all of its game cards against Iran and now tries to increase the already-failed pressure against Iran using the snapback of UN sanctions. 

“Given the regional and international conditions and also Iran's commitment to the terms of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action), the US lacks any support for its snapback triggering bid. Over the past five years, as all know, the International Atomic Energy Agency has confirmed in 14 reports Iran’s compliance with the terms of the agreement. This made the international community oppose the US in anti-Iranian arms embargo bid and snapback mechanism despite their partnership with Washington.” 

Asked if the support for the US at the UNSC is narrowing, Mr Hanizadeh said that the Security Council has always been abused at the service of the US interests but now it is a scene to the international opposition to Trump and the US. 

“Now all of the actors are worried to see the US is instrumentally using the Security Council. Although the European Union in the past sided with Washington in a variety of cases, now it cannot go with the US unilateralism and bullying. This is increasingly isolating the US on the international stage. This isolation can deeply influence Trump's loss in November. The European Union knows very well that Trump has no remarkable chance of victory in the upcoming election.” 

The expert continued that the collection of the US efforts to activate the snapback against Iran should be regarded as a fiasco to Washington and a triumph to Tehran. The line of US defeats, Mr Hanizadeh said, started with the failure in making the world rally behind Washington in the arms embargo extension bid and now continued with the opposition of 13 UNSC members to return of the sanction on Iran through snapback path. “In this victory, the Iranian people’s resistance and the guidance of the Leader [Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei] both at home and in the region have been influential.” 

In another part of the interview, the Iranian expert commented on the recent tensions between the US and the EU, saying that Europeans in the past few years have sustained serious political, economic, and reputational damages due to Trump’s bullying and illogical policies. This caused deep division in the European-American viewpoints. Europeans predict that Trump may lose the November election. As a result of the Trump policy, the US has lost a majority of his allies, including Washington’s traditional allies, namely the Europeans. 

Touching on the expected visit to Iran of IAEA chief Rafael Grossi and the coincidence of the trip with the diplomatic tensions between Washington and Tehran surrounding the Iranian nuclear program, Hanizadeh explained that the IAEA intends to publish a report on Iran's adherence to the JCPOA terms. The report at the time being can assure that Iran still adheres to the terms of the deal. “This can add to the pressures the US is facing in its push,” he concluded.

