  Saturday 22 August 2020

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue?

Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue? Kabul and Taliban are expected to start peace talks but prisoner release, incompliant Taliban factions remain, and Western dual policy remain obstacles.

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

Thirteen out of 15 members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reportedly are opposed to the US bid to snap back UN sanctions on Iran, leaving Washington isolated.

Israeli Regime Shells Hamas Positions in Besieged Gaza Israel continues aggression against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza strip as the regime’s artillery units has been striking the coastal enclave since the UAE-Israel Deal.

Iranians Mark Muharram amid Strict Coronavirus Measures Iranian Nation has begun marking Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar that marks the martyrdom of the third Shiite Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad SAW, Imam Hussein AS, in 680 AD in a battle with the tyrant of the time, the 2nd Umayyid caliph, Yazid.

No One Will Be Safe If I Lose, Protesters Are Crazy: Trump After being accused by Democrats of being a chaotic and dishonest leader, President Donald Trump countered on Friday that Democrats, not he, would bring chaos to the United States if Joe Biden wins the White House in November.

US push for Reimposing Iran Sanctions ‘Self-Serving Political Manipulation’: China China condemned the US call for the re-imposition of the UN sanctions on Iran is ‘nothing but a self-serving political manipulation,’ stressing once again that Washington has no right to make such a demand after its unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal of 2015.

Iran Blames Some Arab Rulers’ Treason for Palestinian’s Ongoing Suffering Iran blamed some Arab rulers for Palestinians’ half-a-century suffering after Israeli regime’s arson attack on the al-Aqsa Mosque

Yemeni’s Ansarullah Blames Arab Regimes Supporting Israel as Complicit in Crimes against Palestinians Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, condemned attempts by a number of Arab states to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, saying such countries are complicit in the Tel Aviv regime’s crimes against the Palestinian nation.

UK, France, Germany Refuse to Back US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Western allies of the US refused to support its bid to snap back the UN’s sanctions against Iran

Russia Slams US Bid to Trigger Iran Deal Snapback as ‘Common Sense Mockery’ Russia censured US bid to invoke the so-called snapback provision in the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing all UN sanctions against Iran, saying the “poorly calculated” adventurism will draw negative international reaction since it makes a “mockery” of common sense.

Iran Unveils State-of-The-Art Military Achievements on Defense Industry Day The Islamic Republic of Iran unveiled on Thursday a host of defense achievements, including long-range ballistic and cruise missile systems, designed and manufactured by experts at home as the West Asian country marks Defense Industry Day.

Roadside Bomb Kills Russian Major General in Syria A Russian major general was killed and two servicemen were injured when an improvised explosive device went off near their military convoy in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Mahmoud Abbas Censures UAE-Israeli Regime Accord President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas condemned the normalization deal reached between the UAE and Israeli regime, saying the accord is “nonsense” and of no concern to the Palestinians.

Hezbollah, Syria Acquitted of Link with Rafiq Hariri Assassination A UN-backed tribunal announced on Tuesday it has not established any link between 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s prime minister Rafiq Hariri and the Hezbollah resistance movement or the Syrian government.

Saudi Regime Tortured Hundreds of Yemenis in a Jizan prison: Rights Group Hundreds of Yemeni inmates have been subjected to systematic torture and ill-treatment at a prison in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Jizan region, a Geneva-based rights group revealed.

Turkey to Build Naval Base in Libya: Report Libya’s internationally-recognized government (GNA), Turkey and Qatar reportedly have reached an agreement on the establishment of a Turkish naval base in Misrata in northwestern Libya.

Israeli Regime Expects Bahrain, Oman to Follow UAE in Formalizing Ties: Spy Chief Israeli intelligence minister said on Sunday Bahrain and Oman could be the next Persian Gulf Arab states to follow the United Arab Emirates in formalizing ties with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Welcomes Russia’s Call for Iran Summit China welcomed Russia’s proposal for a summit of world leaders on Iran, but the US turned down the offer after it lost its bid at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic Republic.

Suffering Defeat at UNSC, US Resorts to Fake News: Iran President Iran’s President said Saturday the US fabricated a story about the seizure of four tankers carrying Iranian gasoline bound for Venezuela after suffering an embarrassing diplomatic defeat at the United Nations Security Council.

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report Russia reportedly has begun manufacturing vaccine for the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Israeli Regime Shivering with Fear for Its Existence: Sayyed Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanon’s resistance movement said Israeli regime suffers from the military and psychological defeat of the 33-day war of 2006, drawing attention to the occupying regime’s fear for its existence.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Saturday 22 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Afghan Peace Uncertainty: Will War Continue?

Alwaght- While Afghanistan peace negotiations were planned to start with the presence of the government and the Taliban, there are reports that they were delayed, covering again the peace process of the country with clouds of uncertainly.

Prisoner release deal

As it appears, the demand for the release of Taliban prisoners from the government jails remains the key sticking point ahead of the peace talks.

From 5,000 Taliban prisoners the Afghanistan government promised to release 400 are labeled “dangerous” by Kabul authorities. President Ashraf Ghani tied their release to a green light given by Loya Jirga, an assembly offering consultation to the government in important matters.

Loya Jirga held its session and all of its members expressed their agreement with the release to push forward the peace negotiations. But Ghani not only set free a small number but also is dubious to release others. In an interview, he imposed the responsibility for the “grave consequences” of releasing the 400 most dangerous militants on the Western actors.

On the other side, Suhail Shahin, the spokesman to the political office of the Taliban, told Al-Quds Al-Arabi newspaper that the group will not proceed with the peace process it agreed upon with the Americans in late February in Doha, Qatar before the release of all of its prisoners held by Kabul government.

Taliban strategy: Talks along with battle on the ground

What puts the intra-Afghan dialogue into a state of ambiguity and uncertainty is the ongoing violence and Taliban attacks on government posts and troops. 

According to officials in Kabul, since the start of the peace negotiations, the attacks and violence in the country increased several folds and this is a significant reason making the government hesitant to show willingness to push the peace talks with the Taliban. 

Actually, the Taliban is adopting a policy of ‘battle and talk together”. This strategy was applied while negotiating with the US representative Zalmay Khalilzad since 2018. The militant group shows no signs it wants to forsake this policy while expressing interest in peace to secure concessions from the government. But this path is eroding the other groups’ interest to stand by the government for the dialogue. It, in fact, will question the possibility of any success to the efforts. 

Dual-faced Western game in the negotiations 

The West adopts a dual-faced approach in dealing with the Taliban condition for prisoner release before any further going ahead with peace efforts. 

Just recently, Australia and France asked the Afghanistan government to not release 9 prisoners allegedly involved in killing of their troops. The names are also on the list of 400 whose release caused disagreement between Kabul and the Taliban and the government had to organize the Loya Jirga conference to make the final decision. 

So, it can be said that the main obstacle holding back the negotiations is the Western countries which earlier pressed the government for prisoner release but now hamper the release process by asking the government to remain holding those accused of killing Western troops. 

Many political and legal experts in Afghanistan argue that the Western countries, most importantly the US, which promoted negotiations and signed an agreement with the militant group have no right to block the prisoners release or deal double-faced with the peace process. 

The High Council for National Reconciliation, led by Abdullah Abdullah, confirms that a number of Western sides opposed freedom of 9 Taliban prisoners with involvement in murder of Western nationals. The HCNR adds that some countries hold considerations about the release of prisoners and this is why the release of 400 controversial Taliban prisoners has run into delay and indecision. 

The future of Afghanistan War 

Although the peace process is scheduled to start in the coming days or weeks between the central government and the Taliban, there is no clear outlook for the end of violence and war in the Central Asian country that is under the US occupation for two decades. Observers of Afghanistan affairs assert that even if the Taliban enter negotiations, the militants will continue their war against the central government and also Western occupiers. This means that even if some moderates in the group strike a deal with the Ghani administration, the hardliners alone or with allies will continue their armed struggle. 

At the same time, regional actors like China and Russia are severely engaged in competition against the US and the whole West through a proxy war in Afghanistan in line with the Taliban. Therefore, it is hard to sound upbeat about the realization of peace in the near future in the war-ravaged country.

