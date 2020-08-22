Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 22 August 2020

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Israel continues aggression against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza strip as the regime’s artillery units has been striking the coastal enclave since the UAE-Israel Deal.

Iranians Mark Muharram amid Strict Coronavirus Measures Iranian Nation has begun marking Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar that marks the martyrdom of the third Shiite Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad SAW, Imam Hussein AS, in 680 AD in a battle with the tyrant of the time, the 2nd Umayyid caliph, Yazid.

No One Will Be Safe If I Lose, Protesters Are Crazy: Trump After being accused by Democrats of being a chaotic and dishonest leader, President Donald Trump countered on Friday that Democrats, not he, would bring chaos to the United States if Joe Biden wins the White House in November.

US push for Reimposing Iran Sanctions ‘Self-Serving Political Manipulation’: China China condemned the US call for the re-imposition of the UN sanctions on Iran is ‘nothing but a self-serving political manipulation,’ stressing once again that Washington has no right to make such a demand after its unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal of 2015.

Iran Blames Some Arab Rulers’ Treason for Palestinian’s Ongoing Suffering Iran blamed some Arab rulers for Palestinians’ half-a-century suffering after Israeli regime’s arson attack on the al-Aqsa Mosque

Yemeni’s Ansarullah Blames Arab Regimes Supporting Israel as Complicit in Crimes against Palestinians Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, condemned attempts by a number of Arab states to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, saying such countries are complicit in the Tel Aviv regime’s crimes against the Palestinian nation.

UK, France, Germany Refuse to Back US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Western allies of the US refused to support its bid to snap back the UN’s sanctions against Iran

Russia Slams US Bid to Trigger Iran Deal Snapback as ‘Common Sense Mockery’ Russia censured US bid to invoke the so-called snapback provision in the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing all UN sanctions against Iran, saying the “poorly calculated” adventurism will draw negative international reaction since it makes a “mockery” of common sense.

Iran Unveils State-of-The-Art Military Achievements on Defense Industry Day The Islamic Republic of Iran unveiled on Thursday a host of defense achievements, including long-range ballistic and cruise missile systems, designed and manufactured by experts at home as the West Asian country marks Defense Industry Day.

Roadside Bomb Kills Russian Major General in Syria A Russian major general was killed and two servicemen were injured when an improvised explosive device went off near their military convoy in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Mahmoud Abbas Censures UAE-Israeli Regime Accord President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas condemned the normalization deal reached between the UAE and Israeli regime, saying the accord is “nonsense” and of no concern to the Palestinians.

Hezbollah, Syria Acquitted of Link with Rafiq Hariri Assassination A UN-backed tribunal announced on Tuesday it has not established any link between 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s prime minister Rafiq Hariri and the Hezbollah resistance movement or the Syrian government.

Saudi Regime Tortured Hundreds of Yemenis in a Jizan prison: Rights Group Hundreds of Yemeni inmates have been subjected to systematic torture and ill-treatment at a prison in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Jizan region, a Geneva-based rights group revealed.

Turkey to Build Naval Base in Libya: Report Libya’s internationally-recognized government (GNA), Turkey and Qatar reportedly have reached an agreement on the establishment of a Turkish naval base in Misrata in northwestern Libya.

Israeli Regime Expects Bahrain, Oman to Follow UAE in Formalizing Ties: Spy Chief Israeli intelligence minister said on Sunday Bahrain and Oman could be the next Persian Gulf Arab states to follow the United Arab Emirates in formalizing ties with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Welcomes Russia’s Call for Iran Summit China welcomed Russia’s proposal for a summit of world leaders on Iran, but the US turned down the offer after it lost its bid at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic Republic.

Suffering Defeat at UNSC, US Resorts to Fake News: Iran President Iran’s President said Saturday the US fabricated a story about the seizure of four tankers carrying Iranian gasoline bound for Venezuela after suffering an embarrassing diplomatic defeat at the United Nations Security Council.

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report Russia reportedly has begun manufacturing vaccine for the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Israeli Regime Shivering with Fear for Its Existence: Sayyed Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanon’s resistance movement said Israeli regime suffers from the military and psychological defeat of the 33-day war of 2006, drawing attention to the occupying regime’s fear for its existence.

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo The United Nations Security Council has rejected on Friday a US resolution to extend the controversial arms embargo on Iran due to expire in October.

After being accused by Democrats of being a chaotic and dishonest leader, President Donald Trump countered on Friday that Democrats, not he, would bring chaos to the United States if Joe Biden wins the White House in November.

“If our opponents prevail no one will be safe in our country,” Trump told conservative activists in his first speech since the Democratic National Convention ended late on Thursday.

“I’m the only thing standing between the American dream and total anarchy, madness and chaos,” Trump said.

In a preview of what Republicans will argue at their own convention next week, Trump hammered at the law-and-order theme he has embraced in response to anti-racism and police brutality protests in US cities including Portland, Oregon.

He said police had been weakened in “Democrat-run” cities and cited a spike in murders in Chicago, Minneapolis, New York and Philadelphia. He urged Americans to turn back “radical left socialists and Marxists.”

He called protesters in Portland “crazy.”

“So the future of our country and indeed our civilization is at stake on Nov. 3,” he said in the speech in Arlington, Virginia, to the 2020 Council for National Policy.

Biden and his running mate, US Senator Kamala Harris, accepted their party’s nomination at the four-day Democratic convention, where speaker after speaker characterized Trump’s four years in office as chaotic.

The convention, held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic, showcased scathing criticism of Trump’s character and his handling of the health crisis, in which more than 170,000 people in the United States have died.

Democrats sought to present a diverse, united front with the integrity and faith they said Trump lacks.

Biden opened his acceptance speech on Thursday night by saying, “The current president has cloaked America in darkness for much too long. Too much anger. Too much fear. Too much division.”

In his speech on Friday, Trump called it “the darkest and angriest and gloomiest convention in American history.”

He also suggested, without providing an explanation or evidence, that the Democratic speaker of the House of Representatives could become president if the results of the Nov. 3 election were not clear by the end of the year.

“I don’t think you’ll know two weeks later. I don’t think you’ll know four weeks later,” he said. “There’s a theory that if you don’t have it by the end of the year, crazy Nancy Pelosi would become president,” he said.

Trump has sought to cast early doubt on the integrity of the election, and bringing up Pelosi, who is deeply unpopular with many Republicans, appeared aimed at motivating his base to vote.

Economy and law & order

Vice President Mike Pence, who gave a round of television interviews on Friday morning, outlined what he said would be the thrust of their four-day convention starting on Monday, appropriating a line from Biden’s speech that character, decency, science and democracy “are all on the ballot.”

“The economy is on the ballot. Law and order is on the ballot, and the American people know it,” Pence said.

Pence deflected criticism over the coronavirus response.

“We lost 22 million jobs in the course of this coronavirus pandemic. But because of the solid foundation that President Trump poured of less taxes, less regulation, more American energy, more free and fair trade, we’ve seen 9 million Americans already go back to work,” Pence told CBS “This Morning.”

Biden’s vice presidential selection of Harris confirmed that the Democratic Party had been taken over by “the radical left,” Pence told Fox Business Network, describing her as a “California liberal.”

Biden’s long tenure in politics, as a US senator and two terms as President Barack Obama’s vice president, will count against him, Pence said.

“Joe Biden has been in Washington for 47 years and the speech he gave last night was just more of the same talk that we’ve heard from him and other liberal Democrat politicians for the decades,” he said.

Trump echoed the critique in a campaign video on Twitter, saying: “After 47 years of failure, we’ve had more than enough.”

Source: Reuters

 

