Al Khalifa’s Problematic Path in Normalizing Relations with Tel Aviv

  Saturday 22 August 2020

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Iran blamed some Arab rulers for Palestinians’ half-a-century suffering after Israeli regime’s arson attack on the al-Aqsa Mosque

Yemeni’s Ansarullah Blames Arab Regimes Supporting Israel as Complicit in Crimes against Palestinians Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, condemned attempts by a number of Arab states to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, saying such countries are complicit in the Tel Aviv regime’s crimes against the Palestinian nation.

UK, France, Germany Refuse to Back US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Western allies of the US refused to support its bid to snap back the UN’s sanctions against Iran

Russia Slams US Bid to Trigger Iran Deal Snapback as ‘Common Sense Mockery’ Russia censured US bid to invoke the so-called snapback provision in the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing all UN sanctions against Iran, saying the “poorly calculated” adventurism will draw negative international reaction since it makes a “mockery” of common sense.

Iran Unveils State-of-The-Art Military Achievements on Defense Industry Day The Islamic Republic of Iran unveiled on Thursday a host of defense achievements, including long-range ballistic and cruise missile systems, designed and manufactured by experts at home as the West Asian country marks Defense Industry Day.

Roadside Bomb Kills Russian Major General in Syria A Russian major general was killed and two servicemen were injured when an improvised explosive device went off near their military convoy in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Mahmoud Abbas Censures UAE-Israeli Regime Accord President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas condemned the normalization deal reached between the UAE and Israeli regime, saying the accord is “nonsense” and of no concern to the Palestinians.

Hezbollah, Syria Acquitted of Link with Rafiq Hariri Assassination A UN-backed tribunal announced on Tuesday it has not established any link between 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s prime minister Rafiq Hariri and the Hezbollah resistance movement or the Syrian government.

Saudi Regime Tortured Hundreds of Yemenis in a Jizan prison: Rights Group Hundreds of Yemeni inmates have been subjected to systematic torture and ill-treatment at a prison in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Jizan region, a Geneva-based rights group revealed.

Turkey to Build Naval Base in Libya: Report Libya’s internationally-recognized government (GNA), Turkey and Qatar reportedly have reached an agreement on the establishment of a Turkish naval base in Misrata in northwestern Libya.

Israeli Regime Expects Bahrain, Oman to Follow UAE in Formalizing Ties: Spy Chief Israeli intelligence minister said on Sunday Bahrain and Oman could be the next Persian Gulf Arab states to follow the United Arab Emirates in formalizing ties with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Welcomes Russia’s Call for Iran Summit China welcomed Russia’s proposal for a summit of world leaders on Iran, but the US turned down the offer after it lost its bid at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic Republic.

Suffering Defeat at UNSC, US Resorts to Fake News: Iran President Iran’s President said Saturday the US fabricated a story about the seizure of four tankers carrying Iranian gasoline bound for Venezuela after suffering an embarrassing diplomatic defeat at the United Nations Security Council.

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report Russia reportedly has begun manufacturing vaccine for the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Israeli Regime Shivering with Fear for Its Existence: Sayyed Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanon’s resistance movement said Israeli regime suffers from the military and psychological defeat of the 33-day war of 2006, drawing attention to the occupying regime’s fear for its existence.

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo The United Nations Security Council has rejected on Friday a US resolution to extend the controversial arms embargo on Iran due to expire in October.

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders American Senator Bernie Sanders says President Donald Trump’s attacks on voting by mail during the coronavirus crisis and his opposition to giving additional funds to the beleaguered United States Postal Service (USPS) are part of an effort to suppress voter turnout.

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Occupying regime of Israel have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas Hamas condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to stop fuel shipments into Gaza Strip, describing the measure as a “grave act of aggression” that would toughen economic hardship in the besieged enclave.

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
Al Khalifa’s Problematic Path in Normalizing Relations with Tel Aviv

Saturday 22 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Al Khalifa’s Problematic Path in Normalizing Relations with Tel Aviv

Israeli-Emirati Relations: From Oil Embargo To Normalization

Three Theories Why Saudi Still Silent On Israeli-Emirati Normalization Deal

Israeli Regime Expects Bahrain, Oman to Follow UAE in Formalizing Ties: Spy Chief

Alwaght- The UAE's action in recognizing the existence of the Zionist regime, despite all the different oppositions and reactions it had in the Arab world, had a hasty reaction from the leaders of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

In this regard, following the UAE, Bahrain monarchy's leaders announced they would soon recognize Tel Aviv officially.

But the optimism of Bahrainis for a normalization of relations with the Zionist regime will not be achieved as easy as thought.

Bahrain and UAE Differences

Although the UAE has announced that it will normalize relations with the Zionists, Bahrain's conditions for normalizing political relations with Tel Aviv are very different.

In the fight against current changes, the UAE is a country without a dynamic political party and society, and its authoritarian and tightly closed governance poses less of a challenge to normalize relations with the Zionist regime.

As a matter of fact, in the UAE, due to the presence of the strong economic sector and the presence of Western companies and agencies, political issues have been pushed to the margins, and as a result public opinion pay less attention to political developments.

On the other hand, due to the absence of civil society in the UAE, under the strict authoritarian rule of the Al Nahyan family, any political opposition is to be suppressed and severely crushed in the early stages.

Therefore, in the UAE, the possibility of expressing opposition even in the informal and underground approach against the actions of the ruling Sheikhs is hardly possible and in fact improbable.

According to such facts, Abu Dhabi and Dubai Sheikhs faced less challenges in publicly declaring relations with the Zionist regime.

Al Khalifa's difficult path in normalizing relations with Tel Aviv

In Bahrain, unlike its neighbor the UAE, we are witnessing a fragmented society of political parties and groups that, although operating informally, have a long history of extensive political and social activity within the country.

In Bahrain, as in the UAE, the political atmosphere is tightly controlled, however, civil and political parties and groups in the country continue to play a role in the country's social and political developments and changes.

In addition to political parties with religious leanings, such as Al-Wefaq, there are other parties with secular pan-Arab leanings active in Bahrain that strongly reject the occupation of Palestine and the existence of the Zionists.

Bahrain's protest movement and revolution in 2011 itself is the biggest compelling reason associated with the minima of the heavily suppressed civil society activity in the country.

On the other hand, the long list of political prisoners in Bahrain, shows the high level of political and anti-government reactions in this sheikhdom island of the Persian Gulf.

Thus, Bahrain will face two main obstacles if it wants to follow the path of the UAE in recognizing the Zionist regime:

Firstly, the relatively large population of Bahraini Shiites, who strongly deny any existence or compromise with the Zionist regime and have well-known political parties and groups such as Al-Wefaq, and secondly, the secular population and political groups, whom largely reject pan-Arabism, the occupation of Palestine, and the normalization of relations with Tel Aviv due to their ethnic and Arab tendencies.

The ambiguity of the Arabs

On the other hand, although the UAE has announced normalization of its relations with the Zionist regime, it is skeptical for other Arab countries to go along this path.

The UAE claims that normalization of relations with the Zionists has been considered in exchange for the cancellation of claims by Tel Aviv leaders over the lands of the Palestinian West Bank territories. But on the other hand, the Zionist leaders deny such an issue and continue to emphasize that the issue of annexing parts of the West Bank to other regions is still on the table.

This state of ambiguity has led other Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, to pursue the issue of normalizing relations with Tel Aviv with more conservatism. Perhaps normalization of relations between the two countries with the Zionists will take place in the long run in the future.

UAE Israel Bahrain Normalization Palestine

