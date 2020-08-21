Is Iraqi PM’s Optimism About His US Visit Results Realistic?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 21 August 2020

Editor's Choice

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

News

Iran Blames Some Arab Rulers’ Treason for Palestinian’s Ongoing Suffering

Iran Blames Some Arab Rulers’ Treason for Palestinian’s Ongoing Suffering

Iran blamed some Arab rulers for Palestinians’ half-a-century suffering after Israeli regime’s arson attack on the al-Aqsa Mosque

Yemeni’s Ansarullah Blames Arab Regimes Supporting Israel as Complicit in Crimes against Palestinians Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement, condemned attempts by a number of Arab states to establish full diplomatic relations with Israel, saying such countries are complicit in the Tel Aviv regime’s crimes against the Palestinian nation.

UK, France, Germany Refuse to Back US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions Western allies of the US refused to support its bid to snap back the UN’s sanctions against Iran

Russia Slams US Bid to Trigger Iran Deal Snapback as ‘Common Sense Mockery’ Russia censured US bid to invoke the so-called snapback provision in the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing all UN sanctions against Iran, saying the “poorly calculated” adventurism will draw negative international reaction since it makes a “mockery” of common sense.

Iran Unveils State-of-The-Art Military Achievements on Defense Industry Day The Islamic Republic of Iran unveiled on Thursday a host of defense achievements, including long-range ballistic and cruise missile systems, designed and manufactured by experts at home as the West Asian country marks Defense Industry Day.

Roadside Bomb Kills Russian Major General in Syria A Russian major general was killed and two servicemen were injured when an improvised explosive device went off near their military convoy in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Mahmoud Abbas Censures UAE-Israeli Regime Accord President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas condemned the normalization deal reached between the UAE and Israeli regime, saying the accord is “nonsense” and of no concern to the Palestinians.

Hezbollah, Syria Acquitted of Link with Rafiq Hariri Assassination A UN-backed tribunal announced on Tuesday it has not established any link between 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s prime minister Rafiq Hariri and the Hezbollah resistance movement or the Syrian government.

Saudi Regime Tortured Hundreds of Yemenis in a Jizan prison: Rights Group Hundreds of Yemeni inmates have been subjected to systematic torture and ill-treatment at a prison in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Jizan region, a Geneva-based rights group revealed.

Turkey to Build Naval Base in Libya: Report Libya’s internationally-recognized government (GNA), Turkey and Qatar reportedly have reached an agreement on the establishment of a Turkish naval base in Misrata in northwestern Libya.

Israeli Regime Expects Bahrain, Oman to Follow UAE in Formalizing Ties: Spy Chief Israeli intelligence minister said on Sunday Bahrain and Oman could be the next Persian Gulf Arab states to follow the United Arab Emirates in formalizing ties with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Welcomes Russia’s Call for Iran Summit China welcomed Russia’s proposal for a summit of world leaders on Iran, but the US turned down the offer after it lost its bid at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic Republic.

Suffering Defeat at UNSC, US Resorts to Fake News: Iran President Iran’s President said Saturday the US fabricated a story about the seizure of four tankers carrying Iranian gasoline bound for Venezuela after suffering an embarrassing diplomatic defeat at the United Nations Security Council.

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report Russia reportedly has begun manufacturing vaccine for the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Israeli Regime Shivering with Fear for Its Existence: Sayyed Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanon’s resistance movement said Israeli regime suffers from the military and psychological defeat of the 33-day war of 2006, drawing attention to the occupying regime’s fear for its existence.

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo The United Nations Security Council has rejected on Friday a US resolution to extend the controversial arms embargo on Iran due to expire in October.

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders American Senator Bernie Sanders says President Donald Trump’s attacks on voting by mail during the coronavirus crisis and his opposition to giving additional funds to the beleaguered United States Postal Service (USPS) are part of an effort to suppress voter turnout.

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Occupying regime of Israel have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas Hamas condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to stop fuel shipments into Gaza Strip, describing the measure as a “grave act of aggression” that would toughen economic hardship in the besieged enclave.

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

UK, France, Germany Refuse to Back US Push to Snap Back Iran Sanctions

Iran Blames Some Arab Rulers’ Treason for Palestinian’s Ongoing Suffering

Is Iraqi PM’s Optimism About His US Visit Results Realistic?

Yemeni’s Ansarullah Blames Arab Regimes Supporting Israel as Complicit in Crimes against Palestinians

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders

Three Theories Why Saudi Still Silent On Israeli-Emirati Normalization Deal

What’s Behind UN Debate Over UNIFIL Mission?

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Israeli Regime Shivering with Fear for Its Existence: Sayyed Nasrallah

Consequences of US Failure to Extend Iran Arms Embargo in UNSC

What Are The Strategic Goals Behind Emirati-Israeli Normalization Deal?

Israeli Regime Expects Bahrain, Oman to Follow UAE in Formalizing Ties: Spy Chief

Russia Slams US Bid to Trigger Iran Deal Snapback as ‘Common Sense Mockery’

Roadside Bomb Kills Russian Major General in Syria

Hezbollah, Syria Acquitted of Link with Rafiq Hariri Assassination

Iran Unveils State-of-The-Art Military Achievements on Defense Industry Day

What Does Iran Want For Lebanon?

Suffering Defeat at UNSC, US Resorts to Fake News: Iran President

Saudi Regime Tortured Hundreds of Yemenis in a Jizan prison: Rights Group

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal?

US-Turkey Tensions Poised To Escalate In The Mediterranean

Barakah Power Plant; New UAE Security Weak Spot

Iraq PM’s Tehran Visit Indicates Bilteral Ties Stable, Iran Push For US Exit Not Overshadowed Under Al-Kadhimi: Experts

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia?

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities

What Did Iran’s Zarif Discuss With Iraqi Kurdistan Leaders?

Pakistani Dam A New Catalyst In Chinese-Indian Dispute

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate?

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report

Brian Hook: Latest Broken Piece In Trump’s Anti-Iranian Game

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China

How Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Visit To Iran Significant?

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Is Iraqi PM’s Optimism About His US Visit Results Realistic?

Friday 21 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Is Iraqi PM’s Optimism About His US Visit Results Realistic?
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Heading a high-ranking delegation, the Iraqi Prime Minister Mostafa al-Kadhimi visited the US on Thursday and met with the US President Donald Trump. 

According to a statement by his office, al-Kadhimi and the US leader talked about bilateral relations and the regional developments during the first meeting since the new government assumed the office in Iraq. 

According to the statement, al-Kadhimi during the talks with senior American officials discussed the economy, security, and health. 

After 17 years of the American invasion, Iraq remains grappling with various economic, security, and political crises, as well as health predicament as a result of coronavirus pandemic hitting the country for half a year. The US during all these years has been an actor in Iraq’s developments and this makes the Washington visit of great and strategic significance from a set of aspects for the Iraqi government. 

In other words, although in the years that followed Iraq invasion and appointment of a temporary American ruler for the country the political decision making was left to the Iraqis through election and government formation, Washington continued its paternalist approach towards Iraq through political meddling and military presence. 

A conspicuous example of the US paternalism in Iraq can be seen in the remarks of Trump who repeatedly underscored the US need to take control of the Iraqi oil. This policy pushed various PMs in Iraq to take special attention to the White House strategies to pursue their economic and political program and at the same time save their government. 

With these in mind, the most important goals al-Kadhimi is pursuing to get the support of the Americans can be brought in two essential categories. 

1. Stabilizing Iraq and distancing it from the regional competition which in the past two decades has been detrimental to the Iraqi national security as the US in the Iraqi eyes is an influential actor. One of the key challenges is the continuation of the US military presence in Iraq. This presence makes Iraq soil a scene for regional rivalry as it causes security threats to the neighboring countries. At the same time, it can increase the tensions in Iraq because the Iraqi parliament approved the US exit bill but Washington insists its forces will not withdraw. Since the assassination of Iran’s General Qassem Soleimani and Iraq’s Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in January, several rounds of confrontations occurred between the American forces and anti-occupation resistant forces. If the US continues to reject the Iraqi people’s demand, the encounters are inclined to intensify in the coming months. 

Al-Kadhimi government’s fashion of implementing the Iraqi parliament bill on foreign force exit is under the focus of powerful anti-American groups in the parliament as the government seeks to implement it through the strategic negotiations with Washington. His success or failure in the implementation of the resolution is decisive in al-Kadhimi’s political future while he now leads a transition period. 

Seeing it humiliating, Trump will certainly push against the pullout demand by the Iraqis as much as possible and will seek ways to circumvent the parliamentary bill. So far, Trump and his foreign policy team placed their strategy in dealing with Iraq’s demand on wasting the time and prolonging the negotiations as they grow a hope to make crucial changes to the forces present in the parliament. 

Also, the US holds the option of fueling insecurity across the country by supporting the remnants of the ISIS terrorist group or trying to reignite the popular protests and instability to the country to put strains on the Iraqi government. As long as the Americans hold these options, al-Kadhimi is unlikely to manage to persuade the US to set a timetable for its exit from Iraq to make sure that he will not return from Washington empty-handed. 

2. Getting the turbulent economic conditions back on track is another goal sought by al-Kadhimi. The Iraqi government is experiencing very critical days and the US role in this mayhem is undeniable. The sanctions on Iraq from 1990 to 2003 were the most destructive restrictions imposed on a country by the international community. These sanctions along with the bombardment of 1991 roughly devastated Iraq’s infrastructure. The single-product economy of Iraq, the emergence of terrorism in Iraq especially ISIS after 2014 that was transferred from Syria to Iraq by American, Israeli, and Saudi intelligence agencies, and the American decline to protect Iraq as was agreed upon in the 2009 security pact made Iraq extremely week. The outbreak of coronavirus and oil price slump added to the Iraq’s economic pain and dragged it to the brink of collapse. 

Meanwhile, the public demand arrangements from al-Kadhimi to get the economic situation right. The core point here is fighting structural corruption. Also, they expect him to employ a technocratic cabinet away from banding and sharing. The government has to address these demands while the American handling of the oil market and the resultant destructive effects considerably cut the Iraqi government’s main source of income. At the same time, sanctions on neighboring Iran as the largest provider of Iraq with goods, power, and gas have turned into a political instrument in the hands of Washington against Baghdad. 

At the same time, the US government itself is dealing with an economic crisis as a result of the pandemic and so can hardly help Baghdad weather the economic difficulty it is living. The newly-implemented Caesar Act sanctions against Syria can overshadow the Iraqi economy. Earlier, the Al-Akhbar newspaper of Lebanon reported that the Congress-imposed Caesar Act possibly involves Iraq, which has three border crossings with Syria, in a food war. The act targets the Axis of Resistance countries whose links are aimed against by the US.

Al-Akhbar held that economy will take the biggest damage from the embargo and the sanctions target the Iraqi-Syrian trade because no boundaries are drawn for the act and they consider any trade with the Syrian government support to Damascus. Through the act, the US will possibly blackmail the Iraqis and force them to make concessions. Washington would want Iraq to take stances frustrating to Iran in return for waivers for trade with Syria. 

To prevent al-Kadhimi’s visit from looking like a failure, the Americans will likely promise support to Iraq and the expansion of political, economic, military, security, and health cooperation using their media arms inside and outside Iraq. 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq US ISIS Help Economy Al-Kadhimi

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Ancient Skeletons Unearthed in Persepolis, Iran
Israelis Rally against Netanyahu over Corruption and Coronavirus
Grieving Beirut Neighborhood Struggles to Rebuild after Deadly Expulsion
Protests in South Africa Against UAE-Israel Peace Pact
Ancient Skeletons Unearthed in Persepolis, Iran

Ancient Skeletons Unearthed in Persepolis, Iran

Thousands of Pakistanis Rally to Condemn the UAE-Israeli Regime Deal in Rawalpindi
Fire Tornado Rips through California as Heat Wave Descends on US
Another Political Failure for US at UNSC
Palestinian Protesters Decry Israel-UAE Treacherous Deal at Gaza Rally