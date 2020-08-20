Iran Unveils State-of-The-Art Military Achievements on Defense Industry Day

Alwaght- The Islamic Republic of Iran unveiled on Thursday a host of defense achievements, including long-range ballistic and cruise missile systems, designed and manufactured by experts at home as the West Asian country marks Defense Industry Day.

Speaking at the event broadcast live on TV, Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the country had inaugurated a surface-to-surface ballistic missile with a range of 1,400 kilometers named after top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, who was martyred by the US military in January, Press TV reported.

Iran has also developed a cruise missile, named Martyr Abu Mahdi, which has a range of over 1000 kilometers, the defense chief said.

“The country’s achievements in the defense industry over the past four decades are not comparable to any other period,” said Hatami, describing the accomplishments as a “basis for military self-reliance and a must for [maintaining] the country’s independence.”

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis was also assassinated along with General Soleimani and a number of their comrades in a US drone raid near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

Commenting on the new achievement’s features, Iran’s Deputy Defense Minister Brigadier General Qassem Taqizadeh said the speed of the Martyr Qassem Soleimani missiles makes their interception impossible.

He added that the cruise missiles are capable of flying at a low altitude and getting around the enemy’s missile systems.

Rouhani: Iran defense power benefits neighbors

In turn, President Rouhani thanks all academics, specialists and science-based firms, who have been working hard to pave the way for the country’s defense sector to grow stronger.

He highlighted the significance of cruise missile for Iran’s defense industry and said “the fact that we have increased the range from 300 to 1000 in less than two years shows the country is on the path of production and self-sufficiency in this field.”

Meanwhile, the Iranian chief executive reaffirmed that the country’s defense doctrine is based on the strategy of deterrence and is not offensive in nature.

He assured neighbors that Iran’s military power poses no threat to any other country, adding, “We are not pursuing an offensive strategy. We are not after occupying anywhere or harming other nations. Our neighbors can rest assured that our defense might serves their interests and those of our friends.”