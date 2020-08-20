What’s Behind Mossad Chief UAE Visit?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 20 August 2020

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Russia Slams US Bid to Trigger Iran Deal Snapback as ‘Common Sense Mockery’

Russia Slams US Bid to Trigger Iran Deal Snapback as ‘Common Sense Mockery’

Russia censured US bid to invoke the so-called snapback provision in the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing all UN sanctions against Iran, saying the “poorly calculated” adventurism will draw negative international reaction since it makes a “mockery” of common sense.

Iran Unveils State-of-The-Art Military Achievements on Defense Industry Day The Islamic Republic of Iran unveiled on Thursday a host of defense achievements, including long-range ballistic and cruise missile systems, designed and manufactured by experts at home as the West Asian country marks Defense Industry Day.

Roadside Bomb Kills Russian Major General in Syria A Russian major general was killed and two servicemen were injured when an improvised explosive device went off near their military convoy in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Mahmoud Abbas Censures UAE-Israeli Regime Accord President of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas condemned the normalization deal reached between the UAE and Israeli regime, saying the accord is “nonsense” and of no concern to the Palestinians.

Hezbollah, Syria Acquitted of Link with Rafiq Hariri Assassination A UN-backed tribunal announced on Tuesday it has not established any link between 2005 assassination of Lebanon’s prime minister Rafiq Hariri and the Hezbollah resistance movement or the Syrian government.

Saudi Regime Tortured Hundreds of Yemenis in a Jizan prison: Rights Group Hundreds of Yemeni inmates have been subjected to systematic torture and ill-treatment at a prison in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Jizan region, a Geneva-based rights group revealed.

Turkey to Build Naval Base in Libya: Report Libya’s internationally-recognized government (GNA), Turkey and Qatar reportedly have reached an agreement on the establishment of a Turkish naval base in Misrata in northwestern Libya.

Israeli Regime Expects Bahrain, Oman to Follow UAE in Formalizing Ties: Spy Chief Israeli intelligence minister said on Sunday Bahrain and Oman could be the next Persian Gulf Arab states to follow the United Arab Emirates in formalizing ties with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Welcomes Russia’s Call for Iran Summit China welcomed Russia’s proposal for a summit of world leaders on Iran, but the US turned down the offer after it lost its bid at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic Republic.

Suffering Defeat at UNSC, US Resorts to Fake News: Iran President Iran’s President said Saturday the US fabricated a story about the seizure of four tankers carrying Iranian gasoline bound for Venezuela after suffering an embarrassing diplomatic defeat at the United Nations Security Council.

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report Russia reportedly has begun manufacturing vaccine for the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Israeli Regime Shivering with Fear for Its Existence: Sayyed Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanon’s resistance movement said Israeli regime suffers from the military and psychological defeat of the 33-day war of 2006, drawing attention to the occupying regime’s fear for its existence.

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo The United Nations Security Council has rejected on Friday a US resolution to extend the controversial arms embargo on Iran due to expire in October.

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders American Senator Bernie Sanders says President Donald Trump’s attacks on voting by mail during the coronavirus crisis and his opposition to giving additional funds to the beleaguered United States Postal Service (USPS) are part of an effort to suppress voter turnout.

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Occupying regime of Israel have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas Hamas condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to stop fuel shipments into Gaza Strip, describing the measure as a “grave act of aggression” that would toughen economic hardship in the besieged enclave.

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt Angry with a high-level US official visits to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that, “Those who play with fire will get burnt.”

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News Iran and Russia discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of media and countering Western misinformation against independent countries.

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran The US is “maliciously” working to destroy the United Nations using the world body itself, Iran’s foreign minister said as Washington steps up an unlawful push at the Security Council to get approval for a resolution on extending an arms ban against Tehran.

alwaght.com
What’s Behind Mossad Chief UAE Visit?

Thursday 20 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Behind Mossad Chief UAE Visit?

Alwaght- The announcement of the Israeli-Emirati normalization of relations on August 13 and only ten days after the huge Beirut explosion dropped a bombshell that remains to dominate the headlines. 

Although before the UAE two other Arab countries, Egypt and Jordan, normalized ties with the occupying Israeli regime, in the current conditions and with regard to the sensitivities associated with the “deal of the century”, the move is of great significance and demonstrates that the Emirati leaders are overtaking the Israelis towards the normalization. 

Meanwhile, the visit to the UAE of the Mossad chief is an important event both in terms of the outcomes of his meetings and also the messages the visit carries to the region. 

From the first cooperation deal to the Mossad chief’s visit: Goals and strategy 

The process of normalization between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv is so hasty and influenced by an atmosphere of hysteria that the Israelis have created for the Emirati leaders. The visit of Mossad intelligence agency director Yossi Cohn to Abu Dhabi on Tuesday and talking with the UAE National Security Chief Tahnoun bin Zayed was a symbolic move aimed to exaggerate the normalization and mark it as a victory for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to push against the home criticism concerning the weakening Israeli security as a result of the Axis of Resistance role in Syria, Lebanon, and Gaza. 

Only two days after the deal was publicized by the American President Donald Trump, companies from both sides announced joint work for research on a vaccine to the COVID-19 pandemic. UAE’s APEX National Investment company signed a “strategic commercial agreement” with Tera Group of Israeli regime on coronavirus research. The agreement marks the first deal to open trade, economy, and effective partnership of the UAE to the Israeli businesses. 

Only five days after the statement of thaw, Cohn arrived in Abu Dhabi for talks to the Emiratis. He is among the key figures having a big role in establishing and publicizing the Abu Dhabi-Tel Aviv relations. According to reports, he several times traveled to the UAE to complete the normalization process. He holds very strong ties to the Emirati princes and rulers. 

However, in addition to the symbolic aspect of the visit, there are other goals pursued by Mossad's head. 

1. Israeli leaders try to take the biggest possible advantage of the current regional mayhem and the specific atmosphere that put the UAE in the course of normalization. They in fact want to put Abu Dhabi in a path of no return to pave the way for the advancement of the normalization project with other Arab states. 

2. Getting security toehold in the Arab countries and boosting intelligence cooperation with them is another objective behind Cohn’s trip. In fact, the two sides over the past years engaged in security cooperation in Syria, Yemen, and other regional hot spots, most important of them the occupied Palestinian territories. 

But now that the bilateral relations are open, Tel Aviv intends to build the basis for overt security and military cooperation with Abu Dhabi. Actually, the Israelis want to use the UAE as a launching pad for penetration into the Persian Gulf security equations. 

3. Taking steps towards a regional coalition is another goal. As a result of the transformation of the power map in the region in the past decade and also the US policy shift towards East Asia and focus on China, unofficial coalitions have begun to emerge. One of the coalition’s consists of the UAE, Israeli regime, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt that is very conspicuously formed to rival against the Axis of Resistance alliance led by Iran and the Muslim Brotherhood-centered alliance led by Turkey. Cohen’s trip is a taboo breaker for more official visits of Israeli leaders to the Persian Gulf region and demonstrates that the two sides are quite resolved to strengthen their alliance. That the Saudi intelligence chief or a Saudi representative joined the talks in Abu Dhabi is not unlikely. 

4. From another aspect, the UAE intends to play large-scale diplomatic shows as a justification of what is perceived in the Muslim world as an audacious move. To this end, UAE officials will possibly pay visits to the Israeli regime in the coming days. 

Challenges and risks of normalization 

Without any doubt, the UAE walking in the path of normalization with the Israeli regime is not without challenges and even risks to Abu Dhabi. In the first place, there may be an argument that the UAE as a sovereign state has the right to have diplomatic relations with Tel Aviv but this makes sense only when there are guarantees that the Israeli spy agency’s path is not opened to the country and then the whole region. 

Definitely, the Israelis will seize any chance to deal blows to the Muslim countries especially the Islamic Republic of Iran and this is a red line by Tehran. In other words, any security threat and the possible establishment of an Israeli military base in the UAE will never be tolerated by Iran and thus the Emirati leaders should expect a hard response from the Axis of Resistance body. By taking such steps, the UAE turned itself into a legitimate target to the Resistance wings, as its steps are not even accepted by many Muslim countries. Now the UAE can be labeled as standing in the camp of enemies to the Palestinians and Muslims and any practical moves against the Muslim countries will draw considerable consequences.

 

