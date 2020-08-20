Iraq’s Doubts, Hopes of Neutral-Minded Prime Minister’s Visit to US

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 20 August 2020

Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Russia Slams US Bid to Trigger Iran Deal Snapback as ‘Common Sense Mockery’

Russia censured US bid to invoke the so-called snapback provision in the 2015 nuclear deal aimed at re-imposing all UN sanctions against Iran, saying the “poorly calculated” adventurism will draw negative international reaction since it makes a “mockery” of common sense.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Iraq's Doubts, Hopes of Neutral-Minded Prime Minister's Visit to US

Iraq's Doubts, Hopes of Neutral-Minded Prime Minister's Visit to US

Alwaght- After a long talk about Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's visit to the US, according to the Iraqi Prime Minister's Office, the Iraqi delegation will travel to Washington on 18 August, 2020. According to news sources, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will meet with US President Donald Trump during this trip. Issues concerning various fields also will be discussed between the political delegations of the two countries. Al-Kadhimi’s visit to the United States comes at a time when the important issue of the agreement on the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq has overshadowed the trip. The first round of strategic talks between Washington and Baghdad took place on 10 June and 11, 2020 in Iraq, but in this round of talks, practically no results were achieved.

Al-Kadhimi has shown a pragmatic and so-called gray face during his short tenure as Prime Minister, and despite the undeniable role of anti-American political currents in parliament in bringing him to power, his political positions during this period have not been precisely spot on. At times he would support anti-American ideologies and some other time he would do the opposite. Therefore, given the background, on the eve of the Iraqi delegation's visit to the US, Iraqi political factions and public opinion have taken positions on this diplomatic visit. Given the macro-level of recent developments, three main demands can be assessed as the focus of Iraqi citizens' expectations of the Minister.

Expelling US troops from Iraq

In the current situation, the most important public demand of the citizens and the overwhelming majority of Iraqi political factions can be considered as the implementation of the resolution of the Iraqi parliament to expel foreign troops, especially US troops from the country. On 3 January, 2020, US forces assassinated the leaders of the Axis of Resistance, General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, in a criminal act. Following this incident, the demand for the expulsion of the Americans as a pro-terrorist force became a public demand, and on 5 January, 2020, the Iraqi parliament approved a resolution on the expulsion of foreign troops from the country.

In recent months, Iraqi citizens have repeatedly called for the expulsion of US troops from the country during street protests and civil demonstrations, and have even cited this as a precondition for Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s position as Prime Minister. Now, this demand has been raised as one of the most important demands of Iraqi citizens from Mustafa Al-Kadhimi during his trip to the US. The overwhelming majority of people and political currents believe that during the negotiations with Trump, the Iraqi Prime Minister should explicitly demand the withdrawal of American troops from Iraq. Certainly, this issue should be one of the focal points of Al-Kadhimi's negotiations in Washington, and the lack of seriousness in the Iraqi delegation's request could undermine his prestige and legitimacy among the people and political parties.

Continuation of suspension of Iraqi sanctions exemptions in relation to Iran

Another demand of Iraqi citizens from the Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation during their visit to the US is to negotiate the extension of US sanctions exemptions for Iraq in relations with Iran. At a more serious level, Iraqi citizens want Baghdad to not consider any of Washington's financial sanctions in its relations with Tehran, and at a minimum level, cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy and the maintenance of exports should be maintained. Iraq and Iran have put $20 billion business exchange volume on the agenda by the end of this year as one of their main goals. But this goal can only be achieved, if, the US does not create obstacles and barriers for the central government of Iraq and the Kurdistan Regional Government. Overall, Iraqis now expect Al-Kadhimi to receive assurances from the White House regarding the extension of sanction waivers and non-interference in trade relations between the two neighboring nations (Iran-Iraq).

To prevent prolonged negotiations

Another demand of Iraqi citizens from the Iraqi Prime Minister on the eve of his visit to the US can be assessed in connection with the non-prolongation of the negotiations. One of the basic tactics of the US to maintain its position in Iraq is to take refuge in prolonging the negotiations with the Iraqi negotiators. Iraqi citizens clearly want the Iraqi negotiating board to not be caught in America’s time-buying approach which would result in further stay of US troops in Iraq, and make any agreement subject to a short period of time. This approach can clearly be very effective in defeating US policies to keep its troops in Iraq by resorting to ongoing crises.

 

Iraq Iran US Al-Kadhimi Iraqi Prime Minister

