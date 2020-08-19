Roadside Bomb Kills Russian Major General in Syria

Alwaght- A Russian major general was killed and two servicemen were injured when an improvised explosive device went off near their military convoy in Syria’s eastern province of Deir ez-Zor.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the roadside bomb exploded while the convoy was returning to its base from a humanitarian operation near the provincial capital city of Deir ez-Zor, located 450 kilometers (280 miles) northeast of the capital Damascus, on Tuesday.

The statement added that three servicemen were wounded in the blast, of whom a “senior military advisor with the rank of major general” succumbed to his injuries.

The Russian Investigative Committee said early on Wednesday it had launched a criminal case following the incident.

“The crime that left a Russian army general killed and two more servicemen injured will not be an exception. Forces of the Investigative Committee, who are now doing their service in Syria, will establish all details of this criminal offense as part of the case. Establishing those guilty for the death and injuries of our servicemen is not just our duty, it is also a matter of honor,” the committee announced in a statement.

Earlier this month, Russia raised the alarm at “an aggravation of the situation” in the oil-reach areas of Deir ez-Zor Province, which are occupied by American forces and where remnants of the Takfiri ISIS terror group are active.

Over 120 Russian servicemen have so far lost their lives in Syria since the country went on a mission in September 2015 to help the Arab country in its counter-terrorism operations.

The Russian military assistance, which comes at the official request of the Syrian government, has effectively helped the national army recapture key areas from foreign-backed militant groups.

The Russian Air Force has been providing air cover to Syria’s liberation operations on the ground.

Moscow’s contingent of ground forces in Syria is comprised of military police tasked with delivering humanitarian aid, helping Syrian armed forces deal with terrorists, and preventing clashes between government troops and Turkish forces illegally deployed to the Arab country’s north.