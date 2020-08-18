Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War

Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Saudi Regime Tortured Hundreds of Yemenis in a Jizan prison: Rights Group

Saudi Regime Tortured Hundreds of Yemenis in a Jizan prison: Rights Group

Hundreds of Yemeni inmates have been subjected to systematic torture and ill-treatment at a prison in Saudi Arabia’s southwestern Jizan region, a Geneva-based rights group revealed.

Turkey to Build Naval Base in Libya: Report Libya’s internationally-recognized government (GNA), Turkey and Qatar reportedly have reached an agreement on the establishment of a Turkish naval base in Misrata in northwestern Libya.

Israeli Regime Expects Bahrain, Oman to Follow UAE in Formalizing Ties: Spy Chief Israeli intelligence minister said on Sunday Bahrain and Oman could be the next Persian Gulf Arab states to follow the United Arab Emirates in formalizing ties with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Welcomes Russia’s Call for Iran Summit China welcomed Russia’s proposal for a summit of world leaders on Iran, but the US turned down the offer after it lost its bid at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic Republic.

Suffering Defeat at UNSC, US Resorts to Fake News: Iran President Iran’s President said Saturday the US fabricated a story about the seizure of four tankers carrying Iranian gasoline bound for Venezuela after suffering an embarrassing diplomatic defeat at the United Nations Security Council.

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report Russia reportedly has begun manufacturing vaccine for the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Israeli Regime Shivering with Fear for Its Existence: Sayyed Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanon’s resistance movement said Israeli regime suffers from the military and psychological defeat of the 33-day war of 2006, drawing attention to the occupying regime’s fear for its existence.

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo The United Nations Security Council has rejected on Friday a US resolution to extend the controversial arms embargo on Iran due to expire in October.

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders American Senator Bernie Sanders says President Donald Trump’s attacks on voting by mail during the coronavirus crisis and his opposition to giving additional funds to the beleaguered United States Postal Service (USPS) are part of an effort to suppress voter turnout.

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Occupying regime of Israel have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas Hamas condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to stop fuel shipments into Gaza Strip, describing the measure as a “grave act of aggression” that would toughen economic hardship in the besieged enclave.

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt Angry with a high-level US official visits to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that, “Those who play with fire will get burnt.”

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News Iran and Russia discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of media and countering Western misinformation against independent countries.

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran The US is “maliciously” working to destroy the United Nations using the world body itself, Iran’s foreign minister said as Washington steps up an unlawful push at the Security Council to get approval for a resolution on extending an arms ban against Tehran.

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut, saying Macron is exploiting the opportunity to advance the interests of Israel.

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said.

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted Iran recently has detained five people on charges of spying for Israel, Britain and Germany, the country’s Judiciary has confirmed, adding that two of them have already been convicted.

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’ Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet’s resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Turkey to Build Naval Base in Libya: Report

Turkey to Build Naval Base in Libya: Report
Alwaght- Libya’s internationally-recognized government (GNA), Turkey and Qatar reportedly have reached an agreement on the establishment of a Turkish naval base in Misrata in northwestern Libya.

The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV channel cited unidentified sources as saying that the agreement also stipulated “the creation of a trilateral military coordination center in the city of Misrata, as well as the creation of training centers and headquarters for GNA fighters in Doha.”

Meanwhile, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and his Qatari counterpart, Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah, arrived in Tripoli on Monday.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said Akar and Turkish Chief of Staff General Yasar Guler arrived in Tripoli to “observe the operations” under a military cooperation deal signed with Libya last year.

Last November, Turkey signed the Memorandum of Understanding on Security and Military Cooperation and a memorandum of understanding on maritime jurisdiction with the Libyan government.

Since 2014, two rival seats of power have emerged in Libya, namely the internationally-recognized GNA, run by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj, and another group based in the eastern city of Tobruk, supported militarily by strongman Khalifa Haftar’s rebels.

The rebels have been fighting to unseat the GNA with support from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Jordan. But government forces have pushed them as far back as the city of Sirte on the Mediterranean coastline with crucial help from Turkey.

Qatar is a newcomer to the fray. Doha has been involved in a separate dispute with the United Arab Emirates and three other Arab governments since 2015.

Germany backs UN call for demilitarized zone around Sirte

Also on Monday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made an unannounced visit to Libya.

“We see a deceptive calm in Libya right now. Both sides and their international allies are continuing to arm the country on a massive scale and are sticking to preconditions for a ceasefire,” he said.

Maas stressed that the 2020 Berlin Conference on Libya remained the framework for resolving the conflict, and backed a United Nations (UN) proposal for a demilitarized zone around Sirte.

“An end to the oil blockade and a fairer distribution of oil revenues are also crucial for a solution to the conflict in Libya,” he added.

Sirte fell into the rebels' hands in January. The Libyan government has vowed to retake control of the city.

The rebels started the blockade on Libya’s oil industry in January, when they managed to take control of oil export terminals and fields in the east. Libya — which sits atop the largest oil reserves in Africa — has been forced to stop oil production as a result.

Maas also said he would call on his Emirati counterpart during a visit to Abu Dhabi after Libya to use the UAE’s influence with Haftar “in line with the Berlin summit.”

Back in January and in an attempt to help establish a permanent ceasefire in Libya, German Chancellor Angela Merkel hosted a multinational summit involving concerned parties. Leaders and high-ranking officials from Turkey, Russia, Egypt, France, Italy, Britain, and the United States, as well as Haftar and Sarraj, attended the summit.

However, Haftar refused to sign the joint final communiqué, which called for a ceasefire.

Libya first plunged into chaos in 2011, when a popular uprising backed by a NATO intervention led to the ouster of long-time dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

 

