Consequences of US Failure to Extend Iran Arms Embargo in UNSC

  Monday 17 August 2020

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Israeli Regime Expects Bahrain, Oman to Follow UAE in Formalizing Ties: Spy Chief

Israeli Regime Expects Bahrain, Oman to Follow UAE in Formalizing Ties: Spy Chief

Israeli intelligence minister said on Sunday Bahrain and Oman could be the next Persian Gulf Arab states to follow the United Arab Emirates in formalizing ties with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Welcomes Russia’s Call for Iran Summit China welcomed Russia’s proposal for a summit of world leaders on Iran, but the US turned down the offer after it lost its bid at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic Republic.

Suffering Defeat at UNSC, US Resorts to Fake News: Iran President Iran’s President said Saturday the US fabricated a story about the seizure of four tankers carrying Iranian gasoline bound for Venezuela after suffering an embarrassing diplomatic defeat at the United Nations Security Council.

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report Russia reportedly has begun manufacturing vaccine for the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Israeli Regime Shivering with Fear for Its Existence: Sayyed Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanon’s resistance movement said Israeli regime suffers from the military and psychological defeat of the 33-day war of 2006, drawing attention to the occupying regime’s fear for its existence.

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo The United Nations Security Council has rejected on Friday a US resolution to extend the controversial arms embargo on Iran due to expire in October.

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders American Senator Bernie Sanders says President Donald Trump’s attacks on voting by mail during the coronavirus crisis and his opposition to giving additional funds to the beleaguered United States Postal Service (USPS) are part of an effort to suppress voter turnout.

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Occupying regime of Israel have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas Hamas condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to stop fuel shipments into Gaza Strip, describing the measure as a “grave act of aggression” that would toughen economic hardship in the besieged enclave.

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt Angry with a high-level US official visits to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that, “Those who play with fire will get burnt.”

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News Iran and Russia discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of media and countering Western misinformation against independent countries.

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran The US is “maliciously” working to destroy the United Nations using the world body itself, Iran’s foreign minister said as Washington steps up an unlawful push at the Security Council to get approval for a resolution on extending an arms ban against Tehran.

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut, saying Macron is exploiting the opportunity to advance the interests of Israel.

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said.

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted Iran recently has detained five people on charges of spying for Israel, Britain and Germany, the country’s Judiciary has confirmed, adding that two of them have already been convicted.

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’ Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet’s resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
Consequences of US Failure to Extend Iran Arms Embargo in UNSC

Monday 17 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Consequences of US Failure to Extend Iran Arms Embargo in UNSC

Alwaght- After a long period of consultations, implementing and using all hard and soft tools to persuade the Security Council to declare agreement on the extension of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s arms embargo, yesterday, the White House faced a severe and incomparable defeat in the history of its diplomacy to such an extent that it has resulted in a major failure for Trump and his anti-Iranian team.

The US and the Dominican Republic voted in favor of the draft resolution, while China and Russia voted against it, on the other hand, remaining members of the Security Council abstained it and so in that respect the US draft was cancelled out and rejected for the second time in the last few months.

The magnitude of this defeat for Trump's foreign policy can be observed and seen in Pompeo's fury concerning such a decision being made in favor of Iran. After the humiliation and defeat the US department of State in an announcement said "in the Security Council, The United Nations Security Council is charged with the responsibility of maintaining international peace and security. It failed today to uphold its fundamental mission set. It rejected a reasonable resolution to extend the 13-year old arms embargo on Iran…"

Victorious Iran; strategic impasse for America

Failure in the Security Council by all means can be considered a complete political defeat for the US and its strategy of maximum pressure on Iran after Trump's withdrawal from the nuclear deal, and a victorious outcome for the Islamic Republic's strategy of not completely withdrawing from the nuclear deal while taking steps in the direction of reducing its commitment.

With full confidence in the effectiveness of the policy of pressure on Iran, Trump optimistically withdrew from the nuclear deal, but in recent days, two major events have led to the complete failure of such a policy. First,  resignation of the US Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, and second, failure in the Security Council.

As for now, Trump has no clear strategy for halting Iran's nuclear program, and due to its withdrawal from the agreement, the legal possibility of using the trigger mechanism to reinstate UN sanctions against Tehran has become virtually impossible. On the other hand, the legitimacy of the sanctions has been called into question by the international community due to the White House's illegal and coercive actions. In addition to this, Iran’s neighboring countries and Eastern powers such as China and Russia have announced that they are ready to cooperate with Iran, especially in the field of military collaborations.

The end of soft power and the historical isolation of the White House

Looking from another perspective, one should recognize that US failure to extend the arms embargo on Tehran indicates that the so called “super power” fame title is gradually and surely fading away from its previous status. Although the US power has been deteriorating over the past two decades and other international powers' might has been increasing in the face of Washington's unilateral policies in the international arena, but there has never been another time that could be stated and referred to as when smaller countries and US allies would openly oppose White House policies, leaving Washington helpless, becoming incapable of bringing these countries together to take an unilateral stance in its favor. The abstention of small countries in terms of having an opportunity to play a role in the international arena, such as Slovenia and Tunisia, or the abstention of European countries, who have always stood firm in the UN and Security Council for criticizing Iran’s missile program demonstrates the clear reduction of US soft power and political isolation during Trump era. European countries were amongst the founders of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 and therefore refused to cooperate with the White House in order to once more show the existence of serious disagreements created in the transatlantic alliances.

During the Cold War, in opposition, America vetoed Soviet policies and the Soviet’s proposed resolutions without directly vetoing it but by having other members also following America’s lead, which in terms was so-called ‘The Hidden Veto’, but now the White House is unable to even bring its traditional allies into NATO.  As a direct result, with Trump in office, the voice of the opposition has grown louder, even among small nations, against the unilateral, illegal, and destabilizing policies of the White House.

 

