What does Iran want for Lebanon? 

  Monday 17 August 2020

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Israeli Regime Expects Bahrain, Oman to Follow UAE in Formalizing Ties: Spy Chief

Israeli Regime Expects Bahrain, Oman to Follow UAE in Formalizing Ties: Spy Chief

Israeli intelligence minister said on Sunday Bahrain and Oman could be the next Persian Gulf Arab states to follow the United Arab Emirates in formalizing ties with the occupying Israeli regime.

China Welcomes Russia’s Call for Iran Summit China welcomed Russia’s proposal for a summit of world leaders on Iran, but the US turned down the offer after it lost its bid at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic Republic.

Suffering Defeat at UNSC, US Resorts to Fake News: Iran President Iran’s President said Saturday the US fabricated a story about the seizure of four tankers carrying Iranian gasoline bound for Venezuela after suffering an embarrassing diplomatic defeat at the United Nations Security Council.

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report Russia reportedly has begun manufacturing vaccine for the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Israeli Regime Shivering with Fear for Its Existence: Sayyed Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanon’s resistance movement said Israeli regime suffers from the military and psychological defeat of the 33-day war of 2006, drawing attention to the occupying regime’s fear for its existence.

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo The United Nations Security Council has rejected on Friday a US resolution to extend the controversial arms embargo on Iran due to expire in October.

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders American Senator Bernie Sanders says President Donald Trump’s attacks on voting by mail during the coronavirus crisis and his opposition to giving additional funds to the beleaguered United States Postal Service (USPS) are part of an effort to suppress voter turnout.

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Occupying regime of Israel have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas Hamas condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to stop fuel shipments into Gaza Strip, describing the measure as a “grave act of aggression” that would toughen economic hardship in the besieged enclave.

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt Angry with a high-level US official visits to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that, “Those who play with fire will get burnt.”

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News Iran and Russia discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of media and countering Western misinformation against independent countries.

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran The US is “maliciously” working to destroy the United Nations using the world body itself, Iran’s foreign minister said as Washington steps up an unlawful push at the Security Council to get approval for a resolution on extending an arms ban against Tehran.

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut, saying Macron is exploiting the opportunity to advance the interests of Israel.

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said.

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted Iran recently has detained five people on charges of spying for Israel, Britain and Germany, the country’s Judiciary has confirmed, adding that two of them have already been convicted.

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’ Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet’s resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

What Does Iran Want For Lebanon?

Monday 17 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What Does Iran Want For Lebanon?

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President

Pro-Terrorist Countries Are To Blame For Beirut Explosions: Analyst

Alwaght- Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohamad Javad Zarif arrived in Lebanon on Thursday while the US Under-Secretary of State David Hill was already visiting the Lebanese capital Beirut.

The messages sent out by the visits of the two diplomats to Lebanon were quite different and even opposite.

Lebanon: Not place for foreign intervention

The Iranian FM described his trip as carrying a message of support and solidarity with disaster-hit Lebanese people. He said that the Islamic Republic was ready to unconditionally help the Arab country rebuild the enormous destruction caused by the huge explosion. On August 4, a huge blast rocked Beirut port, leaving over 150 dead and thousands injured, as well as a major part of the capital was reduced to ruins. 

Iran’s help suggestion came while the US official asked for a role for an American investigation delegation in the blast probe. To put it more clearly, Washington has tied reconstruction aids to allowing the Americans to have a hand in the inquiry that seeks answers to the questions about the reason behind the explosion. This will help the US administration to pursue its interventionist goals in Lebanon. 

Before the US official’s visit, the French President Emmanuel Macron had visited Beirut. Also, Germany FM Heiko Maas visited Beirut last week. Both made similar demands, tying their help to allowing their presence in the probe team. 

On the opposite side, Iran underscored the non-interference principle in dealing with Lebanese conditions. Just like Iran, Russia held that the investigation is a Lebanese internal issue and up to the Lebanese people to perform it. 

In other words, Lebanon is these days the theater to two totally different international visions. One vision wants others not to meddle in the Lebanese home affairs while offering Beirut full help to reconstruct, like Iran and Russia. The other vision is held by the West represented by Europe and the US. The Western countries want a role in the incident inquiry in return for promises of aids to Lebanon. This signals that the West is appetitive to force its way into the Lebanese inquiry for fresh meddling. 

This Western push comes while the current Lebanese situation and the ashes of the explosion covering Lebanon are a direct corollary of the West’s interference in the country’s affairs. If we want to give a picture of the Beirut explosion culprit, it is the Western intervention though the West closes its eyes and seeks for somebody else to blame. 

What does Iran want for Lebanon? 

Zarif’s Beirut visit and meeting with the Lebanese officials was significant because it showed the Iranian support to Lebanon. 

The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized on an independent Lebanon and free from foreign parties’ intervention. This stance was held by Tehran since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 which removed the pro-Western monarchy in Iran and installed the Islamic Republic. 

This emphasis on non-interference in Lebanon by the Islamic Republic which is held for four decades now is being highlighted by some regional states. 

What is happening in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen is nothing but resistance to devastating foreign intervention in the home affairs of these Arab countries. This is the policy that is consistent with Iran, a country establishing a relationship with them as independent states regardless of foreign intervention. 

Pro-independence posture by Beirut has been held firmly despite the costs the meddlers have imposed on Lebanon. Tehran's major foreign policy principles are for this resistance and want the Lebanese independence saved. 

In fact, saving the Lebanese independence and rejecting the foreign meddling is a common goal pushed for by Tehran, Beirut, and some other like-minded nations in the region for years, though stepping in the independence path has been costly for them– the suspected Beirut explosion can support this claim. After all, walking in a road of independence is never easy. 

A stable region and Lebanon are in the best interests of the Islamic Republic. Tehran insists that regional stability blocks the way of meddling by the intervention-minded countries. 

Iran has always tried to save stability and security in Lebanon. But it seems that the Western-Saudi camp sustains damage from a peaceful and secure Lebanon. That is why in the moments of truth and the crises Lebanon faces, the camp seeks securing shares and fishing in muddy water. An example is the situation caused by the Beirut explosion. The bloc still pushes its charges against Hezbollah and other pro-independence Lebanese sides. Tel Aviv is another player in this bloc. 

While stability in Lebanon helps Iran realize its objectives, the Israeli regime is enthusiastically seeking chaos and instability in Lebanon and other regional states, a policy followed by the Israeli leaders to weather the legitimacy crisis the occupying regime has been facing since its creation in 1948. 

Destabilizing the Muslim world is the lasting job of Tel Aviv strategists. Decades of Israeli regime's life in the region bear witness to the reality that when the region enjoys a period of peace and easiness, the Israelis fall into the uneasiness of forging mess and conflicts in the region. Knowing this leaves no doubt that Beirut blast has brought about appropriate conditions for the Israelis.

Iran Lebanon Explosion Rebuilding Interference West

