  Sunday 16 August 2020

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War

Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War Hezbollah secured game-changing victory in 2006. The same experience can be used to foil the current American political and economic war on Lebanon.

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

China Welcomes Russia’s Call for Iran Summit

China Welcomes Russia’s Call for Iran Summit

China welcomed Russia’s proposal for a summit of world leaders on Iran, but the US turned down the offer after it lost its bid at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to extend an arms embargo on the Islamic Republic.

Suffering Defeat at UNSC, US Resorts to Fake News: Iran President Iran’s President said Saturday the US fabricated a story about the seizure of four tankers carrying Iranian gasoline bound for Venezuela after suffering an embarrassing diplomatic defeat at the United Nations Security Council.

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report Russia reportedly has begun manufacturing vaccine for the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Israeli Regime Shivering with Fear for Its Existence: Sayyed Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanon’s resistance movement said Israeli regime suffers from the military and psychological defeat of the 33-day war of 2006, drawing attention to the occupying regime’s fear for its existence.

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo The United Nations Security Council has rejected on Friday a US resolution to extend the controversial arms embargo on Iran due to expire in October.

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders American Senator Bernie Sanders says President Donald Trump’s attacks on voting by mail during the coronavirus crisis and his opposition to giving additional funds to the beleaguered United States Postal Service (USPS) are part of an effort to suppress voter turnout.

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Occupying regime of Israel have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas Hamas condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to stop fuel shipments into Gaza Strip, describing the measure as a “grave act of aggression” that would toughen economic hardship in the besieged enclave.

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt Angry with a high-level US official visits to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that, “Those who play with fire will get burnt.”

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News Iran and Russia discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of media and countering Western misinformation against independent countries.

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran The US is “maliciously” working to destroy the United Nations using the world body itself, Iran’s foreign minister said as Washington steps up an unlawful push at the Security Council to get approval for a resolution on extending an arms ban against Tehran.

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut, saying Macron is exploiting the opportunity to advance the interests of Israel.

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said.

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted Iran recently has detained five people on charges of spying for Israel, Britain and Germany, the country’s Judiciary has confirmed, adding that two of them have already been convicted.

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’ Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet’s resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000 The US plans to reduce its forces in Afghanistan before the end of November, the month in which the US presidential election will be held.

alwaght.com
Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War

Sunday 16 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Hezbollah’s 33-Day War Victory Can Repeat In Present Political-Economic War

Alwaght- The 14th anniversary of Lebanese Hezbollah victory over the Israeli regime in the 2006 war was marked while Lebanon is grappling with foreign conspiracies meant to undermine the resistance in the country in the face of Tel Aviv. 

Still, the win over the armed-to-the-teeth Israeli military which before the 33-Day War was bragging about its invincibility label injected new hope into the resistant movement and Lebanon as a whole to repeat victory over the foreign plots that are targeting the country’s unity. 

33-Day War, a turning point in the regional equations 

Hezbollah defeated the formidably armed Israeli military in the 2000 war and forced it to hand over the Lebanese territories and retreat from the country, marking the first victory of the Muslim and Arab world over the Israeli regime. Six years later, it repeated the triumph over the Israelis, exhibiting to the world in the best possible way the hollowness of the Israeli military might claims. 

Hezbollah won the fierce battle against Tel Aviv at a time when a belief of the Israeli army unchallengeablity dominated the mind of the Arab world’s leaders and strategists. The Arab mentality was that since the Arab militaries lack the power to face the Israeli military might and they in the past lost heavily to it, the best possible approach is to accept the Israeli expansionist and hostile policies and come to terms with them. 

However, the 2000 Israeli defeat and then 2006 defeat from Hezbollah brought the Muslim and Arab world focus to Hezbollah power and gave the public opinion across the Muslim and Arab world that the Israel is not a undefeatable regime and that there is no way better the resistance against the Israeli excesses and expansionism. This policy best leads to victory, the nations across the region began to admit. 

Before the 33-Day War, the Israeli leaders and policy-making circles daily repeated their resolution to realize their Nile to Euphrates dream, also called “from the river to the sea” dream. But Hezbollah's resistance and painful blows to the Israeli army delivered the reverse, telling people that the occupying regime is now badly confined to the occupied Palestinian territories. Hezbollah win proved to the Arab public that not only the Israeli leaders’ Nile to Euphrates dream is shattered but also they now retract their stances and strive to save the status quo. 

The 2006 win that delivered to Hezbollah more might and confidence gave the regional people the faith that a powerful actor with huge force to leave an influence on the Lebanese and regional equations has emerged and that from now on the regional equations will undergo considerable changes. 

This marked a turning point in the course of Lebanon's developments. Since then Hezbollah transformed into a game-changer in the national policy as it added to its power thanks to growing popularity at home and abroad. It grew bigger and bigger to be not only a bulwark against possible new Israeli war against Lebanon but also turned into a nightmare in the Israeli dream to achieve what the Israeli regime designed to reach across the region since its creation in the 1940s. 

Hezbollah power a guarantee to Lebanese and regional security 

The important point after the 2006 war is that the war put Hezbollah in a path of military advancement that it not only offered protection to Lebanon as its home but also it became a reliance point to the regional countries in their struggle for security and stability. The Syria crisis is the best proof. Syria, a country that was targeted from multiple fronts by a string of Arab-Israeli-Western-supported terrorist groups to be undermined in the face of the Israeli regime and removed from the Iran-led Axis of Resistance camp, asked Hezbollah for deployment of forces to help with reclaiming territories lost to terrorist factions, the most highlighted of them ISIS. Hezbollah fast sent its forces in takeover of a cross-border role. 

While Tel Aviv and other actors helping terrorism in Syria never believed Hezbollah increased its power to such a large scale, the Lebanese movement played a key role in the recapture of broad swathes of land from terrorist organizations. Tel Aviv and the West hoped that not only Hezbollah cannot come influential in its Syria role but also the engagement will erode its military capabilities. But Hezbollah's entry was game-changing, not only turning the tide in Damascus favor but also adding to the movement’s combat experience.   

The regional developments that followed the two Hezbollah victories against the Israeli regime promoted its combat capabilities and role in the region’s political and security equations. Today Hezbollah represents an obstacle sturdier than ever in the face of the Israeli violations and hostility to Lebanon and the Muslim world. 

Now that Hezbollah foes eye its weakness and destruction of its popular base using sheerest possible economic and political instruments, it can be asserted that as it stood firm in the wars and made possible the impossible, in the transformed war against it and the whole Lebanon, Hezbollah will stay vigorous and bring final victory to the Lebanese people.

