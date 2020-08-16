Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 16 August 2020

Editor's Choice

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

News

Suffering Defeat at UNSC, US Resorts to Fake News: Iran President

Suffering Defeat at UNSC, US Resorts to Fake News: Iran President

Iran’s President said Saturday the US fabricated a story about the seizure of four tankers carrying Iranian gasoline bound for Venezuela after suffering an embarrassing diplomatic defeat at the United Nations Security Council.

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report Russia reportedly has begun manufacturing vaccine for the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Israeli Regime Shivering with Fear for Its Existence: Sayyed Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanon’s resistance movement said Israeli regime suffers from the military and psychological defeat of the 33-day war of 2006, drawing attention to the occupying regime’s fear for its existence.

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo The United Nations Security Council has rejected on Friday a US resolution to extend the controversial arms embargo on Iran due to expire in October.

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders American Senator Bernie Sanders says President Donald Trump’s attacks on voting by mail during the coronavirus crisis and his opposition to giving additional funds to the beleaguered United States Postal Service (USPS) are part of an effort to suppress voter turnout.

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Occupying regime of Israel have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas Hamas condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to stop fuel shipments into Gaza Strip, describing the measure as a “grave act of aggression” that would toughen economic hardship in the besieged enclave.

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt Angry with a high-level US official visits to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that, “Those who play with fire will get burnt.”

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News Iran and Russia discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of media and countering Western misinformation against independent countries.

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran The US is “maliciously” working to destroy the United Nations using the world body itself, Iran’s foreign minister said as Washington steps up an unlawful push at the Security Council to get approval for a resolution on extending an arms ban against Tehran.

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut, saying Macron is exploiting the opportunity to advance the interests of Israel.

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said.

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted Iran recently has detained five people on charges of spying for Israel, Britain and Germany, the country’s Judiciary has confirmed, adding that two of them have already been convicted.

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’ Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet’s resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000 The US plans to reduce its forces in Afghanistan before the end of November, the month in which the US presidential election will be held.

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue Pakistan’s foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Islamabad is fed up with Arab states’ inaction on Kashmir issue.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal

Suffering Defeat at UNSC, US Resorts to Fake News: Iran President

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report

What Are The Strategic Goals Behind Emirati-Israeli Normalization Deal?

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas

Israeli Regime Shivering with Fear for Its Existence: Sayyed Nasrallah

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders

Brian Hook: Latest Broken Piece In Trump’s Anti-Iranian Game

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike

What’s Behind UN Debate Over UNIFIL Mission?

Scenarios Ahead Of Lebanon After Govt. Resignation

Al-Jabri Case: Will Page Turn In Favor Of Bin Salman Opponents?

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities

Pakistani Dam A New Catalyst In Chinese-Indian Dispute

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report

Why Is The US Opposed To Russian Gas Pipeline To Europe?

American-Style Retaliation: US Jets Intercept Iranian Civil Airliner

Pakistan Unveils New Political Map with Disputed Kashmir as Its Territory

Scenarios Ahead Of Lebanon After Govt. Resignation

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal?

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

Suffering Defeat at UNSC, US Resorts to Fake News: Iran President

Sunday 16 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Suffering Defeat at UNSC, US Resorts to Fake News: Iran President
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- Iran's President said Saturday the US fabricated a story about the seizure of four tankers carrying Iranian gasoline bound for Venezuela after suffering an embarrassing diplomatic defeat at the United Nations Security Council.

“Having suffered the political defeat, the Americans claimed to have seized four Iranian vessels in  international waters. It, however, turned out later that the tankers were neither Iranian nor Iran-flagged. It was all just fake news,” Hassan Rouhani said during a meeting of the National Headquarters for Managing and Fighting the Coronavirus in Tehran on Saturday.

The Wall Street Journal had on Thursday cited US officials as saying that the US government had for the first time seized vessels allegedly carrying Iranian gasoline to Venezuela. It said the US had recently seized four vessels, called Luna, Pandi, Bering, and Bella, on the high seas and they were being transferred to Houston, Texas.

Iran’s Ambassador to Venezuela Hojjat Soltani on Thursday rejected the report.

"Yet another lie and psychological warfare by the US propaganda machine. The tankers are neither Iranians, nor their owners or flags have anything to do with Iran," he tweeted. 

"The terrorist Trump just wants to cover up the humiliation of his failure against the great nation of Iran by scattering false propaganda," the ambassador wrote.

The Security Council on Friday rejected a US resolution to extend an arms embargo on Iran that is due to expire in October.

Only two of the council's 15 members voted in favor, highlighting the division between Washington and its European allies since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal, which is officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and has been endorsed by Security Council Resolution 2231, in May 2018.

Besides the United States, only the Dominican Republic voted in favor of the draft as China and Russia voted against the bid, with the remaining 11 Security Council members, including the European allies of the United States, abstaining.

“The failure of the United States is a sign of the power of the JCPOA ... The reason why the resolution had 11 abstentions and 2 votes against was because everyone believes in maintaining the JCPOA for the sake of security. The United States failed miserably in this regard,” Rouhani said.

"Yesterday was a great political victory for Iran and a disgraceful defeat for the United States. We hope that the countries of the region will learn a lesson and will not approach usurping countries,” he added. 

Rouhani warns UAE against letting Israel into region

Rouhani also strongly lambasted the UAE-Israel deal that will lead to full normalization of their diplomatic relations, warning Abu Dhabi about the consequences of allowing the Tel Aviv regime to secure a foothold in the region and wield influence.

The Iranian president said UAE rulers have taken a wrong path to think that their security and economic growth would be ensured if they sided with the United States and the Israeli regime.

He denounced the UAE-Israel normalization agreement as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause, Muslim world as well as Jerusalem al-Quds.

Rouhani also condemned US President Donald Trump’s hugely controversial endorsement of occupied Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel's “undivided capital,” relocation of the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem al-Quds and the so-called “deal of the century”.

“The Zionists are planning to occupy and expropriate more Palestinian territories, expand settlement activities and press ahead with their crimes against the Muslim Palestinian nation,” he said.

Rouahni highlighted that UAE officials agreed to the normalization deal with Israel in order to please Trump and improve his chances of garnering more votes in the forthcoming US presidential election scheduled for November 3.

Various Palestinian factions in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip have roundly condemned the normalization agreement. 

 

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

US UNSC Iran Iran President Rouhani

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Iran Unveils Upgrading Line of Armed Forces Tanks
Amazon again under Threat from Forest Fires
Belarus Police Crack down on Mass Protests against Strongman President after Election
Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary
Iran Unveils Upgrading Line of Armed Forces Tanks

Iran Unveils Upgrading Line of Armed Forces Tanks

Israeli Regime 33-Day War on Lebanon
Sea Life Suffers as Mauritius Oil Spill Spreads
Bomb Kills Six, Injures 10 in Balochistan, Pakistan
Aftermath of Deadly Beirut Blast in Drone Footage