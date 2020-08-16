What Are The Strategic Goals Behind Emirati-Israeli Normalization Deal?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Sunday 16 August 2020

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal

Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates’ "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report

Russia reportedly has begun manufacturing vaccine for the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Israeli Regime Shivering with Fear for Its Existence: Sayyed Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanon’s resistance movement said Israeli regime suffers from the military and psychological defeat of the 33-day war of 2006, drawing attention to the occupying regime’s fear for its existence.

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo The United Nations Security Council has rejected on Friday a US resolution to extend the controversial arms embargo on Iran due to expire in October.

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders American Senator Bernie Sanders says President Donald Trump’s attacks on voting by mail during the coronavirus crisis and his opposition to giving additional funds to the beleaguered United States Postal Service (USPS) are part of an effort to suppress voter turnout.

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Occupying regime of Israel have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas Hamas condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to stop fuel shipments into Gaza Strip, describing the measure as a “grave act of aggression” that would toughen economic hardship in the besieged enclave.

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt Angry with a high-level US official visits to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that, “Those who play with fire will get burnt.”

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News Iran and Russia discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of media and countering Western misinformation against independent countries.

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran The US is “maliciously” working to destroy the United Nations using the world body itself, Iran’s foreign minister said as Washington steps up an unlawful push at the Security Council to get approval for a resolution on extending an arms ban against Tehran.

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut, saying Macron is exploiting the opportunity to advance the interests of Israel.

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said.

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted Iran recently has detained five people on charges of spying for Israel, Britain and Germany, the country’s Judiciary has confirmed, adding that two of them have already been convicted.

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’ Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet’s resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000 The US plans to reduce its forces in Afghanistan before the end of November, the month in which the US presidential election will be held.

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue Pakistan’s foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Islamabad is fed up with Arab states’ inaction on Kashmir issue.

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary Japan called for a ban on nuclear weapons while marking the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the southern port city of Nagasaki.

Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
What Are The Strategic Goals Behind Emirati-Israeli Normalization Deal?

Sunday 16 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What Are The Strategic Goals Behind Emirati-Israeli Normalization Deal?

Alwaght- The US President Donald Trump announced Wednesday Emirati-Israeli diplomatic normalization through a statement from the White House, triggering reactions across the world.

In the upcoming weeks, representatives from the UAE and the Israeli regime will meet to finalize the normalization deal by signing documents. The agreement will see Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi enter into cooperation in a set of fields including trade, investment, tourism, direct flights, security, communications, technology, energy, health, culture, and investment. They will also open embassies.

With this deal, the UAE is the third Arab-- after Egypt and Jordan-- and the first Persian Gulf state to normalize diplomatically with the Israeli regime, though the two sides started their unofficial ties years ago.

A variety of Emirati goals, thus, can be identified behind the thaw. But how realistic are all these goals that the Emirati rulers have made such a risky move for them?

Implementing the normalization project using geopolitical drives

There is no doubt that one of the leading and strategic objectives behind the agreement between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv is the consummation of the Arab-Israeli normalization project and burying the Palestinian cause as the key Arab-Israeli dispute point. In a broader view, entombing the Palestinian cause is one of the pillars of the American strategy in West Asia and North Africa pushed for since decades ago.

This project got new life under Trump's presidency as the Zionist circles in the US received a bigger lobbying chance boost inside the American administration. The US government unprecedentedly increased the pressures on the Arab countries for company with Trump’s “deal of the century” project which recognizes settlements and scraps the Palestinian refugees’ right to return home.

But a failure of the deal of the century, which came by thorough Palestinian opposition and strong reactions from some Islamic countries like Iran, did not dissuade the US from pursuing the normalization. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain over the past two years launched a campaign to prepare their public for overt relationship with Israel.

Meanwhile, it should not be forgotten that geopolitical developments have not been irrelevant in the acceleration of the normalization process by the Emirati rulers. The Israeli-Emirati common views on some regional cases like Yemen war, the need to confront Muslim Brotherhood, the increasing Turkish ambitions in Libya and the Mediterranean, intelligence cooperation to face Iran and its regional allies known as Axis of Resistance, and cooperation to crack down on pro-democracy and revisionist movements at home and abroad sped up the thaw.

Pushing to get Tel Aviv out of political and geopolitical isolation

Another fundamental drive behind the Emirati-Israeli peace deal is the effort by the Israeli and also Western leaders to pull Tel Aviv out of the diplomatic and geopolitical isolation it has been living for decades.

Until Wednesday, only Egypt and Jordan as Arab states recognized the Israeli regime. Since the beginning of the year that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his plan to annex West Bank to other occupied territories, Jordan responded furiously, threatening to cut off diplomatic ties with the Israeli regime and even resort to military confrontation. Tel Aviv mainly through sea trade keeps link with the outside world and diplomatic and geopolitical isolation for decades has been a top challenge to the Israeli leaders. The Israelis and their Western allies want to de-isolate Tel Aviv using such agreements with the Arab rulers.

UAE ambitions to lead the Arab world

The Emirati rulers want to grab the Arab world leadership role from the Saudis via a noisy and ostensibly landmark move like normalization. This seems to be another reason for Abu Dhabi to normalize with the occupying Israeli regime.

Since assumption of power and decision-making circles in the country by Prince Mohammed bin Zayed, the UAE, which made considerable economic growth and huge arms purchases, strove to get a toehold in important regional and transregional cases and conflicts all to upgrade its status and position regionally and even globally. 

Although working in alliance with Saudi Arabia, it has always felt itself heavily overshadowed by Riyadh which wants to save its “big brother” role in the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council and leadership in the Arab world. So, bin Zayed felt a desperate need for a big and transformational step by Abu Dhabi. Accelerating this step was the knowledge that sooner or later Mohammed bin Salman-led Saudi Arabia will normalize ties with the Israeli regime. So, besides its ambitions, the agreement with Tel Aviv was an arrangement to avoid falling behind Riyadh. 

But there is an important point that questions the veracity of UAE rulers’ calculations and it is the fact that the past overt and covert ties with Tel Aviv are clear to Emirati and regional people and so this move will never make any difference in the regional policies and developments. It even bears more achievements for the Cooperation Council members than the UAE itself because Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Oman have already publicized their unofficial relations with the Israeli regime but it is Abu Dhabi that will go under fire of critics. 

Arab-Israeli alliance making 

Behind this deal, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council members and Tel Aviv want to establish a coalition against Tehran. That is what Washington has been dictating for the Saudis and Emiratis for years. According to a statement, the two Arab countries along with Israel will join the US-designed “Strategic Plan for the Middle East”. 

Part of the plan is painting Iranian regional power and role as the source of threat to the Arab states, with aim of selling billions in petrodollars of arms to the Persian Gulf Arab monarchies and also to cover the Israeli and American destructive role in the region. 

But it needs to be marked that this agreement is only a propagandistic achievement against Iran. After all, the UAE is not a heavyweight state in the regional equations. It emerged as a loser in Syria, Yemen, and Libya cases in encounter with main actors and had to review its policies. The country is easily pressured. It sent representatives to Iran for talks when Fujairah port was targeted. It also showed flexibility in its Yemen policy when Yemen’s Ansarullah threatened its economic lifelines with missile and drone strikes. 

At the same time, the US wants to cover up the differences inside the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council by calling Iran a threat to those states. But this trick has lost its potency for years and so there is no Council in practice. Thus, projecting for an alliance of countries whose relations are marred by border, political, ideological, and economic disputes is nothing more than a dream for the Americans. 

Economic objectives 

A plan to attract the huge investment money of the Jews around the world is another element bringing the UAE leaders to normalization with the Israeli regime. It is not improbable that the Israelis lured the Emiratis into this swamp using business temptation. As much as the Israelis can carry profit to the UAE, the threats posed by this agreement along with a negative approach to the deal among the Muslim and Arab people can slash the security and disposition for investment. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman last year made an effort to attract the Jewish and Western capital when he invited Jewish businessmen and company owners from the US and other Western countries to a business conference in Riyadh referred to by media as “Davos in the desert” but failed to make gains.

UAE Tel Aviv Normalization Peace Palestinian Cause Trump

