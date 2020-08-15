Iran Condemns UAE-Israel Treacherous Deal

Alwaght -Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani condemned the United Arab Emirates' "treacherous" deal with the Israeli regime as a “huge mistake.”

Israeli regime and the UAE on Thursday reached the deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

In his televised speech, Iranian President warned the UAE against allowing Israel a “foothold in the region”.

“They (the UAE) better be mindful. They have committed a huge mistake, a treacherous act. We hope they will realize this and abandon this wrong path,” Rouhani said.

Under the agreement, Israel has allegedly agreed to suspend applying its own rule to further areas in the occupied West Bank and the strategic Jordan Valley that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had pledged to annex.

President Rouhani said the deal seemed aimed at ensuring that Trump wins another term in the US presidential election in November and referred to the fact it was announced in Washington.

“Why then did it happen now? If it weren’t a wrong deal, why was it then announced in a third country, in America? So a gentleman in Washington wins votes, you betray your country, your people, Muslims and the Arab world?”

He added that the Emirates may also have thought that they could guarantee security by getting close to Iran’s enemies, but Iran had “historically been the protector of its neighbors and ensure of the security of the Persian Gulf.”

Moreover, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the “treacherous” deal between the Israeli regime and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to establish relations between the two sides does not affect the Palestinian resistance against the Tel Aviv regime.

The senior Iranian diplomat made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Islamic Jihad resistance movement Secretary General Ziad al-Nakhala on Friday, deploring Abu Dhabi and the Zionist regime’s much-condemned agreement as worrying.

The deal has already drawn condemnation from various Palestinian groups as well as their supporters from across the world.

“We are confident that this treacherous move will not impact the resistance of the Palestinian people and the resistance movement,” Zarif said.

He also stressed that the so-called deal would “certainly increase the hatred of the people of the region and Palestinians for such policies that are against the Palestinian cause.”

Earlier on Friday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry had condemned the agreement, calling it an instance of “strategic folly” that would only end up strengthening the regional resistance front.

While appreciating Iran's permanent support to the Palestinian cause, Nakhala, for his part, said that the “vicious act” would not affect the resistance of the Palestinian people.

Shortly after the announcement of the Israel-UAE deal, the Islamic Jihad, while lambasting the agreement, had stressed that it was a sign of submission of Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv without having any effect on reducing conflicts in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Separately on Friday, Zarif also had a telephone conversation with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political bureau of the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas.

The Iranian foreign minister denounced the Israel-UAE agreement and stressed Iran's permanent support for Palestine.

Haniyeh, for his part, thanked Leader of Iran's Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as well as the Iranian government and people for their constant support of the Palestinian cause.

“We will always continue the line of resistance and fight against the occupation, and we will not be affected by such treacherous acts, but we feel pain from this dagger that stabbed the Palestinian people from behind,” Haniyeh added.