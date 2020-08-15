Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response?

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report

Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report

Russia reportedly has begun manufacturing vaccine for the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19.

Israeli Regime Shivering with Fear for Its Existence: Sayyed Nasrallah The secretary general of Lebanon’s resistance movement said Israeli regime suffers from the military and psychological defeat of the 33-day war of 2006, drawing attention to the occupying regime’s fear for its existence.

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo The United Nations Security Council has rejected on Friday a US resolution to extend the controversial arms embargo on Iran due to expire in October.

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders American Senator Bernie Sanders says President Donald Trump’s attacks on voting by mail during the coronavirus crisis and his opposition to giving additional funds to the beleaguered United States Postal Service (USPS) are part of an effort to suppress voter turnout.

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Occupying regime of Israel have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas Hamas condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to stop fuel shipments into Gaza Strip, describing the measure as a “grave act of aggression” that would toughen economic hardship in the besieged enclave.

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt Angry with a high-level US official visits to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that, “Those who play with fire will get burnt.”

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News Iran and Russia discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of media and countering Western misinformation against independent countries.

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran The US is “maliciously” working to destroy the United Nations using the world body itself, Iran’s foreign minister said as Washington steps up an unlawful push at the Security Council to get approval for a resolution on extending an arms ban against Tehran.

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut, saying Macron is exploiting the opportunity to advance the interests of Israel.

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said.

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted Iran recently has detained five people on charges of spying for Israel, Britain and Germany, the country’s Judiciary has confirmed, adding that two of them have already been convicted.

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’ Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet’s resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000 The US plans to reduce its forces in Afghanistan before the end of November, the month in which the US presidential election will be held.

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue Pakistan’s foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Islamabad is fed up with Arab states’ inaction on Kashmir issue.

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary Japan called for a ban on nuclear weapons while marking the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the southern port city of Nagasaki.

alwaght.com
Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report

Saturday 15 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Russia Begins Manufacturing Coronavirus Vaccine: Report
Alwaght- Russia reportedly has begun manufacturing vaccine for the new coronavirus, known as COVID-19. 

The vaccine, called “Sputnik V” and developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute and the first for the COVID-19 to go into production, will be rolled out by the end of this month, Interfax news agency cited the health ministry as saying. 

The report comes just days after Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko rejected as “groundless” mostly Western allegations that the country’s pioneering COVID-19 vaccine was unsafe, saying the claims were leveled by rival competitors.

Murashko further dismissed concerns raised by Western experts and media about the low number of clinical trials undergone to develop the first officially-approved coronavirus vaccine in the world.

He said a special app was currently under development to enable the recipients of the vaccination to monitor any adverse effects of the drug.

‘First batch due in two weeks’

The Russian health minister also said that the first batch of its coronavirus vaccine would be released in two weeks.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin announced the development of the vaccine last Tuesday, saying his country had become the first in the world to develop and approve such a drug.

Asked about the vaccine’s safety, head of the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg emphasized that the vaccine is based on a well-researched scientific platform dating back decades.

"The platform has been in development for 25 years for the purpose of gene therapy, but at the end of 2014 it was used to create drugs to fight the most rapidly changing viruses,” he said.

“The same platform was used to develop vaccines against Ebola, MERS [Middle East Respiratory Syndrome], and a number of other diseases. It allowed the creation of an Ebola vaccine within a fairly short period of 15 months, which later was highly assessed by the WHO [World Health Organization].”

“The technology is not unique, it is also used in the UK and China, but in our case, it has its advantages," he further added.

Vietnam's Health Ministry has registered to purchase the Russian vaccine, its state television reported Friday.

Vietnam was lauded for suppressing an earlier contagion through aggressive testing, contact-tracing and quarantining, but it is now racing to control infections in multiple locations.

More than 100 possible vaccines are being developed around the world to try to stop the COVID-19 pandemic. At least four are in the final Phase III human trials, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

President Putin has stressed that the vaccine has passed all the necessary checks and has even been administered to one of his own daughters.

The WHO, meanwhile, has said it is in contact with Russia about the vaccine.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

