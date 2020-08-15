Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Saturday 15 August 2020

Editor's Choice

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response?

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

News

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

The United Nations Security Council has rejected on Friday a US resolution to extend the controversial arms embargo on Iran due to expire in October.

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders American Senator Bernie Sanders says President Donald Trump’s attacks on voting by mail during the coronavirus crisis and his opposition to giving additional funds to the beleaguered United States Postal Service (USPS) are part of an effort to suppress voter turnout.

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Occupying regime of Israel have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas Hamas condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to stop fuel shipments into Gaza Strip, describing the measure as a “grave act of aggression” that would toughen economic hardship in the besieged enclave.

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt Angry with a high-level US official visits to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that, “Those who play with fire will get burnt.”

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News Iran and Russia discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of media and countering Western misinformation against independent countries.

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran The US is “maliciously” working to destroy the United Nations using the world body itself, Iran’s foreign minister said as Washington steps up an unlawful push at the Security Council to get approval for a resolution on extending an arms ban against Tehran.

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut, saying Macron is exploiting the opportunity to advance the interests of Israel.

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said.

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted Iran recently has detained five people on charges of spying for Israel, Britain and Germany, the country’s Judiciary has confirmed, adding that two of them have already been convicted.

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’ Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet’s resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000 The US plans to reduce its forces in Afghanistan before the end of November, the month in which the US presidential election will be held.

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue Pakistan’s foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Islamabad is fed up with Arab states’ inaction on Kashmir issue.

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary Japan called for a ban on nuclear weapons while marking the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the southern port city of Nagasaki.

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report The US plans to sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese officials on Friday purportedly over China’s recent clampdown on the financial center, Bloomberg reported

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President Lebanon’s president said it is possible that Tuesday’s powerful explosions in the Port of Beirut were caused by a rocket or bomb

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

What’s Behind UN Debate Over UNIFIL Mission?

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000

Scenarios Ahead Of Lebanon After Govt. Resignation

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response?

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News

What’s Behind UN Debate Over UNIFIL Mission?

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit

Iraq PM’s Tehran Visit Indicates Bilteral Ties Stable, Iran Push For US Exit Not Overshadowed Under Al-Kadhimi: Experts

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia?

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report

How Is Iraq’s Al-Kadhimi Visit To Iran Significant?

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response?

American-Style Retaliation: US Jets Intercept Iranian Civil Airliner

What’s Behind New Azerbaijani-Armenian Clashes Over Karabakh?

Trump’s Double-faced Policy Towards Chinese “Frankenstein”

What Are Egypt’s El-Sisi Choices After Lawmakers Authorized Military Intervention In Libya?

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal?

What Goals Are Driving US Oil Agreement With Syrian Kurds?

Scenarios Ahead Of Lebanon After Govt. Resignation

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
News

UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Saturday 15 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
UN Security Council Rejects US Proposal to Extend Iran Arms Embargo
Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- The United Nations Security Council has rejected on Friday a US resolution to extend the controversial arms embargo on Iran due to expire in October.

The controversial resolution, which would have extended the embargo “until the Security Council decides otherwise,” mustered only two votes in the chamber -- the US and the Dominican Republic. It needed nine to pass, and even if it had gained that many, would likely have been shot down by a veto from China and Russia.

Russia and China voted no, but did not need to deploy a veto, while the remaining members of the Council abstained.

With the failure of the resolution, the US is now poised to move to unilaterally trigger snapback sanctions on Tehran -- despite having walked away from the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 -- a potential action that has drawn skepticism and alarm from allies.

"The Security Council's failure to act decisively in defense of international peace and security is inexcusable," US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Friday before the Security Council announced the results of the vote.

The US has become isolated over Iran at the Security Council following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the multilateral Iran nuclear deal 2018.

Iran has said that the US resolution will fail to gain the required support at the Security Council, pointing out that Washington has no legal right to invoke a snapback mechanism to reinstate sanctions against Tehran under the 2015 nuclear deal that the US unilaterally left in May 2018.

"Legally speaking, the United States is no position to use the snapback [mechanism]. The three European allies of the United States also explicitly stated at a previous meeting of the UN Security Council that the United States could not use this mechanism," Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York called on the Security Council to withstand the “illegal” and “ill-intentioned” move by the United States to extend the arms embargo on the Islamic Republic.

The US has stepped up attempts aimed at extending the UN arms ban on Iran that is set to expire as part of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which has been endorsed by Security Council Resolution 2231.

Despite the changes in the US resolution, Security Council members were expected to reject the effort, which sought to extend the arms embargo on Iran indefinitely.

Diplomats feared that the resolution would threaten the Iran nuclear agreement.

The resolution needed support from nine of 15 votes to pass. Eleven members abstained, including France, Germany and Britain, while the US and the Dominican Republic were the only “yes” votes.

The Trump administration has repeatedly threatened to trigger the so-called snapback provisions of the 2015 nuclear deal if it cannot secure an arms embargo extension.

Since leaving the JCPOA, the US has been resorting to its maximum pressure campaign against Iran by reinstating its sanctions and persuading others to follow its suit.

Putin proposes a summit of world leaders

Russian President Putin on Friday proposed a video summit with the United States and the remaining parties to the nuclear agreement - Britain, France, China, Germany and Iran - to avoid further "confrontation and escalation" at the United Nations between Washington and Tehran.

"The issue is urgent," Putin said, adding that the alternative was "only further escalation of tensions, increasing risk of conflict - such a scenario must be avoided."

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

UNSC US Iran Arms Embargo

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Amazon again under Threat from Forest Fires
Belarus Police Crack down on Mass Protests against Strongman President after Election
Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary
Massive Blast in Beirut Sends Shockwaves across City
Amazon again under Threat from Forest Fires

Amazon again under Threat from Forest Fires

Sea Life Suffers as Mauritius Oil Spill Spreads
Bomb Kills Six, Injures 10 in Balochistan, Pakistan
Aftermath of Deadly Beirut Blast in Drone Footage
Huge Explosion Rocks Lebanese Port City of Beirut