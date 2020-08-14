What’s Behind UN Debate Over UNIFIL Mission?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response?

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

News

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders

Trump Seeking to Suppress Voter Turnout: Bernie Sanders

American Senator Bernie Sanders says President Donald Trump’s attacks on voting by mail during the coronavirus crisis and his opposition to giving additional funds to the beleaguered United States Postal Service (USPS) are part of an effort to suppress voter turnout.

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Occupying regime of Israel have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas Hamas condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to stop fuel shipments into Gaza Strip, describing the measure as a “grave act of aggression” that would toughen economic hardship in the besieged enclave.

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt Angry with a high-level US official visits to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that, “Those who play with fire will get burnt.”

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News Iran and Russia discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of media and countering Western misinformation against independent countries.

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran The US is “maliciously” working to destroy the United Nations using the world body itself, Iran’s foreign minister said as Washington steps up an unlawful push at the Security Council to get approval for a resolution on extending an arms ban against Tehran.

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut, saying Macron is exploiting the opportunity to advance the interests of Israel.

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said.

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted Iran recently has detained five people on charges of spying for Israel, Britain and Germany, the country’s Judiciary has confirmed, adding that two of them have already been convicted.

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’ Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet’s resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000 The US plans to reduce its forces in Afghanistan before the end of November, the month in which the US presidential election will be held.

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue Pakistan’s foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Islamabad is fed up with Arab states’ inaction on Kashmir issue.

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary Japan called for a ban on nuclear weapons while marking the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the southern port city of Nagasaki.

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report The US plans to sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese officials on Friday purportedly over China’s recent clampdown on the financial center, Bloomberg reported

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President Lebanon’s president said it is possible that Tuesday’s powerful explosions in the Port of Beirut were caused by a rocket or bomb

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon French President Emmanuel Macron has asked for a “new political pact” among the Lebanese groups in flagrant interference in the Arab country’s internal affairs just two days after a devastating blast gutted out the Beirut port.

Analysis

What’s Behind UN Debate Over UNIFIL Mission?

Friday 14 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
What’s Behind UN Debate Over UNIFIL Mission?

Alwaght- As the mandate of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expires on August 31, Western countries began their activities in the UN Security Council for changes to nature of the mission and time of the international forces in southern Lebanon.

Still, the Security Council has not yet reached a consensus on the peacekeeping force’s duty length and nature in the new conditions. Meanwhile, French and American positions suggest deep division among the Security Council’s permanent members about the mission.

UNIFIL and the conflicting US-France stances 

The UNIFIL forces were deployed to Lebanon in 1978 following the Security Council’s resolution 425 to oversee the exit of the Israeli forces from Lebanon and ensure that there would be no more conflict between the two sides. Military forces from China, India, Nepal, Indonesia, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Poland take part in the mission which continues to patrol Lebanese borders with the occupied Palestinian territories and update the Security Council with information about the status of the borders.

The forces of the mission increased following the 2006 Israeli invasion of Lebanon. Their new task was to help the Lebanese military expand its domination over the whole borders with the Israeli regime including in the south of the country. 

As less than a month is left to the expiration of the UNIFIL mission, the UN chief Antonio Guterres highlighted the need for the force to keep its full readiness and power and at the same time through a letter to the Security Council members called for the mission to be extended for 12 more months. But Washington and Paris stances over the mandate reveal a division of the two Western countries. 

The US wants some changes to the UNIFIL task. The changes include cutting its budget and personnel, as well as granting it authorization to enter and inspect private properties in southern Lebanon. 

The primary take from these US demands is that Washington wants to bring Hezbollah, whose bastion is southern Lebanon, under close watch. Israeli Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper reported that Tel Aviv also has hands in this push. Tel Aviv leaders are pushing to persuade the international community to change the nature of the UNIFIL mission with the conspicuous aim of countering Hezbollah movements, the Israeli newspaper said of the joint American-Israeli campaign against the resistant Lebanese movement. 

These demands conflict with those of Paris. Reports suggest that France has come clean in its rejection of the American push for changes to the UNIFIL duties. Paris also rejected a Washington call to cut the time of the mission to 6 months, reports say. 

France is expected to deliver its proposal to the UNSC that in addition to the extension of the mission will suggest some French-eyed changes to the mandate. The French-favored reforms include changes to the powers of the peacekeepers for more viable implementation of the terms of the resolution 1701, especially the ones requesting a ban on the existence of weaponry and armed forces in their operation area which is the Blue Line drawn by the UN between Lebanon and the Israeli territories.

Sources familiar with the motions said that the French proposal gained more favor among the other veto right holders. At best, they added, the American demands found partial support from Britain.

Assessing UNIFIL efficiency in duty

Whereas the main task of the UNIFIL is the protection of peace and prevention of war, since its deployment, the Zionists waged two massive wars against Lebanon, one in 1982 and other in 2006. The Israeli fighter jets and helicopters regularly violate the Lebanese airspace and take hostile and provocative actions against the Lebanese interests and Hezbollah. They also use the Lebanese airspace as a shield for attacks on Syrian government positions while Damascus is busy with a fierce war against foreign-sponsored terrorist groups.

Not only UNIFIL failed to prevent the Israeli hostilities against Lebanon but also their presence in the south raises Hezbollah's concerns about the existence of Western and Israeli intelligence agents under the cover of peacekeepers tasked with espionage on the Hezbollah activities and positions. Such agents can provide very sensitive data to the Western and Israeli intelligence about Hezbollah that is in stark contrast to the UNIFIL mission nature.

What really helped the force to accomplish its mission in the south is utterly the Hezbollah power boost. Actually, through continuous adding to its power and response capability, Hezbollah created a balance of power that drove away the shadow of war from Lebanon. In other words, by learning lessons from the six-day war, Tel Aviv is now very wary in its calculations about any new hostile action against Lebanon that could cause grave consequences to the Israeli side.

Apparently, UNIFIL has so far failed to accomplish effectively its stated mission of saving peace and preventing war. It was the Hezbollah military might that worked like an obstacle ahead of new Israeli adventures against Lebanon. This is the main motivation for the Israelis and Americans to demand the UNSC to review the international peacekeeping mission’s task for the final goal of undermining Hezbollah’s combat and intelligence capabilities which represent a thorn in the Israeli regime’s side.

 

