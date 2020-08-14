Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Friday 14 August 2020

Editor's Choice

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response?

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response? The Iraqi government can resort to a set of ways to press Turkey, including UN lawsuit, trade volume cut, and seeking Arab support.

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

News

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Occupying regime of Israel have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas Hamas condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to stop fuel shipments into Gaza Strip, describing the measure as a “grave act of aggression” that would toughen economic hardship in the besieged enclave.

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt Angry with a high-level US official visits to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that, “Those who play with fire will get burnt.”

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News Iran and Russia discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of media and countering Western misinformation against independent countries.

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran The US is “maliciously” working to destroy the United Nations using the world body itself, Iran’s foreign minister said as Washington steps up an unlawful push at the Security Council to get approval for a resolution on extending an arms ban against Tehran.

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut, saying Macron is exploiting the opportunity to advance the interests of Israel.

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said.

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted Iran recently has detained five people on charges of spying for Israel, Britain and Germany, the country’s Judiciary has confirmed, adding that two of them have already been convicted.

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’ Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet’s resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000 The US plans to reduce its forces in Afghanistan before the end of November, the month in which the US presidential election will be held.

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue Pakistan’s foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Islamabad is fed up with Arab states’ inaction on Kashmir issue.

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary Japan called for a ban on nuclear weapons while marking the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the southern port city of Nagasaki.

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report The US plans to sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese officials on Friday purportedly over China’s recent clampdown on the financial center, Bloomberg reported

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President Lebanon’s president said it is possible that Tuesday’s powerful explosions in the Port of Beirut were caused by a rocket or bomb

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon French President Emmanuel Macron has asked for a “new political pact” among the Lebanese groups in flagrant interference in the Arab country’s internal affairs just two days after a devastating blast gutted out the Beirut port.

Two-Week State of Emergency in Disaster-Stricken Beirut President Michel Aoun declared a two-week state of emergency in Lebanese capital following a huge explosion that claimed more than a hundred lives, injured thousands more and sent seismic shockwaves through Beirut, with the country’s top defense body describing Beirut as a “disaster-stricken” city.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas

Scenarios Ahead Of Lebanon After Govt. Resignation

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response?

Al-Jabri Case: Will Page Turn In Favor Of Bin Salman Opponents?

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue

Pro-Terrorist Countries Are To Blame For Beirut Explosions: Analyst

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests

Scenarios Ahead Of Lebanon After Govt. Resignation

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response?

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000

Brian Hook: Latest Broken Piece In Trump’s Anti-Iranian Game

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal?

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia?

Syrian Election: Big Step Towards Stability And Reconstruction

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

Why Is The US Opposed To Russian Gas Pipeline To Europe?

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report

Brian Hook: Latest Broken Piece In Trump’s Anti-Iranian Game

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000

American-Style Retaliation: US Jets Intercept Iranian Civil Airliner

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response?

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas

Pakistan Unveils New Political Map with Disputed Kashmir as Its Territory

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response?

Friday 14 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Losing Patience With Turkey Violations, What Can Iraq Do In Response?

Related Content

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- On Tuesday, Turkey launched drone strikes on an Iraqi army border force which Ankara claimed to have intended to negotiate with the PKK militants in Sidakan in the Iraqi Kurdish region, triggering unprecedented reactions by the Iraqi media and political observers. 

The attack killed three Iraqi army officers and severely wounded two others. General Mohammad Rashid, the commander of the 2nd brigade of border forces and Major General Zubair Hali, the commander of the 3rd brigade of border forces, were the top figures killed by the Turkish raid. 

The action by the Turkish military drew strong-toned reaction from the Iraqis who now speak about the need for Baghdad to respond firmly to Ankara. Following the attack, a visit to Baghdad of the Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar that was scheduled for Wednesday was canceled by Iraq. Baghdad's government also summoned the Turkish ambassador as the bilateral relations are now subject to escalated tensions while Turkey continues violation of Iraqi territorial sovereignty. 

Turkish attack message 

Attacking top Iraqi military officers could not go ahead without a green light from top political leaders in Ankara for the consequences it could have for the bilateral ties. Carrying out the attack a day before a planned visit to Iraq by the Turkish defense minister carries the message that the Turkish strategists choose to focus on and check the destabilizing moves on the borders with Iraq over the security cooperation with Baghdad to respond to the common risks posed by the terrorist groups. 

Syria experience showed that Ankara through the neo-Ottomanist approach of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pursues expansionist ambitions by the instrumental look at terrorism. From opening the borders to ISIS and Al-Qaeda terrorists to Syria and Iraq to several operations in the depth of the Syrian territories and even occupation of parts of northern Syria under the ruse of the battle against terrorism show that Ankara leaders follow their own agenda even if it takes taking advantage of most ferocious terrorist factions.   

Iraq losing patience with Turkey 

The scale of the reaction by the Iraqi officials and political factions to the Turkish drone raid to a large extent displays the fact that Baghdad is losing patience with Ankara and in the current conditions Iraqis are more resolved than ever about stopping frequent violations of their national sovereignty by the Turkish military. 

As the most serious and immediate response to the attack, Iraq’s foreign ministry canceled the Turkish defense minister’s scheduled visit to Baghdad and Erbil. Also, President Barham Saleh of Iraq and Iraq foreign ministry spokesman Yahya Rasoul denounced Turkey for its breach of the Iraqi sovereignty. 

At partisan levels, many politicians called on Baghdad to review its ties with Ankara and respond to the strike. The Public Mobilization Forces (PMF), a voluntary force that was set up in 2014 in opposition to ISIS, blasted the strike and called for a decisive response to the Turkish hostility. 

The collection of the reactions at present can carry a message telling of Baghdad’s ultimatum to Ankara. Actually, there is no doubt that Turkey repeatedly disrespects Iraqi sovereignty but the recent attack is distinct from the past ones. Just unlike the past, Turkey did not strike the PKK fighters and directly targeted the Iraqi army personnel. Meanwhile, Turkey’s justification of the attack under PKK excuse can never be credible because the Iraqi forces can meet any force within the borders of their country’s territory. 

Punishing Turkey using trade 

The most important instrument at Iraq’s disposal to press Turkey to stop its hostilities is the trade. Certainly, Iraq is one of the key export destinations for Turkish goods. In 2019, the bilateral trade grew 2.8 percent compared to the year before and reached $15.8 billion. The trade in 2018 touched $13 billion. 

This substantial trade volume, in which the exports to the Kurdish region and other Iraqi provinces account for the largest part, is vital for Ankara and Erdogan personally. Suspending the exports or scaling them down can represent a strong warning to the Turkish government. In fact, Erbil and Baghdad can replace Turkish goods with others in a bid to use trade instrumentally against the Turks for disrespect to Iraq’s territorial sovereignty. 

Filing lawsuit with Security Council 

Iraq more than once sued Turkey in the past years in the United Nations. But it seems that Baghdad’s lobbying and pressures have not so far come into fruition in New York. Now remains a more active role by the Iraqi foreign ministry in drafting and passing a UN Security Council resolution against Turkey. With Ankara violations lacking legitimate background, Iraq’s case has a big chance of success to condemn the Turkish actions. Baghdad-Erbil unity, Turkish goods import cut, and a lawsuit with the UNSC can actively play a role to end Turkey’s attacks and operations in northern Iraq. 

Bringing Arab countries to Baghdad side against Ankara 

Another instrument in Iraq’s hands in the face of Turkey is the Arab states that can be brought under a unified camp with Iraq to help push against the Turkish actions in the Iraqi territories. Following the attack, the Arab League released a condemnation statement in support of Baghdad. This statement comes as Turkish tensions with major Arab countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt are brewing. 

On Tuesday, the (Persian) Gulf Cooperation Council chief Nayef al-Hajraf in a meeting with the Turkish ambassador to Saudi Arabia expressed objection to remarks by the Turkish defense minister against the UAE in a recent interview with Aljazeera new network. Al-Hajraf implied military unity of the Arab bloc in the face of the Turkish threats against the UAE. 

This issue considered, with the Saudi, Emirati, and Egyptian sway over the Arab League, Iraq has the opportunity to persuade the Arab states to rally behind Baghdad in denouncement of Ankara's actions.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Iraq Turkey Violations PKK Terrorism

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Amazon again under Threat from Forest Fires
Belarus Police Crack down on Mass Protests against Strongman President after Election
Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary
Massive Blast in Beirut Sends Shockwaves across City
Amazon again under Threat from Forest Fires

Amazon again under Threat from Forest Fires

Sea Life Suffers as Mauritius Oil Spill Spreads
Bomb Kills Six, Injures 10 in Balochistan, Pakistan
Aftermath of Deadly Beirut Blast in Drone Footage
Huge Explosion Rocks Lebanese Port City of Beirut