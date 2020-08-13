Al-Jabri Case: Will Page Turn In Favor Of Bin Salman Opponents?

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 13 August 2020

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

Pakistani Dam A New Catalyst In Chinese-Indian Dispute China says it wants to help Pakistan construct the mega dam. But India opposes the partnership and project.

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties

UAE, Israeli Regime Agree to Establish Diplomatic Ties

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Occupying regime of Israel have reached a deal that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two sides, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump apparently helped broker.

Israeli Regime’s Ban on Fuel Shipments to Gaza Act of Aggression: Hamas Hamas condemned the Israeli regime’s decision to stop fuel shipments into Gaza Strip, describing the measure as a “grave act of aggression” that would toughen economic hardship in the besieged enclave.

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt Angry with a high-level US official visits to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that, “Those who play with fire will get burnt.”

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News Iran and Russia discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of media and countering Western misinformation against independent countries.

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran The US is “maliciously” working to destroy the United Nations using the world body itself, Iran’s foreign minister said as Washington steps up an unlawful push at the Security Council to get approval for a resolution on extending an arms ban against Tehran.

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut, saying Macron is exploiting the opportunity to advance the interests of Israel.

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said.

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted Iran recently has detained five people on charges of spying for Israel, Britain and Germany, the country’s Judiciary has confirmed, adding that two of them have already been convicted.

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’ Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet’s resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000 The US plans to reduce its forces in Afghanistan before the end of November, the month in which the US presidential election will be held.

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue Pakistan’s foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Islamabad is fed up with Arab states’ inaction on Kashmir issue.

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary Japan called for a ban on nuclear weapons while marking the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the southern port city of Nagasaki.

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report The US plans to sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese officials on Friday purportedly over China’s recent clampdown on the financial center, Bloomberg reported

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President Lebanon’s president said it is possible that Tuesday’s powerful explosions in the Port of Beirut were caused by a rocket or bomb

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon French President Emmanuel Macron has asked for a “new political pact” among the Lebanese groups in flagrant interference in the Arab country’s internal affairs just two days after a devastating blast gutted out the Beirut port.

Two-Week State of Emergency in Disaster-Stricken Beirut President Michel Aoun declared a two-week state of emergency in Lebanese capital following a huge explosion that claimed more than a hundred lives, injured thousands more and sent seismic shockwaves through Beirut, with the country’s top defense body describing Beirut as a “disaster-stricken” city.

alwaght.com
Al-Jabri Case: Will Page Turn In Favor Of Bin Salman Opponents?

Thursday 13 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Al-Jabri Case: Will Page Turn In Favor Of Bin Salman Opponents?
Alwaght- A US court has issued summons to the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and 13 others for questions around a plot to assassinate former top Saudi intelligence agent Saad al-Jabri who was reportedly targeted in a foiled assassination attempt. 

The US District Court for the District of Columbia issued the summons on Friday, a day after Saad al-Jabri filed the lawsuit accusing Prince Mohammed of sending a hit squad to Canada to try and kill him.

The case appears to represent a fresh challenge to the bin Salman’s ambitions as he stands on the top of the ruling Al Saud family. This comes while after the assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, an outspoken bin Salman critic, at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018, the Western support to Prince Mohammed which is key to his ascension to the throne in the Arab kingdom has considerably fallen. 

A black box called al-Jabri 

Saad al-Jabri was an aide to former Crown Prince Mohammad bin Nayef who was dismissed and replaced by bin Salman in June 2017. He at the same led the Saudi intelligence under bin Nayef. Reports suggest that he holds documents that can be used to fully eliminate bin Nayef and other rivals to bin Salman. At the same time, the reports say, the documents can be used against the de facto ruler bin Salman. 

According to a security official and former diplomat from Saudi Arabia, al-Jabri also holds “very sensitive” dealings of top officials including King Salman bin Abdulaziz and also his son Mohammed. The documents date back to the time the current king was the ruler of Riyadh province. 

In 2017, when bin Salman removed his cousin bin Nayef from the post, al-Jabri was out of the country. Bin Nayef then was put under house arrest and his assets frozen. A fear to go through the same fate pushed al-Jabri back from returning to the country. 

Khaled al-Jabri, Saad’s elder son, told Reuters that initially his father’s relation with bin Salman was warm until bin Salman’s insiders and some with links to the UAE accused al-Jabri of supporting Muslim Brotherhood, a movement banned in the Arab world. This caused a gloomy atmosphere against him, to an extent that al-Jabri had to flee to Canada. 

After bin Nayef in early March was put under house arrest, two sons of al-Jabri were also arrested. Two months later, his brother was also arrested. The arrest of the al-Jabri’s family members is part of a campaign of pressure to force him back home. 

Al-jabri is now like a black box carrying many secrets and precious information for bin Salman who tries to bring him back home or assassinate him to prevent the troubles al-Jabri could make in the future with reliance on his information. 

The US court and its implications 

An American court sent summons to bin Salman following a lawsuit filed by al-Jabri, asking the crown prince to attend for questions. Aside from legal consequences, the move can create problems to its target bin Salman. 

The filing of the complaint and the sending of the summons come while recently European countries expressed their concerns about the unclear fate of bin Nayef. European People’s Party, EU Parliament’s largest bloc, last week called on Riyadh to secure the life of bin Nayef and to immediately disclose his whereabouts. This demand, intensifying the pressures on the crown prince, comes as recently a number of the US Congress lawmakers as well as Canadian government officials confirmed the assassination attempt and condemned it. 

Already severely hit by the Khashoggi assassination scandal, now bin Salman finds the road to ascending the throne even more bumpy and tough. US President Donald Trump cannot have his back as he did in the Khashoggi case. After all, now only a few months separate Trump from the November elections and any intervention in the court in favor of bin Salman would leave irreparable impacts on him in the presidential race. Trump would very likely refrain from cases that would slim his chance to reelection as now his position is at stake and he can lose to his Democratic rival Joe Biden. 

The conditions could toughen for bin Salman if Biden wins the November 3 election. Biden is not much in favor of bin Salman's assumption of the king post. A Biden-headed White House, along with Bin Nayef and Al-Jabri’s close relationship with some power circles in the US, and also the European will to see Prince Mohammed off the crown prince post can more than ever endanger bin Salman’s position. 

Also, unsuccessful record at home, the kingdom’s failure to win a highly costly war against neighboring Yemen after five years, and also the instable health condition of the king that could spark competition in the coming months among the royals are factors that, if combined, can put bin Salman on heavily shaky ground. 

Therefore, the US court summons to the crown prince in addition to the legal consequences can carry serious risks to bin Salman and his ambition towards the throne as they come at a sensitive time in which bin Salman is under pressure from foreign sides and also is facing questions and pressures at home over his performance during the three years of holding the crown prince post.

 

