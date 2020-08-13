Scenarios Ahead Of Lebanon After Govt. Resignation

Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Thursday 13 August 2020

Editor's Choice

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

Pakistani Dam A New Catalyst In Chinese-Indian Dispute China says it wants to help Pakistan construct the mega dam. But India opposes the partnership and project.

News

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike

Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt Angry with a high-level US official visits to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that, “Those who play with fire will get burnt.”

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News Iran and Russia discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of media and countering Western misinformation against independent countries.

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran The US is “maliciously” working to destroy the United Nations using the world body itself, Iran’s foreign minister said as Washington steps up an unlawful push at the Security Council to get approval for a resolution on extending an arms ban against Tehran.

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut, saying Macron is exploiting the opportunity to advance the interests of Israel.

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said.

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted Iran recently has detained five people on charges of spying for Israel, Britain and Germany, the country’s Judiciary has confirmed, adding that two of them have already been convicted.

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’ Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet’s resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000 The US plans to reduce its forces in Afghanistan before the end of November, the month in which the US presidential election will be held.

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue Pakistan’s foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Islamabad is fed up with Arab states’ inaction on Kashmir issue.

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary Japan called for a ban on nuclear weapons while marking the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the southern port city of Nagasaki.

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report The US plans to sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese officials on Friday purportedly over China’s recent clampdown on the financial center, Bloomberg reported

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President Lebanon’s president said it is possible that Tuesday’s powerful explosions in the Port of Beirut were caused by a rocket or bomb

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon French President Emmanuel Macron has asked for a “new political pact” among the Lebanese groups in flagrant interference in the Arab country’s internal affairs just two days after a devastating blast gutted out the Beirut port.

Two-Week State of Emergency in Disaster-Stricken Beirut President Michel Aoun declared a two-week state of emergency in Lebanese capital following a huge explosion that claimed more than a hundred lives, injured thousands more and sent seismic shockwaves through Beirut, with the country’s top defense body describing Beirut as a “disaster-stricken” city.

Pakistan Unveils New Political Map with Disputed Kashmir as Its Territory Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled on Tuesday a “new political map” of Pakistan that marks the Indian-controlled part of the disputed Kashmir region as Pakistani territory.

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) urged Europe to prevent the Israeli regime from advancing its plans to build hundreds of new settlements in the strategically sensitive E1 region of the occupied West Bank.

Most Viewed

Day Week Month

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary

Israeli Politics Up In The Air As Netanyahu Pushes For Power Holding

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast

Brian Hook: Latest Broken Piece In Trump’s Anti-Iranian Game

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests

Why Is The US Opposed To Russian Gas Pipeline To Europe?

American-Style Retaliation: US Jets Intercept Iranian Civil Airliner

Pakistan Unveils New Political Map with Disputed Kashmir as Its Territory

Turkish Involvement In Yemen War: Goals And Outlook

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue

What Other Reasons Delayed Iraq PM’s Visit To Saudi Arabia?

Pro-Terrorist Countries Are To Blame For Beirut Explosions: Analyst

Iraq PM’s Tehran Visit Indicates Bilteral Ties Stable, Iran Push For US Exit Not Overshadowed Under Al-Kadhimi: Experts

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike

What Did Iran’s Zarif Discuss With Iraqi Kurdistan Leaders?

Syrian Election: Big Step Towards Stability And Reconstruction

US-Turkey Tensions Poised To Escalate In The Mediterranean

Barakah Power Plant; New UAE Security Weak Spot

Yemeni Ansarullah’s Painful Blows To Bin Salman’s Shattering Dreams

Bahrain, The Country of Torture And Execution

In Focus

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

World against US Recognizing Al-Quds as Israeli Capital

undefined
Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

Myanmar Committing Genocide, Ethnic Cleansing against Rohingya Muslims

undefined
Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

Awamiyah: Saudi Regime Killing Own Civilians

undefined
Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

Qatar Row Deepens Persian Gulf States Rifts

undefined
Ansarullah

Ansarullah

A Zaidi Shiite movement operating in Yemen. It seeks to establish a democratic government in Yemen.
Shiite

Shiite

represents the second largest denomination of Islam. Shiites believe Ali (peace be upon him) to be prophet"s successor in the Caliphate.
Resistance

Resistance

Axis of Resistances refers to countries and movements with common political goal, i.e., resisting against Zionist regime, America and other western powers. Iran, Syria, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and Hamas in Palestine are considered as the Axis of Resistance.
Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

Persian Gulf Cooperation Council

A regional political u n i o n consisting of Arab states of the Persian Gulf, except for Iraq.
ISIS Terrorist Group

ISIS Terrorist Group

A terrorist group that fights against Resistance Axis in Syria and Iraq. It was founded & armed by America and its allies covertly.
Taliban

Taliban

Taliban is a Sunni fundamentalist movement in Afghanistan. It was founded by Mohammed Omar in 1994.
Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism & Extremism

Wahhabism is an extremist pseudo-Sunni movement, which labels non-Wahhabi Muslims as apostates thus paving the way for their bloodshed.
Kurds

Kurds

Kurds are an ethnic group in the Middle East, mostly inhabiting a region, which spans adjacent parts of Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. They are an Iranian people and speak the Kurdish languages, which form a subgroup of the Northwestern Iranian branch of Iranian languages.
NATO

NATO

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization is an intergovernmental military alliance based on the North Atlantic Treaty which was signed on 4 April 1949.
Islamic Awakening

Islamic Awakening

Refers to a revival of the Islam throughout the world, that began in 1979 by Iranian Revolution that established an Islamic republic.
Al-Qaeda

Al-Qaeda

A militant Sunni organization founded by Osama bin Laden at some point between 1988 and 1989
New node

New node

Map of Latest Battlefield Developments in Syria and Iraq on
alwaght.com
Analysis

Scenarios Ahead Of Lebanon After Govt. Resignation

Thursday 13 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Scenarios Ahead Of Lebanon After Govt. Resignation

Related Content

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President

Zoom In Font Zoom Out Font

Alwaght- After a week of heavily chaotic developments that put Lebanon on top of the world media focus, the country’s Prime Minister Hasan Diab announced his resignation on Monday, pushing the country deeper into ongoing crisis. 

Diab, who held the office in Lebanon only about 8 months, in a televised address announced his cabinet resignation. The resignation followed protestors’ seizure of buildings of some ministries and earlier stepping down by some cabinet ministers. 

This raises some questions: Where would the Lebanese developments go after the resignation of the government? In the inevitable rivalry of the home and foreign actors in Lebanon which party can better than others manage the situation to its favor? What impacts would the Diab resignation leave on the nation’s political and economic outlook? 

Conspiracy theory boosted 

Over the past year, Lebanon has been grappling with critical economic conditions and corruption at the highest levels of administration. Lebanon is one of the world’s most indebted countries with a foreign debt of about $90 billion. Its economy lost its past boom over the past years as a result of constant crises, severance of foreign aids, neighboring Syrian war, the US sanctions, and occasional Israeli escalation of tensions.

In an effort to curb the crisis and get things right, the government, led at the time by Saad Hariri, last year took some economic measures including increasing the price of public services. The measures triggered public protests in October 2019. Since the beginning, PM Hariri of the Future Movement, whose March 14 Alliance lost the election to the opposite March 8 Alliance in 2018, resigned amid protests to take advantage of the situation and thus force Hezbollah to accept a technocratic new cabinet and quit its ministerial share in the government. 

To the surprise of Hariri and all, Hezbollah agreed with other groups to gain the majority needed to hold parliamentary sessions. The outcome of the meetings of the lawmakers was a new cabinet led by Hassan Diab. According to Lebanon’s constitutionally-recognized quota system, the PM should be from the Sunnis. Hariri, who identified himself as the unchallenged representative of all of the Sunni groups in the country, never expected Hezbollah's success in the formation of a new government. 

When Diab assumed the office, he outlined a plan to fight flagrant corruption in the administrative structure, setting off the alarm bell to the political elites and former power holders. 

As Diab continued work and showed a determination to press ahead with reforms, he accused home and foreign opponents of putting the skids under his anti-corruption campaign. Examples were the “made-up” hard currency crisis, US imposition of sanctions on Beirut, and also fueling the gaps in the country under the cover of supporting protests. 

Amid the failure of all efforts to topple the government came the huge explosion of Beirut port on August 4 that toppled the Diab government, playing into the hands of Hezbollah’s internal and external opponents. Although the results of a thorough investigation are yet to come, what is clear is the strong link between the devastating blast and the opposition’s anti-government measures. 

Scenarios ahead of the government 

With the resignation of PM Diab, return to the formation of a new government based on the sectarian mosaic once again will push the country into a dark abyss of ambiguity. It should be noted that over the past years, the formation of the government has been a greatly challenging issue for the political camps in Lebanon. Lebanon witnessed a two-year power vacuum before a general election in May 2018 was held. 

The first scenario to deal with the current situation is that President Michel Aoun dissolves the parliament and calls for snap elections. Abandoning the sectarian quota system and writing a new constitution is a serious demand of the Lebanese people. But at the same time everybody knows that the current power system is an outcome of an agreement that followed 15 years of deadly civil conflict. The obvious point is that abolishing it will draw strong opposition from the benefiting minorities and groups. 

According to media analyses, one of the main reasons Diab collapsed is the fury among the parliament factions’ heads caused by his call for a snap election. His call motivated them to remove from him the parliamentary cover. Reports suggest that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri sent a message to Diab through Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni, saying that he did not object to the resignation. Diab’s proposal and the parliament’s reaction seem to have been so strong that nobody could do anything to prevent the cabinet fall. So, certainly, the snap election is not the key scenario. 

Another scenario is an agreement by the parliamentary factions on a new figure. March 8 Alliance already showed that it can form a government without the participation of the March 14 Alliance. Furthermore, after Diab stepped down, Hariri’s premiership chance is rising. March 14 Alliance last year seriously opposed Hariri's resignation and now wants him to retake the office. Under the current volatile situation, Hariri can be a subject of an agreement between the two main power players in Lebanon. 

If this does not happen, Diab can go ahead with the job as a caretaker PM until new elections are held. Caretaker administration can last for months. 

These scenarios taken into account, Hezbollah has not sustained a big damage with the PM resignation. Diab can pursue his job and reforms with less pressure and at the same time Hezbollah can put part of the responsibility for depressed economic conditions, which are an end result of decades of rival administration, on the opposite side without walking out of power as the opponents designed for it.

 

EnglishAlwaght EnglishAlwaght
 
 
 
 

Tags :

Lebanon Diab Blast Crisis Cabinet

Comments
Name :
Email :
* Text :
Send

Gallery

Photo

Film

Amazon again under Threat from Forest Fires
Belarus Police Crack down on Mass Protests against Strongman President after Election
Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary
Massive Blast in Beirut Sends Shockwaves across City
Amazon again under Threat from Forest Fires

Amazon again under Threat from Forest Fires

Sea Life Suffers as Mauritius Oil Spill Spreads
Bomb Kills Six, Injures 10 in Balochistan, Pakistan
Aftermath of Deadly Beirut Blast in Drone Footage
Huge Explosion Rocks Lebanese Port City of Beirut