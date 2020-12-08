Alwaght | News & Analysis Website

  Wednesday 12 August 2020

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran

US Has Just Received Big Blow In Intelligence War Against Iran Over the weekend, Iran captured head of US-based Tondar terrorist group in a big punch to the US intelligence that backs the group and its Iran operations.

What’s Behind Trump Election Delay Proposal? Trump is making the delay proposal while his popularity is shrinking amid accusations of mishandling the coronavirus crisis.

Why Are The Europeans Worried About Saudi Arabia’s Bin Nayef Fate? Largest European Parliament bloc called on bin Salman to disclose the former crown prince’s fate and guarantee his health as he remains in detention.

Bin Salman In Weak Position, Can’t End Yemen War Now: Expert Saudi Arabia is counting the costs of Yemen war but it does not want to take steps to end it as it is in weak position.

Pakistani Dam A New Catalyst In Chinese-Indian Dispute China says it wants to help Pakistan construct the mega dam. But India opposes the partnership and project.

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister's Visit after Cross-Border Strike

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister’s Visit after Cross-Border Strike

Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

China Warns US against Taiwan Ties: Those Who Play with Fire Will Get Burnt Angry with a high-level US official visits to Taiwan, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday that, “Those who play with fire will get burnt.”

Iran, Russia Discuss Media Cooperation to Fight Western Fake News Iran and Russia discussed ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in the field of media and countering Western misinformation against independent countries.

US Using UN Itself to Destroy World Body: Iran The US is “maliciously” working to destroy the United Nations using the world body itself, Iran’s foreign minister said as Washington steps up an unlawful push at the Security Council to get approval for a resolution on extending an arms ban against Tehran.

French President Advancing Israel Interests in Lebanon: Pundit Political analysts have cast doubt on the sincerity of French President Emmanuel Macron in his pledges of aid to Lebanon following a devastating blast in Beirut, saying Macron is exploiting the opportunity to advance the interests of Israel.

Russia Approve COVID-19 Vaccine: Putin Russia has become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, President Vladimir Putin said.

Iran Detains 5 for Spying, 2 Convicted Iran recently has detained five people on charges of spying for Israel, Britain and Germany, the country’s Judiciary has confirmed, adding that two of them have already been convicted.

Americans Give up Citizenship in Record-Smashing Numbers as Expats Find ‘Pandemic, Political Climate Too Much to Bear’ Americans are ditching their US citizenship in droves thanks to an unbearable political atmosphere and the ongoing Covid-19 crisis, new research shows, indicating that both residents and expats are cutting ties in record numbers.

Lebanese Premier Announces Cabinet’s Resignation after Beirut Blast Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab announced his cabinet’s resignation Monday, amid angry protests in the country that followed the devastating blast of August 4 in the Beirut port.

US Health Chief Arrives in Taiwan on Trip Condemned by China US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar arrived in Taiwan on Sunday as the highest-level U.S. official to visit in four decades, a trip condemned by China which claims the island as its own, further irritating Sino-U.S. relations.

Israeli Regime Crackdowns on Anti-Netanyahu Protests Israeli regime’s forces in a heavy crackdown on anti-Netanyahu demonstrators attacked activists outside Prime Minister’s residence. Several people were detained in al-Quds (Jerusalem) after a thousands-strong rally.

US Plans to Cut Troop Numbers in Afghanistan to Less than 5,000 The US plans to reduce its forces in Afghanistan before the end of November, the month in which the US presidential election will be held.

Pakistan Hints at Forming New Islamic Bloc to Address Kashmir Issue Pakistan’s foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has stated that Islamabad is fed up with Arab states’ inaction on Kashmir issue.

Japan Calls for Nuclear weapons Ban on US Atomic Bombing Anniversary Japan called for a ban on nuclear weapons while marking the 75th anniversary of the US atomic bombing of the southern port city of Nagasaki.

US To Sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Lam, other Chinese Officials: Report The US plans to sanction Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other Chinese officials on Friday purportedly over China’s recent clampdown on the financial center, Bloomberg reported

External interference Possible Cause of Beirut Explosion: Lebanon’s President Lebanon’s president said it is possible that Tuesday’s powerful explosions in the Port of Beirut were caused by a rocket or bomb

In Flagrant Act of Interference, French President Proposes New ‘Political Pact’ for Lebanon French President Emmanuel Macron has asked for a “new political pact” among the Lebanese groups in flagrant interference in the Arab country’s internal affairs just two days after a devastating blast gutted out the Beirut port.

Two-Week State of Emergency in Disaster-Stricken Beirut President Michel Aoun declared a two-week state of emergency in Lebanese capital following a huge explosion that claimed more than a hundred lives, injured thousands more and sent seismic shockwaves through Beirut, with the country’s top defense body describing Beirut as a “disaster-stricken” city.

Pakistan Unveils New Political Map with Disputed Kashmir as Its Territory Prime Minister Imran Khan has unveiled on Tuesday a “new political map” of Pakistan that marks the Indian-controlled part of the disputed Kashmir region as Pakistani territory.

PLO Calls on Europe to Block Israeli Settlement Expansion Activities The Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) urged Europe to prevent the Israeli regime from advancing its plans to build hundreds of new settlements in the strategically sensitive E1 region of the occupied West Bank.

Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister's Visit after Cross-Border Strike

Wednesday 12 August 2020
 
 
 
 
 
Iraq Summons Turkish Ambassador, Cancels Defense Minister's Visit after Cross-Border Strike
Alwaght- Iraqi government has an official visit by Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and summoned Ankara’s ambassador to Baghdad after a Turkish drone strike has killed two senior Iraqi commanders in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry called on the Turkish ambassador on Tuesday to “inform him of Iraq’s confirmed rejection of his country’s attacks and violations,” and voice “a strong protest” over the drone strike, which killed a general and a brigadier in the country’s Border Guards in Iraqi Kurdistan, along with the driver of their vehicle. A visit by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar was also canceled following the attack, which was confirmed by the Iraqi military.

“A Turkish attack using a drone targeted a military vehicle of the Border Guards in the Sidekan area and caused the death of the commander of the Second Brigade, the commander of the Third Regiment… and the driver at the wheel,” Iraq’s security media cell said in a tweet.

The two commanders were meeting with members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) at the time of the attack, two Iraqi security sources told the Associated Press, while the mayor of Sidekan, a town north of Erbil, noted they had been establishing new outposts in the Kurdish-majority region.

Though Ankara has yet to publicly address the high-ranking casualties in the strike, the country’s Defense Ministry reported that it had “neutralized” two PKK fighters in an “air operation” over northern Iraq on Tuesday night. Turkey considers the PKK a terrorist organization and has clashed with the group intermittently since the 1970s, launching frequent strikes both in its own southeastern region and in northern Iraq, where the group is based.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has summoned the Turkish ambassador on at least two other occasions this year over similar air raids on PKK targets in the northern border region, repeatedly slamming the operations as violations of Iraqi sovereignty. Turkey, for its part, maintains that both Baghdad and regional Kurdish officials are not doing enough to stem PKK attacks launched from the Iraqi side of the border, boasting of hundreds of airstrikes on the group in recent months.

 

Iraq Hulusi Akar Turkey Drone Attack

